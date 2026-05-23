TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (5/21): Mustafa Ali vs. Chazz “Star Boy” Hall for TNA International Title, Santana vs. Maclin for TNA World Title. The System, Aichner, Star Boy’s catch phrase, Elegance Brand meets Undead Realm

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

The System Stake their Claim on TNA

While I think that some members of the team should have more wins for credibility’s sake, The opening Segment with The System was effective tonight in staking their claim as the dominant force of TNA with their recent triumphs for the gold(s). They got the appropriate reaction from the crowd (strong boos and “you suck” chants). They don’t try to be a cool faction and I appreciate that, more than ever, in modern wrestling.

Fabian Aichner Takes on the System

I’ll admit, I had my doubts about the debut of Aichner, last week, and how it would work introducing him against TNA’s biggest, current main event faction but Aichner held his own tonight and came across as a genuine babyface who holds himself to a high standard and has an admirable confidence. The upcoming matches between him and Cedric Alexander are sure to be memorable in the best way possible.

Setting up Eddie Edwards vs. Fabian Aichner for next week

I’m very intrigued to see this match, in-ring, and see how they construct the finish.

Mustafa Ali (w/Order Four) vs. Chazz “Star Boy” Hall for the TNA International Title

Star Boy’s promos desperately need work but he has “star” (pun intended) potential in-ring. It didn’t hurt that he was in there with Ali.

Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship

While I hated the initial Maclin challenge to Santana with the convoluted “Feast or Fired” nonsense overshadowing the feud, they did go all-out in building up this main event for tonight, throughout the show, and the main event match delivered. I can’t say that I’m looking forward to Santana Vs. Young, but I’m willing to let it play out.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Worse or Better” with Stephanie Chase and Josh White, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MISSES

Indi Hartwell vs. Elayna Black

This match lasted under five minutes and ended with early interference. If TNA doesn’t trust either of these women to carry a match beyond five minutes, at this point, is it worth investing this much TV time into them? Surely there are more established options available? Perhaps even currently on the roster.

The Elegance Brand meets the Undead Realm

Well goodbye to the serious tone of tonight’s show. This is what I mean when I say that the multiple Worlds and spheres that live within TNA in kaybabe just don’t mesh well. One minute I’m fully invested then, suddenly, I’m jarringly taken out of that immersion.

Elijah vs. AJ Francis

Will this feud ever end? It was never very good to begin with.

Star Boy saying “Starstruck” as a Catch-Phrase

This promo lasted for a minute, at most, and concluded with Star Boy proclaiming that he will “leave us star struck.” Cringe.