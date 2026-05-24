WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT (5/24): The Vison vs. The Street Profits for WWE Tag Titles, Ripley & Charlotte & Bliss vs. Jade & Michin & B-Fab, Ethan Page vs. Penta for IC Title

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WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS

MAY 23, 2026

FORT WAYNE, IND. AT ALLEN COUNTY MEMORIAL COLISEUM

STREAMING LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.) AND YOUTUBE (INTERNATIONALLY)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

–They started with a view of fans lined up outside the arena before bringing the camera into the venue for a wideshot view. They showed a new Saturday Night’s Main Event intro video that started with visuals from past events before transitioning into video clips related to tonight’s episode of the event.

(1) RHEA RIPLEY & CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ALEXA BLISS v.s. JADE CARGILL & MICHIN & B-FAB

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss each received separate entrances and strong crowd reactions. Jade Cargill entered to her music flanked by her Baddies, Michin and B-Fab. The heel trio wore black-and-white gear inspired by Michael Jackson.

The babyfaces controlled the early portion of the match, each showcasing their trademark offense against Michin and B-Fab. The first turning point came when Jade pulled Alexa Bliss out of the ring and superkicked her. Charlotte then became distracted after the Baddies cheap-shotted Rhea, allowing the heels to attack Flair from behind.

The heel team successfully cut off the ring and isolated Charlotte. A double big boot from Charlotte and B-Fab led to a double down and the hot tag to Rhea. Ripley exploded into the match with a burst of offense, highlighted by a beautiful top-rope missile dropkick to Michin’s chin.

After countering out of the Riptide, Michin delivered a poison rana to Ripley for a meaningful transition. Alexa Bliss soon tagged in and hit a satellite DDT on Michin before countering into a double DDT on both B-Fab and Michin.

Michin later planted Charlotte with a Styles Clash, but Rhea broke up the pinfall to save the match.

The most significant sequence came during a strike exchange and staredown between Rhea and Jade. Ripley gained the upper hand and hit a Riptide on Jade, but Michin broke up the pin attempt just in time. As the match broke down, Charlotte saved Rhea, and Rhea returned the favor moments later. The three babyfaces then shook hands and embraced in a show of unity and trust. Jade interrupted the celebration, while the Baddies neutralized Bliss and Charlotte, allowing Jade to connect with a pump kick and Jaded on Ripley to pin the champion.

WINNERS: Jade Cargill &b Michin & B-Fab in 17:00

(Hubbard’s. Analysis: The match was well structured and followed a traditional tag team formula, using effective heat segments to build toward meaningful transitions and hot tags. That approach worked especially well because the crowd was heavily invested in all three babyfaces, making each comeback feel important. Most of the action was strong, though there were occasional sloppy transitions and moments of confusion. At one point, Jade appeared to miss her cue for a save and then hesitated again before breaking up a Riptide attempt. Michin visibly directed her back into position so the sequence could continue as planned. The final babyface unity moment felt overly sentimental and made all three come across somewhat naïve before Jade predictably blindsided them. Still, the finish accomplished its goal, as Jade scored a decisive pinfall victory over Ripley and added intrigue to next weekend’s WrestleMania rematch.)

(2) BECKY LYNCH vs. SOL RUCA

Becky Lynch cheap-shotted Sol Ruca before the opening bell, forcing referee Jessica Carr to back Becky away so the match could officially begin. Once the bell rang, Sol fired back with a burst of athletic offense as Becky retreated to the outside. Sol followed with a moonsault to the floor. Becky attempted to regain control, by countering a Soul Snatcher. Sol later went for the move again, but Becky pulled the referee into the path of the attack, resulting in an awkward collision that led to the referee calling for the bell.

WINNER: Ruca by disqualification in 3 minutes

-After the match was stopped, Sol showed concern for the referee, only for Becky to attack her from behind. Lynch planted Sol with a Man Handle slam before raining down punches.

