FREE PODCAST 5/23 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Kevin Nash wide-ranging interview on Reigns, NXT, Styles, Monday Night War, NWO comeback in 2002, his title run, much more (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (5-19-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Kevin Nash, former WWF and WCW champion, former NWO and Outsider interview, former WCW booker, and TNA wrestler. They covered a wide range of topics from his days as WWF Champion, the Monday Night War, the rise of the NWO, the NWO comeback in 2002, his time in TNA, A.J. Styles, Roman Reigns, NXT, and more.

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