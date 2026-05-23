Tony Khan discusses Mick Foley’s AEW role, women’s division injuries, AEW growth, venue strategy, added PPV

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Leading into this Sunday’s sold-out AEW Double or Nothing, Tony Khan spoke with wrestling media Thursday afternoon about several major topics surrounding AEW’s direction, including Mick Foley officially joining the company and what that role could be, injuries reshaping the women’s division, AEW’s evolving venue strategy, and the company’s continued financial growth.

The nearly hour-long media call also featured Khan hinting AEW could eventually add another pay-per-view later this summer while repeatedly emphasizing what he believes is one of the strongest creative and financial periods in company history.

Mick Foley officially joins AEW in expanded on-air role

Khan confirmed Mick Foley will co-host the Double or Nothing Buy-In alongside Renee Paquette while also serving as an ambassador and occasional backstage presence for the company.

“When I started watching wrestling on TBS, I was eight years old, and Cactus Jack versus Sting was the main thing on the show,” Khan said. “It’s just an honor to have Mick Foley in AEW.”

Khan said Foley’s current role could eventually expand creatively backstage. Khan described Foley as “a brilliant wrestling mind” and suggested his experience and insight could naturally benefit AEW talent behind the scenes as well.

AEW’s Minnesota Twins crossover event

I asked Tony Khan about AEW’s upcoming “Brawl in the Ballpark” collaboration with the Minnesota Twins and what originally sparked the crossover partnership between the two sides.

Khan revealed the partnership developed organically through his long-standing friendship with Twins executive Daniel Adler, who previously worked with Khan in Jacksonville before transitioning into baseball analytics.

Khan also shared a previously untold story connecting the relationship back to the earliest days of AEW’s formation in 2018. “It was actually weeks before the original All In,” Khan said. “I remember being at the Mall of America the day after Daniel’s wedding and having a phone call where I put together probably ninety percent of the points to finish Chris Jericho’s agreement.”

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AEW continuing to experiment with unique venues and activations

Regarding AEW’s recent experimentation with unique venues and themed television presentations, including “Fairway to Hell,” “Beach Blast,” and upcoming TikTok integrations with Warner Bros. Discovery, Khan emphasized that AEW is intentionally looking for ways to creatively separate itself while also attracting new audiences.

“I love golf, and I love wrestling,” Khan said while discussing Fairway to Hell. “There’s the ability to get fans and make new fans, and find exciting ways to present wrestling and try new challenges.”

Khan also confirmed AEW will soon launch “AEW Advance,” a live TikTok pre-show before Dynamite, crediting the idea to Warner Bros. Discovery.

Injuries force major adjustments within AEW’s women’s division

Regarding the injury to Willow Nightingale and AEW’s plans moving forward for the vacant TBS Championship, Khan praised Nightingale’s championship reign and acknowledged the company has faced several unexpected injuries within the women’s division in recent months.

“Some of the top stars, particularly among the fan favorites, have been out with injuries,” Khan said.

Khan referenced changes involving Toni Storm and other talent while highlighting how wrestlers have stepped up amid the adjustments.

He also pointed toward the current women’s world title picture and praised the ongoing work happening in both AEW and ROH. “I think so much of the best women’s wrestling is in Ring of Honor,” Khan said.

Khan confirmed AEW will immediately address the vacant TBS Championship following Double or Nothing.

Tony Khan addresses AEW’s financial outlook

When asked directly whether AEW is currently profitable, Khan stopped short of giving a direct profitability answer, he emphasized the company is generating more revenue than at any previous point in AEW history.

“Our revenue is the highest it’s ever been,” Khan said. “This is by far the most revenue we’ve ever brought in.”

Khan added AEW is reinvesting heavily into digital expansion, international growth, and future business initiatives.

Tony Khan says AEW could add another summer pay-per-view

Regarding whether AEW is considering adding another pay-per-view event between Forbidden Door and All In, Khan confirmed the company is exploring the possibility. “I am very interested in doing a pay-per-view in July,” Khan said. “I would only do something like this if it’s additive.”

Khan stressed that maintaining AEW’s pay-per-view quality remains his top priority and said any schedule expansion would need to make sense creatively and financially.

Tony Khan praises Darby Allin’s championship reign

Regarding Darby Allin and the work ethic behind his current AEW World Championship reign heading into Double or Nothing against MJF, Khan praised Allin’s willingness to wrestle constantly as champion and described him as “the perfect champion for AEW right now.”

He also highlighted the psychological storytelling behind the rivalry with MJF and the “world title versus MJF’s hair” stipulation heading into the pay-per-view.

Throughout the call, Khan repeatedly emphasized AEW’s momentum heading into Double or Nothing while framing 2026 as one of the company’s strongest creative and financial periods to date. Double or Nothing takes place Sunday night from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.