(Hubbard’s Analysis:This segment functioned more as an angle to build toward a future match than as a complete match itself. The aggression and intensity were effective, although some of the strikes and transitions came across sloppy. Becky continues to generate strong negative reactions with a heel character that is simultaneously narcissistic, over-the-top, and cowardly. The tension between Jessica Carr and Becky Lynch continues to be an interesting subplot in Becky’s matches )

-Becky complained to Smackdown GM Nick Aldis about Jessica Carr’s decision to award the match to Sol. Aldis informed Becky that he just received word from RAW GM Adam Pierce that because of Becky’s action she would be forced to put her IC title on the line next Sunday in a rematch against Sol Ruca.

(3) ETHAN PAGE vs. PENTA – Intercontinental Championship Match

Lilian Garcia handled the traditional pre-match introductions. Page revealed his trademark arrogant smile, while Penta received a loud crowd reaction to start the match. Penta opened with his trademark lucha-inspired offense before the first turning point occurred when Page backdropped him onto the announce table. From there, Page showcased an excellent heel mean streak, mixing strikes and roughhouse tactics while grounding the champion.

Penta eventually mounted a comeback, connecting with a reverse Sling Blade, a handstand dropkick, and a huge dive to the outside. He followed with an innovative top-rope headscissors and a tornado DDT. Page answered with a big powerslam to cut off the momentum.

The two later engaged in a strong strike exchange that led to a double big boot and a double down. The match featured three particularly convincing false finishes: Page’s Confidence Breaker, a counter into the Penta Driver, and an avalanche powerslam from Page.

After Penta kicked out of the avalanche powerslam, Page grew increasingly frustrated and exposed one of the turnbuckles. The exposed buckle created a clever misdirection finish. Page sent Penta into the corner and attempted a schoolboy pin, but the referee was out of position, allowing Penta to kick out. Moments later, Penta sidestepped a charging Page, sending him crashing into the exposed turnbuckle instead. Penta capitalized with a springboard Mexican Destroyer for the victory.

WINNER: Penta in 14:00 to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

(Hubbard’s Analysis: This was a very good match and another strong performance from Ethan Page, who continues to fit seamlessly into the WWE style. Page combines an effective heel mean streak with unique, yet not overly flashy offense, and he consistently sells both physically and facially during key moments in a match. The match itself was well structured and executed at a high level. The wrestlers incorporated enough big moves and meaningful transitions to make the contest feel important, while spacing those moments out effectively so each one carried weight. I especially liked the finish. The concept of a heel attempting to cheat, only for those tactics to become the Achilles’ heel that ultimately costs him the match, is a classic wrestling storytelling device that remains highly effective when executed properly.)

(4) BRIE BELLA & PAIGE vs. NIA JAX & LASH LEGEND – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Nia Jax attempted to jumpstart the match at the opening bell, but the babyface team avoided a charging Nia and gained early control with quick double-team offense. The momentum shifted when Nia caught Brie Bella coming off the top rope with a crossbody attempt and countered with a Samoan Drop.

The main heat segment focused on Paige, as Nia and Lash Legend slowed the pace and smothered her with grounded offense. Paige eventually escaped by avoiding a charging Nia, sending her crashing into the ring post and creating the opening for the hot tag to Brie.

Brie entered with energy and connected with a missile dropkick, but her momentum was halted when Nia caught her with a pop-up headbutt. Lash followed with a second-rope splash before Nia added a double-team leg drop off the second rope. Paige broke up the pin attempt to keep the match alive.

Following another hot tag sequence, Paige came off the top rope once again but was caught by Nia. Paige then slipped free from Nia’s grasp into a sunset flip counter, receiving additional leverage from Brie Bella to score the surprise pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Paige and Brie Bella in 8:00 minutes to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles

(Hubbard’s. Analysis: Match was fine. The crowd stayed engaged throughout, and the match benefited from not overstaying its welcome. Some of the offense and transitions were awkwardly timed or oddly spaced, but nothing significantly disrupted the overall flow. The surprise leverage pinfall at the finish was a good concept, although the execution could have been stronger.)

