TNA IMPACT FEUD TRACKER: Broken Hardys vs. The Righteous, Aichner vs. The System, Champions Challenger Tag Match, Santino vs. Stacks, Knockouts Division

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INTRO

TNA is working hard on developing storylines and matches for the upcoming Slammiversary PPV. In my opinion, it is lining up to be a very fun show.

TNA again altered the show-opening format for Impact this week, as the show cold-opened with Frankie Kazarian making his entrance to the ring for the Champion Challenge match, while Tom Hannifan set up the match on commentary. They then aired the show’s theme song before returning to Hannifan, continuing to introduce the competitors featured in the match.

Champions Challenger Tag Match (if a member of the “All Stars” team gets the victory over a member of the “Champions” team, they earn a title shot.)

TNA World Champion MIKE SANTANA & TNA International Champion MUSTAFA ALI (w/Tasha Steelz) & TNA X-Division Champion CEDRIC ALEXANDER & TNA World Tag Team Champions THE SYSTEM (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson w/Akisha Edwards) vs. LEON SLATER & ERIC YOUNG & KC NAVARRO & ELIJAH & FRANKIE KAZARIAN.

Recent Happenings: Impact this week was somewhat of a compilation of many of the ongoing feuds and storylines that have been developing lately. Seemingly to change up the pattern of aligning challengers for upcoming Title shots, TNA centered the show around the Champions Challenge matches. The men’s Champions Challenge featured a majority of the roster, as the match was a 5 vs 5 stipulation. The match was not overly long, concluding after failed interference by Alisha Edwards, attempting to assist Mustafa Ali, led to KC Navarro gaining the pinfall victory over Ali, earning a future shot at Ali’s International Championship.

Analysis: Admittedly, huge multi-competitor tag matches are not my favorite. There were a lot of moving parts in this match, contributing to some natural confusion with the blend of faces and heels on both sides. The match was okay, including the obligatory System/Alisha Edwards interference. KC Navarro winning makes sense though, as he is a young exciting wrestler on the roster who was in need of a victory after falling to AJ Francis a couple weeks ago.

Grade: B

ARIANA GRACE & STACKS BACKSTAGE

Grace & Stacks cut a short promo building to the Stacks vs. Santino Marella match later in the show.

Analysis: It was a short promo with Stacks and Ariana Grace. Another weekly segment that is not my favorite, but the pair are effective in their heel roles.

Grade: C

TESSA BLANCHARD vs. HARLEY HUDSON

Recent Happenings: Since the beginning of the Feud Tracker, I’ve kept my eye on how TNA is using Tessa Blanchard, considering her past controversies. She was featured in a singles match this week for the first time since launching the Impact Feud Tracker. Blanchard picked up the predictable win against Hudson after some back and forth, with the outcome not in doubt.

Analysis: There was not much mention of the Diamond Collective during the Blanchard match; I’m curious if this will lead to Blanchard being on her own going forward. The match was an extended squash match and took up a little more time than necessary, I think.

Grade: C

THE WICKED GARDEN

THE BROKEN HARDYS vs. THE RIGHTEOUS

Recent Happenings: Vincent & Dutch issued a challenge and invitation to the Wicked Garden, continuing their ethereal feud with the Hardys.

Analysis: I continue to be excited to see where this tag team feud leads. The feud has some retro tag-team vibes and taps into the creative sides of both teams rather than focusing the build on in-ring struggles. Next week, the Wicked Garden will host the Righteous-The Hardys. I assume this match will have cinematic aspects, likely pre-taped, similar to matches that have taken place at the Hardy Compound. The matches may not be as good as the promos and build, but I’m still excited for what is to come here.

Grade: B+

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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IMPACT INJURY REPORT

The report listed Steve Maclin as having refused medical attention following his failed attempt at gaining the TNA Championship from Santana last week. Jada Stone was listed as having a head injury coming out of last week’s match against Xia Brookside. The Injury Report provided a small update on Moose, who is still not cleared to return to action after the beat down at the hands of The System some weeks ago.

STACKS (with ARIANA GRACE) vs. SANTINO MARELLA

Recent Happenings: The Santino-Stacks/Grace feud has been ongoing for over a year now and it will continue after a short match between Santino-Stacks this week. The match came to an end after interference by Grace when Santino was about to use his patented Cobra. Santino won the match by disqualification, and was saved from a post-match beatdown by an Indi Hartwell run-in. Daria Rae entered the Impact Zone to announce that Ariana Grace & Stacks will face Santino Marella & Indi Hartwell in a tag match next week.

Analysis: The Santino-Grace/Stacks-Indi Hartwell-Daria Rae feud is not my favorite thing going on in the Impact Zone, but I did enjoy both Daria and Matthew Rehwoldt emphasizing that “wrestlers don’t make the matches”, a critique that can be made about pro wrestling booking across the many major promotions. The match was a backdrop for furthering the storyline, so we will monitor this as it develops.

Grade: C

AJ FRANCIS BACKSTAGE

Recent Happenings: After a string of victories, AJ Francis spoke to an unnamed man backstage about “having the paperwork ready”.

Analysis: I am predicting AJ Francis will be part of the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary next month, but we will see. This was a very short segment, but Francis continues to do good work on the mic. I would like to see him be part of Ultimate X.

Grade: B

EDDIE EDWARDS (with ALISHA EDWARDS) vs. FABIAN AICHNER

Recent Happenings: Fabian Aichner recently made his first appearance on TNA Impact, immediately setting up a feud with members of The System. His first TNA match was this week against System leader Eddie Edwards, accompanied by his wife Alisha. After a good match, it ended by disqualification due to interference by the entirety of the System, who stood over Aichner after the beatdown.

Analysis: I liked the first Aichner TNA match, but I would have chosen an opponent he could have gotten a clean win over. I felt they put extra emphasis on Cedric Alexander, TNA X-Division Champion, in the segment, which leads me to believe that Aichner could be another competitor featured in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. If so, I could see Aichner getting a run with the X-Division Title.

Grade: B-

KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONS CHALLENGE MATCH

ELAYNA BLACK & XIA BROOKSIDE & MARA SADE (w/Keith Jardine) vs. TNA Knockouts Champions LEI YING LEE & ELEGANCE BRAND (M & Heather By Elegance w/Mr. Elegance, Personal Concierge)

Recent Happenings: TNA book-ended Impact with the Champions Challenge matches this week. The outcome of the Knockouts Champions Challenge match was less in-doubt for me, as Xia Brookside gained a victory over Lei Ying Lee, earning herself a shot at the Knockout’s Title in the future.

Analysis: The Knockouts Champions Challenge match was not as over-stimulating as the men’s version of this match, but it shared the odd mixture of heel-faces as the earlier match did. Similarly to that match, the Knockouts Champions Challenge featured interference from the Elegance Brand, which played a part in the finish, as Mr. Elegance assisted Brookside in gaining the victory over Lee.

I understand why TNA used this match concept to line up some challengers for their titles, but with Xia Brookside already feuding with Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee, I may have booked the outcome of this match differently. Mara Sade, along with the Undead Realm & Keith Jardine, is feuding with the Elegance Brand, so giving Sade a victory over one of the Knockouts Tag Champions, setting up a Tag Title match, would have been my choice. Otherwise, though, a decent close to the show, setting up Brookside as the next TNA Knockouts Title challenger, standing over Lee as the broadcast ended.

Grade: B