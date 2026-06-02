AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (5/30): Ciampa gives 1,004 reasons why he hates Jericho, AEW announces Survival of the Fittest to crown a new TBS Champion, Takeshita vs. Garcia, Hazuki

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

HAZUKI MADE THE MOST OF HER OPPORTUNITY

The best debuts don’t feel like auditions. They feel like introductions. Hazuki wasn’t asked to steal the show. She was asked to make an impression. Mission accomplished.

What stood out wasn’t any individual move or sequence. It was the confidence in her presentation. She wrestled with purpose, looked comfortable on a national stage, and left viewers wanting to see more.

PERSEPHONE SOUNDED LIKE A VETERAN

Commentary is one of those jobs that looks easy until someone actually has to do it. That’s why Persephone’s performance stood out. From the moment she joined the broadcast, she sounded comfortable and confident. More importantly, she never came across like someone trying too hard to prove she belonged. Her personality came through naturally while still contributing to the show’s overall presentation.

What impressed me most was how naturally she communicated. In a division that has occasionally struggled to consistently showcase strong promos and character-driven talking segments, Persephone already sounded like one of the better talkers on the roster — and she didn’t even have a microphone in her hand. For someone stepping into that role, she looked remarkably comfortable.

TAKESHITA CONTINUES JUSTIFYING THE PUSH

Championships don’t become important because commentators tell viewers they’re important. They become important because the wrestlers holding them consistently deliver performances worthy of the spotlight. That’s exactly what Konosuke Takeshita has been doing for months. His International Championship defense against Daniel Garcia was the best match on the show and another example of why his recent rise has felt so organic. Garcia brought his usual intensity and physicality, but the story was never really about whether he could win, it was about reinforcing Takeshita as one of AEW’s most complete performers.

1,004 REASONS

Sometimes wrestling is supposed to be fun. Tommaso Ciampa’s latest installment in his increasingly ridiculous campaign against Chris Jericho was one of the most entertaining segments on the show. Every complaint, accusation, and new reason is delivered with the conviction of someone presenting evidence in a courtroom. He never winks at the audience or treats the material like a joke, which somehow makes the entire thing even funnier.

Not every wrestling angle needs to be complicated. Sometimes, a wrestler with 1,004 reasons to hate Chris Jericho is enough.

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST GIVES THE TBS DIVISION DIRECTION

One of the recurring themes in my recent Collision reviews has been the need for AEW to provide more structure and consistency within its women’s division. That’s why the announcement of the Survival of the Fittest match to crown a new TBS Champion stood out as one of the most positive developments on the show. For the first time in a while, the TBS Title picture has a clear path forward.

What I appreciated most was that AEW found a creative way to crown a new singles champion without simply falling back on another tournament or battle royal. With the Owen Hart Cup already occupying that space on the calendar, it would have been easy to default to a familiar formula.

Instead, AEW introduced something that feels different. The concept immediately creates stakes, gives multiple wrestlers something meaningful to fight for, and provides a reason for fans to follow the division over the coming weeks.

THE WEDNESDAY RECAP IS A SIMPLE IDEA THAT WORKS

One of the quieter additions to this episode was also one of the smartest. AEW’s Wednesday recap package helped connect the dots between Dynamite and Collision while reinforcing important developments from earlier in the week. It’s a simple idea, but one I’ve wanted to see AEW embrace more consistently.

Not every Collision viewer watches Dynamite live. Not every Dynamite viewer watches Collision. That’s simply the reality of modern wrestling television. One of AEW’s strengths is the depth of its roster and the number of stories taking place at any given time. One of its weaknesses has occasionally been making those stories feel connected across multiple shows.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MISSES

LIO RUSH STILL FEELS OUT OF PLACE

Let me start by saying I understand what AEW is trying to accomplish here. The recent Lio Rush segments are clearly meant to be different. They’re intentionally quirky, a little strange, and designed to stand apart from the rest of the show. The problem is that they still don’t work for me. That’s not because Rush lacks talent. Quite the opposite. Lio Rush remains one of the most naturally charismatic performers on the roster.

My issue is that these segments continue to feel disconnected from the broader presentation of AEW television. Throughout this episode, AEW focused on reinforcing championships, introducing new talent, building future contenders, and advancing ongoing stories. Then the Rush segment appeared, and once again, I felt like it was operating in its own universe. Maybe that’s the point.

But at this stage, I’m still not convinced this presentation is a natural fit within the larger AEW environment. The concept may simply not be for me, and that’s okay.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 6

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS: Hazuki immediately felt like a meaningful addition to the roster. Persephone impressed in a role that isn’t easy to navigate, Konosuke Takeshita continued looking like one of AEW’s most important acts, and AEW introduced a creative path toward crowning a new TBS Champion. Add an entertaining Ciampa-Jericho segment, and the show consistently moved its key stories forward. Sometimes the goal is to create direction and give viewers reasons to care about what’s coming next.

WRESTLING HISTORY: On this day in 1986, the UWF crowned its first-ever Heavyweight Champion with a one-night tournament in Houston, Texas. Terry Gordy defeated Jim Duggan in the finals to become the inaugural champion. Gordy’s reign lasted until November before an injury forced him to vacate the title.

PODCAST PLUG: Be sure to check out the Collision Café I host with PWTorch’s Taylor Halley, available exclusively to PWTorch VIP members.

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