NXT FEUD TRACKER: Brandler’s look at the feuds and contenders for NXT’s top titles, the Speed Tournament, plus mid-card feuds

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The following is a look at the state of NXT feuds based on the May 26, 2026 episode’s developments…

MAIN EVENT FEUDS

NXT WOMEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Current Champion: Lola Vice

On the May 26, 2026 edition of NXT, the Women’s Heavyweight Title was the main event – champion Lola Vice versus her number one contender Izzi Dame.

Dame and Vice had a great match that was highly-competitive with each woman hitting big moves. The Culling was chased from ringside by OTM (who sought revenge for a beatdown earlier in the night). There was no interference, but late in the match the referee was knocked down. While the ref was knocked out, Vice got a visual pinfall on Dame. Dame eventually kicked out. Dame picked up the title belt and hit Vice with it. The ref “came to” and counted to only two. Lola recovered and hit Dame with her backfist for the win and a successful title defense.

The division also had a top contenders match between Kelani Jordan and Wren Sinclair (w/Kendal Grey). Sinclair had her knee heavily wrapped, giving Jordan a very big target. Jordan took advantage of the knee issue and forced Sinclair to tap. Later in the night, while Wren was in the trainer’s area, Jordan gloated about her win. After some back and forth between Sinclair & Jordan and Lola Vice, Kali Armstrong appeared. Armstrong is the former Women’s Evolve Champion who essentially stated “don’t forget me” while staring at Lola’s Title belt. Armstrong stated, “I am a difference-maker.”

Brandler’s Bit: Lots of great action in this division. Dame and Vice need a rematch perhaps with a stipulation. They continue to plant the seeds of a Culling break up. Dame is the future of the division. She has everything that you would want in a champion; size, athleticism, promo ability. Lola’s next challenger is probably Jordan. That match would be a great athletic contest. Armstrong does not have much experience, but has an on-camera presence. One thing that caught my eye, which may be much ado about nothing, is that Kendal Grey’s attire was much more provocative than at any time that she has appeared on television.

NXT MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Current champion: Tony D’Angelo.

Tony D had a promo segment. He reaffirmed that he is the champion and it was a struggle to get back on top. He called out Nakuru and asked him what he wanted from him. Nakuru declared himself D’Angelo’s protector so that he can get his match at the right time. Kam Kendrix interrupted, repeated last week’s statement that he defeated two champions in one match, and declared himself the one to beat. Tony D gave him his title match for next week. As Kam was about to hit Tony D from behind, Nakuru intercepted it and followed up on the protector role that he has inserted himself into.

Brandler’s Bit: What a great promo by D’Angelo. That is how a champion is supposed to sound. He had great delivery, great conviction, great language, and it was easy to pay attention to every word. Bravo! Kam as the arrogant heel was good. He needs some time and seasoning to get to the next level.

Nakuru has something EVIL (pun intended) about him which makes him distinguishable from every other person on the Men’s roster. He has an aura and an on-camera delivery which doesn’t come across as made from the Performance Center. You can clearly see how the years in NJPW make a big difference here.

WOMEN’S MID-CARD FEUDS

WOMEN’S NXT NORTH AMERICAN TITLE

Champion: Tatum Paxley

Tatum and Lizzie Rain had a backstage discussion. Lizzie stated she wants a match with Zaria after her attack last week. Later in the episode, Zaria attacked Lizzie. Next week: Lizzie vs. Zaria.

Brandler’s Bit: Zaria has been the back up to Sol Ruca throughout her time in NXT. This is her time to show the division and the fans that she is next. Lizzie has something that the fans connect to. This should be a good match.

MEN’S MID-CARD FEUDS

Speed Tournament

Sean Legacy vs. Dorian Van Dux (DVD). These two newcomers to NXT are actually 30 years old with many years’ experience. That showed in their three-minute draw. I’d like to see them have a regular match, not a fast paced back-and-forth match which did little for either man on the roster.

Nathan Frazer vs. Romeo Moreno

Nathan Frazer is the most underutilized person on the main roster. He was a great opponent for Moreno to show what he could do. Moreno won with a reversal on the top rope Falcon Arrow move. Moreno goes on to face Lexis King, “the fastest man alive,” for the Speed Title next week.

Brandler’s Bit: The Speed Tournament is a throwback to the Vince Russo “Crash TV” era. For newcomers, a three-minute match is perfect. They don’t get overexposed; they don’t have to plan out a long match; they can do their moves and go to the finish. For veterans, such as DVD and Legacy, this was a waste of television time. It did however want me to see a “real match” between them.

The Speed Title match next week between King and Moreno will probably have MANY Birthright members interfering.

North American Heavyweight Champion: Miles Bourne

Miles Bourne and friend Tavion Heights were resolving their issues when they were attacked by Dark State. There will be tag team match between Dark State and Bourne & Heights.

NXT TAG TEAM TITLE FEUDS

Current champs The Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes & Brad Balor)

No apparent opponents right now.

There was an advertised match between The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) and O.T.M. (Out of the Mud; Bronco Nima & Lucien Price). Spears attacked OTM before the bell, so the match was cancelled.

Dark State had a promo segment. They explained why they turned on Saquon Shugars. Using heel logic to rationalize their attack, the three Dark Staters (Cutler James, Osirius Griffin, Dion Lennox) explained that they are Division One athletes who are used to winning and Shugars is a trainee. So, they cut him loose. They said they were going to go back to where they started and beat up people.

Brandler’s Bit: It’s hard to know if the tag match was canceled as part to the disintegration of the Culling or it was a timing issue. Bait and switches are usually bad. In this case, it is not so bad.

Speaking of bad. The promo by Dark State was terrible. If Tony D’s promo earlier was the master class in Promo 101, this one goes to remediation. It was long. It was repetitive. It was boring. They said nothing other than why they turned. No one in the group sounded scary, menacing, or harmful.

The tag team division is neutered. There is no team to challenge the Vanity Project. OTM is probably next because of their sitdown interview from two weeks ago but they need work.

LOWER CARD FEUDS

Jaida Parker vs. Layla Diggs (w/Nattie).

This was a mismatch. Layla could be Sasha Banks’s sister, but wrestles like 2009 Alicia Fox. Diggs is very green and should not have been on an NXT television match. Nattie stood outside the ring and did nothing. “Miss Parker,” as the fans call her, dominated as expected.

Shiloh Hill vs. Charlie Dempsey.

Shiloh is a former college football player with high IQ. He has a Jimmy Hart laugh and is missing his middle upper tooth. Dempsey, much like his father William Regal, is a wrestler’s wrestler. Dempsey is lacking his dad’s personality, however. Hill won with a bridge off of a suplex.

Brandler’s Bit: Hill is involved with Tristan Angels for the “Mr. NXT” moniker. Angels has completed in England in bodybuilding and modeling, and Hill is portrayed as a nerdy goof. The competition will take place in two weeks. A match between them is in the works.