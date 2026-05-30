FREE PODCAST 5/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Jim Ross on pros and cons of separate rosters for Raw and Smackdown, plus Cody, Reigns, Seth, OKC Thunder (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (5-26-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Jim Ross with a predominant focus on WWE’s announcement that Smackdown goes live on Tuesdays in July and would include a distinct roster from Raw. Ross dissected the possible benefits and pitfalls of such a major change in WWE’s structure, looks back at the prior brand split and what is different today, his preference for how the separate rosters would be structured and how champions should be ideally featured. Also, live calls and emails delved into more aspects of the brand split and other topics. Plus some Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and NBA OKC Thunder-Golden State Warriors talk at the end.

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