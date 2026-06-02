FREE PODCAST 6/1 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Discussion on death of Randy Savage, his legacy, how WWE would handle it, his Hall of Fame chances, mainstream appeal, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the May 20, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican, they discuss with live callers for 90 minutes Randy Savage’s death, impact on wrestling, mainstream reception, how WWE will handle it, Hall of Fame, how he’ll be remembered, steroids potentially a factor, the bill coming due on ’80s and ’90s wrestlers, and much more.

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