FREE PODCAST 5/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5-12-2011) Wade talks with ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini about Ted DiBiase Jr., Vince frustrations, Christian, post-draft WWE scene, backstage insights (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years (5-12-2011) to our PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and special guest John Piermarini, after former WWE Creative Team member. They discussed the state of WWE after the Draft, Christian’s future, Ted DiBiase Jr.’s potential, frustration with Vince McMahon, and more.

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