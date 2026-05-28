TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/28): Champions Challenge, Edwards vs. Aichner, Stacks vs. Santino

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 28, 2026

SACRAMENTO, CA AT SACRAMENTO MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-The show opened with Frankie Kazarian’s ring entrance.

-Weekly show intro.

(1) MIKE SANTANA & MUSTAFA ALI & CEDRIC ALEXANDER & BRIAN MYERS & BEAR BRONSON vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN & ERIC YOUNG & LEON SLATER & KC NAVARRO & ELIJAH — Men’s Champions Challenge match

The Champions Challenge match features the World, International, X Division, and Tag Team Champions against an all-star team on the other side. If someone from the challenger’s side gets the pin, they earn a future title shot against the person they pinned.

Elijah and Myers started the match. [c]

Elijah and Santana had an exchange. Eric Young stomped Santana, but Elijah pulled him off. Ali faced off with Elijah. All ten wrestlers got in the ring and brawled. Slater did a dive over the corner ring post onto a pile of wrestlers. [c]

Elijah sent Bear over the top rope. Santana slugged Ali and tagged Myers to enter the match. Santana brought Eric in the ring. Santana took on Eric and Frankie. Santana did a dive over the top rope onto Eric. Santana and Ali gave Frankie a cutter. Santana and Ali went toe to toe. KC got in the ring and ran wild.

Bear got the advantage on KC. Slater tagged in and cleaned house. The wrestlers did a sequence where they all exchanged moves. Slater did a 450 splash on Ali, but Tasha Steelz pulled him off. Ali tried to hit Slater with the belt, but the referee got it away. Slater tagged in KC, who got the pin on Ali.

WINNERS: KC Navarro & Leon Slater & Frankie Kazarian & Eric Young & Elijah in 21:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was action packed but the commercial breaks hurt the flow of the match. The announcers made note of how gracious Slater was for letting KC get the pin. This is either setting up for a heel turn or Slater’s exit.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Arianna Grace and Stacks about the match tonight against Santino Marella. Grace complained about Santino giving Lei Ying Lee a title shot. Stacks talked about Santino’s terrible decisions. He said he would send Santino to the retirement home. Grace said she would not visit Santino in the home. [c]

-The Righteous promo video. Vincent and Dutch were in a field to promote the upcoming Wicked Garden match. Afterwards, the announcers speculated about what exactly is a Wicked Garden match.

(2) HARLEY HUDSON vs. TESSA BLANCHARD

Harley got an early roll-up pin attempt and took Tessa to the mat. Harley legdropped Tessa on the apron. Tessa turned the tide and went after Harley’s knee on the floor. Back in the ring, Tessa continued to go after the knee. Tessa but Harley in an Indian Deathlock, but Harley escaped. Harley made a comeback with punches and gave Tessa an overhead slam. Harley got a two count after a hip attack. They brawled in the corner. Tessa gave Harley a version of Magnum for a two count. Harley countered with a neckbreaker for a two count. Tessa gave Harley the Buzzsaw and got the pin.

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This built into a good match. To the best of my knowledge, this is Harley’s longest match in TNA thus far and she continues to impress. With more ring time and a focused feud, I could see her fan support growing. Meanwhile, they might be positioning Tessa to challenge for the Knockouts Title.)

-The Injury Report featured Steve Maclin, Jada Stone, Moose, Santino Marella, and Stacks.

-Stacks with Arianna Grace and Santino Marella were shown on their way to the ring. [c]

-The Concierge confronted Lei Ying Lee in the hallway and told her to not screw up the match tonight.

(3) SANTINO MARELLA vs. STACKS (w/Arianna Grace)

Fans chanted for Santino. Santino took Stacks down and Stacks regrouped at ringside. Santino got a roll-up for a two count and another one after a suplex. Stacks and Grace kissed on the apron, but Santino slingshotted Stacks back into the ring. Stacks got the advantage after getting his knees up on a splash attempt. Stacks continued on offense. Santino made a comeback. Santino went for the cobra sock, but Grace tried to get it away. Stacks used the distraction to roll up Santino for the pin.

WINNER: Stacks in 6:00.

Grace and Stacks taunted Santino after the match and called him a loser. Grace went to slap Santino, but Santino blocked it. Stacks attacked Santino. Indi Hartwell ran in for the save. Indi challenged them to a tag team match right now.

Right on cue, Daria Rae made a dreaded appearance to undercut everyone and say the match wouldn’t happen tonight. She said that Stacks won fair and square. She said she would like to see Stacks beat up Santino again though, so she made the match for next week. Great.

(D.L.’s Take: Expectations were low for this match, but this was better than I had anticipated, which is faint praise. More of this next week.)

-AJ Francis complained to someone backstage about not having the paperwork ready. The guy promised to have it soon.

(4) FABIAN AICHNER vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards)

This was Aichner’s debut match in TNA. Aichner took Eddie to the mat early. Aichner gave Eddie a crossbody block and a clothesline over the top rope. They fought on the floor, with Aichner getting the best of it. Eddie used an Alisha distraction to get the advantage. Eddie chopped Aichner and hurled him into the corner. Aichner came back with offense. Eddie gave Aichner a backpack stunner, but Aichner kicked out of the pin attempt. Alisha choked Aichner over trhe middle rope when the referee was distracted by Eddie.

The referee made Alisha leave ringside when she threatened Aicher with the kendo stick. Aichner suplexed Eddie off the top rope and got a two count. The rest of The System came to ringside. Aichner did a dive from the top rope on all three of them. Aichner did a leaping DDT on Eddie, followed with a slam and a submission. Eddie was about to tap, but The System ran in and broke it up. The System attacked Aichner. The System gloated over a fallen Aichner.

WINNER: Fabian Aichner by DQ in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Match was good and Aichner showcased some flashy offense. It seems like TNA has some big plans in store for Aichner, but didn’t go all the way by letting him get a pin in his debut match. The fans didn’t react much to the match, but did boo when The System came out.)

-The wrestlers in the Knockouts Champions Challenge match did their ring entrances. [c]

(5) LEI YING LEE & M BY ELEGANCE & HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (w/The Elegance Brand) vs. ELAYNA BLACK & XIA BROOKSIDE & MARA SADE (w/Keith Jardine) — Knockouts Champions Challenge match

Jardine is the former MMA fighter who got into it with the Elegance Brand two weeks ago (he is also promoting an AMC movie). Lee and Xia started the match, but Xia quickly tagged out to Black. Sade tagged in and shook hands with Lee before they had an exchange of moves. M and Sade faced off next. Black got a two count on Heather. Xia gave Heather the double knees to the back. Xia dropkicked Heather and continued her attack. M gave Xia a coast-to-coast dropkick and got a two count. Sade did a dive to the outside on the Elegance Brand. Lee did a dive on Xia. [c]

Heather and M had the advantage on Sade. Sade made a comeback and hit them with a crossbody block. Xia and Lee tagged in. Lee went on the attack on Xia and Black. Lee gave Xia a series of punches and an exploder suplex for a two count. Lee gave Xia the Warriors Way, but Black broke up the pin attempt. All six wrestlers exchanged moves. Lee and Sade clotheslined each other. Mr. Elegance tried to run in, but Jardine stopped him. Jardine chased The Concierge from ringside. Mr. Elegance tripped Lee, leading to Xia getting the pin on Lee.

WINNERS: Xia Brookside & Mara Sade & Elayna Black in 16:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The match was enjoyable. I really liked the teamwork of the Elegance Brand and M was really impressive. Mara continues to shine. The Lee vs. Xia feud continues its slow build and now is leading to the inevitable title match.)