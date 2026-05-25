WWE RAW RESULTS (5/25): Keller’s report on Oba Femi’s response to Brock Lesnar attack, Tribal Combat contract signing with Roman and Fatu, Bayley & Lyra vs. Rodriguez & Perez

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WWE RAW RESULTS

MAY 18, 2026

COLUMBUS, OHIO AT SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,141 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,793. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

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[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together,” Michael Cole introduced the show as a camera panned the crowd.

-They went center-ring to Paul Heyman (notably skipping the footage of wrestlers entering the arena or a scene outside the arena, as WWE has been consistently doing). He hyped Oba vs. Brock as taking place in the first hour of Clash in Italy on ESPN on Sunday afternoon. He was pacing the ring and looking intense. He introduced himself and welcomed everyone to Monday Night Raw. He said he was there to hype them on a match that needs no hype. He called it the biggest rematch in WWE history. Fans chanted “Oba! Oba!” He told the fans if he has a mic in his hand, “please shut the hell up.” He said Oba will step into the ring and be conquered.

A video package aired on Lesnar who said he didn’t get a chance to congratulate him on his WrestleMania win last week. He said Oba’s victory at WrestleMania will cost him more than he could ever imagine. He said he’s had his fair share of ass-kickings over the years, but none like at the hands of Oba. He said it was so severe, he said he was done. He said that didn’t set well with him, “and it’s not going to end that way, Oba Femi.” He said he can take an ass-whipping, “but can you?” He said he will conquer Oba Femi. “I am gonna rule over Oba Femi,” he concluded.

(Keller’s Analysis: Perfect. This confirms that, in cannon, Lesnar didn’t retire as a swerve, but because the beating was so severe, he couldn’t imagine going on, but it turned out that he got restless and had to come back. Whether it was the plan all along or an option in their mind at the time or made up in the last week, it works perfectly fine. It removes the reason fans would have to be upset that he didn’t really retire even if it would have made for a hell of a retirement moment. It is now cannon that he was so devastated by the loss, he really did decide to walk away. It wasn’t meant to “fool” fans or be deceptive, but actually an essential part of the story.)

Back live to Heyman, he said the bad news for everyone who worships Oba Femi is that Oba Femi has awakened The Beast. He repeated that a few times. He said that means one thing. At that point, Oba’s music played and he walked out to his music.

Oba cornered Heyman and asked him what he think four F5’s awakened in him. He said he was going to fast-forward to the end. “My favorite part, where I retire Brock Lesnar for the second time,” he said. He said Heyman says it’s all business, not personal. He said four F5’s felt very personal to him. He held up the Clash in Italy contract and signed it against Heyman’s chest. “Deliver me this message to Brock,” he said. “Tell him the last time I was fighting to beat him; this time I’m fighting to kill him.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Oba’s demeanor is so believable and alpha in a context as big as this. I could have done without him saying he is aiming to kill him. How about main, embarrass, humble, or retire him instead. They all work and they’re all within the realm of what you could imagine actually happening. Now he’s said he’s aiming for something everyone knows he’s not actually going to do because this isn’t “Game of Thrones,” it’s WWE.)

-A highlight package aired on the Austin Theory & Logan Paul vs. Street Profits match at Saturday Night’s Main Event with music in the background.

-They showed Roman Reigns arriving and being handed his title. He interacted with the guy in a friendly way before knocking a gift box out of his hand and moving on.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was fun. Reigns treated the assistant guy like a fellow human at first, but then he got to be a little too much, and Reigns moved on and rolled his eyes and smirked a bit.)

-Penta began his ring entrance. [c]

(1) PENTA vs. JE’VON EVANS – Intercontinental Title match

They did formal ring introductions. The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. At 2:00 Evans talked to the camera as he began to run the ropes and then leap over the top rope onto Penta at ringside. Back in the ring, Penta kicked Evans and scored a two count. Evans went for another dive to ringside a minute later, but Penta side-stepped him and shoved him hard into the edge of the announce table. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Evans was in the midst of scoring a two count. Evans landed a springboard cutter a minute later for a near fall. Penta came back with a leaping back-stabber for a two count. Evans landed a springboard OG Cutter on the ring apron. Evans favored his back afterward the landing, but threw Penta into the ring and scored a two count. Penta caught Evans seconds later with a Penta Driver for a believable near fall. Evans landed a top rope huracanrana. Penta kicked Evans out of mid-air as Evans went for an OG Cutter. Penta then went for an OG Cutter, but Penta turned it into a back-stabber. He followed with a Mexican Destroyer for the three count.

