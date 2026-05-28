FREE PODCAST 5/28 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell discuss TNA’s “Wrestling Matters” campaign, Smackdown ratings woes, WWE Raw and Tough Enough analysis, The Rock hangover (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the May 11, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net took calls for an hour discussing mostly Raw and Tough Enough including Over the Limit hype and Kharma’s future. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they dissected TNA’s “Wrestling Matters” campaign and make concrete suggestions for how to make it work.
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