WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, MAY 25, 2026

Where: COLUMBUS, OHIO AT SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,141 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,793. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Tribal Combat contract signing for Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu

Oba Femi to respond to Brock Lesnar’s sneak attack

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (5/18): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on Seth vs. Theory in the main event, Oba Femi Open Challenge with surprise Brock return, Reigns-Fatu-Usos drama, Paige & Brie vs. Perez & Rodriguez

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Alexa Bliss signs with the Prototype Talent Agency