-Quick video hyping the importance of the Tag Team Championships followed by a Vision interview.

(5) “THE VISION” LOGAN PAUL & AUSTIN THEORY (w/Paul Heyman) vs. THE STREET PROFITS – World Tag Team Championship Match

Logan Paul received heavy heat from the crowd at the onset of the match. The heels gained early control with a series of shoulder tackles before arrogantly gloating at The Street Profits. The babyface team quickly answered back with fast-paced offense, including arm drags, a pair of dropkicks, and two flapjacks. Logan Paul and Austin Theory attempted to leave with the championships, but the Street Profits cut them off and threw them back into the ring. Paul then initiated the main heat segment by leveling Angelo Dawkins with an uppercut. Paul and Theory slowed the pace and grounded Dawkins with aggressive tandem offense.

The opening for the hot tag came when Logan Paul missed a vaulting splash in the corner. Dawkins capitalized with a DDT/neckbreaker combination that took out both members of the champions’ team and created the opening for the tag to Montez Ford. Ford exploded into the match with a series of athletic maneuvers before Paul abruptly cut him off with a slingshot lariat. One of the best near falls of the match came after an electric chair neckbreaker combination, but the champions broke up the pin attempt just in time.

The most memorable sequence occurred outside the ring. Montez Ford flipped over the ring post onto both Logan Paul and Austin Theory. Bron Breakker then sprinted around ringside attempting a spear, but Ford leapfrogged out of the way, allowing Dawkins to pounce Breakker over the announce table. Back inside the ring, the Street Profits connected with a spinebuster/frog splash combination that appeared certain to end the match, but Paul Heyman placed Austin Theory’s foot on the ropes to save the titles. In frustration, Ford lunged toward Heyman, only to be caught with Logan Paul’s loaded right hand. Dawkins then wiped out Logan Paul with a dive over the top rope, unaware that his partner had already been knocked unconscious. Theory seized the opportunity, covering a lifeless Montez Ford to retain the Tag Team Championships.

WINNER: The Vision in 16 minutes to retain the Tag Team Championships.

(Hubbard’s Analysis: This was a very good tag team match. The crowd was heavily against the champions, and this was probably the most positive and energetic reaction The Street Profits have received in quite some time. The first half of the match followed a traditional house show-style tag team formula, with the heels isolating one opponent and building toward the hot tag. Once the tag was made, however, the athleticism and pace increased dramatically, allowing the match to build toward an exciting conclusion. The finishing stretch in particular was extremely effective. Bron Breakker’s attempted spear, the false finish off the Street Profits’ tandem offense, Paul Heyman saving the match by placing Austin Theory’s foot on the ropes, and Logan Paul’s loaded right hand all generated strong reactions from the audience. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins looked energized and completely locked in throughout the match. Logan Paul, meanwhile, appeared entirely comfortable in his role and carried himself with confidence. Austin Theory also continues to find his footing as Logan Paul’s partner while still standing out individually as an excellent bumping heel foil. I was initially surprised that this match received the main event slot, but the performers clearly rose to the occasion and overdelivered with the opportunity they were given.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Overall, this was a thumbs-up show and an enjoyable watch from start to finish. None of the matches overstayed their welcome, and most of the talent appeared motivated and sharp throughout the night. Between the unique set design, Lilian Garcia’s announcing , and the pre-match interviews and promos between bouts, it felt like WWE was attempting to establish a distinct identity and presentation for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Going forward, I hope WWE continues to lean into making Saturday Night’s Main Event feel stylistically different from both weekly television and the larger monthly premium live events. Creating a unique atmosphere and pacing for the show gives it a special quality and makes it feel meaningful rather than just another episode of weekly programming.

I especially like the concept of holding Saturday Night’s Main Event one or two weeks before a major premium live event. This show effectively progressed multiple storylines with in-ring action rather than long promos to build anticipation for next week’s PLE.