Penta congratulated Evans on a hard fight. He raised Evans’ arm. Evans yanked it away and left the ring, looking frustrated.

WINNER: Penta in 12:00 to retain the Intercontinental Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a spectacular 12 minutes of the type of action you’d expect from those two.)

-They plugged Clash in Italy and showed a scene of Italy.

-Cole announced that Logan Paul suffered a torn triceps in the match at Saturday Night’s Main Event and would be out of action for months. They showed the dive at ringside where it happened and Logan’s reaction to the injury.

-Backstage, Theory approached Heyman and tried to hand him the tag title belt because he didn’t know what to do with them. Heyman stood and said he always put in the contracts that The Vision were the champions, without specific names. He said that means he gets to keep the tag titles and defend them with Bron Breakker. Theory startled Heyman with an enthusiastic, sudden hug. He said he was so happy. He said he wanted to make the responsible parties pay a price. Heyman liked that and told him that means he knows what to do and to whom. [c]

-Joe Hendry was singing about wanting to fire Logan Paul. Fans sang along. (Talk about kicking someone when they’re down.) Theory entered the ring and bashed Hendry with a chair over and over. He also bashed him across his head when it was near the ringpost, hitting the ringpost mostly. Officials pushed Theory away as he hyper ventilated and admired his work.

-Angelo Dawkins was shown walking backstage for no apparent reason when Seth Rollins walked up to him. Seth said he wasn’t trying to start anything, but he wanted to point out he did what he said, which was stay out of his business. He said with Logan out, they can end The Vision for good, but they have to work together since he’s never seen Theory like that. Montez Ford walked in and said nothing good happens when Seth is around. Seth said nothing good happened when he wasn’t there for them at SNME or else they’d be tag champions. He said they don’t need to be friends, but they have a common enemy. He said only one of them is a multi-time World Champion who has headlined WrestleMania. Ford said that’s true, but he’s never stabbed a friend in the back. Ford challenged him to a match tonight. Seth agreed to it.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. Cole said Raw next Monday airs at 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT in the U.S. since it’s taking place in the evening in Italy.

-A video package aired on the mask vs. mask match at Noches de Los Grandes this Saturday night on Facebook and YouTube.

-A camera was shooting Je’Von walking down the hallway for no apparent reason when Penta showed up. Evans apologized for how he handled his loss. He said he was frustrated with himself for his unprofessional reaction. He said he will see him for that title again very soon. Rey Mysterio walked up to Penta and congratulated him for his IC Title defense. They spoke in Spanish. Penta then said for his legacy, there is no one he’d rather defend against next than Rey Mysterio. Rey said he liked that idea. Penta said he’d go talk to G.M. Adam Pearce.

-Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez made their ring entrant, accompanied by Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

(2) RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ & ROXANNE PEREZ vs. BAYLEY & LYRA VALKYRIA

Raquel and Roxanne attacked Lyra and Bayley before the bell. When Bayley and Lyra recovered and fought back, the ref called for the bell 52 minutes into the hour. Raquel took both Bayley and Lyra down with a flying crossbody at 2:00. Cole talked about the Knicks vs. Cavs and the Dahnausen curse involvement. (Cole needlessly and rudely gave away an aspect of the game in progress, punishing fans who wanted to watch Raw live and then the NBA game on DVR right afterward. I bet there are no Raw spoilers on the NBA telecast.) They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Liv put Roxanne’s leg on the bottom rope during a pin attempt. The ref caught her and booted her to the back. Raquel clotheslined Bayley at ringside. Lyra leaped at Raquel at ringside. Lyra and Roxanne battled in the ring next. They showed Dom at ringside coming up with a plan with Liv as Liv returned to the back. Dom stood on the ring apron to distract the ref as Raquel shoved Bayley off the top rope. Roxanne landed Pop Rocks for a near fall on Bayley. Lyra was a bit late with the save, so Bayley ended up having to kick out of Roxanne’s finisher.

Four-way action broke out next. Raquel dumped Lyra over the top rope. Lyra’s left knee hit the edge of the ring apron. She clutched it immediately, indicating an injury. Dom distracted the ref so Rozanne could use a tag belt as a weapon. Bayley and Roxanne had a tug-o-war over a tag belt, but Roxanne ended up being knocked into Dom on the ring apron and hitting him with the belt. Bayley then pinned Roxanne. Lyra was able to stand at ringside and congratulate Bayley, but she was limping a bit.

WINNERS: Lyra & Bayley in 12:00 to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

-A video recap aired of the Roman Reigns, Usos, Jacob Fatu segment last week.

-Reigns chatted with Pearce backstage.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Tribal Combat contract signing for Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu