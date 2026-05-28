THEN, NOW, FOREVER – WWE in Europe: A look at three iconic matches from WWE’s journeys overseas over the decades

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Theme: WWE in Europe

In the coming weeks, WWE will once again embark on what has become an increasingly frequent tour of Europe. WWE’s relationship with European touring has evolved considerably over the last 30-plus years and remains one of the more interesting aspects of the company’s global expansion.

Early in my fandom, I remember hearing mentions of the annual post-WrestleMania European tours. As an American fan, however, I rarely saw any of these events because most of the matches were taped exclusively for release on Coliseum Home Video compilations.

By the late-1990s, I became aware of the UK-exclusive pay-per-view events that aired on Sky Box Office: Mayhem in Manchester, One Night Only, and Insurrextion. Then, during the mid-2000s, WWE began regularly broadcasting live episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown from major European cities.

I cannot remember exactly when I first noticed the distinct atmosphere created by European wrestling crowds, but over time it became impossible to ignore. The singalongs, the unconventional fan favorites, and the constant energy all helped create a different viewing experience.

At times, the crowd reactions can distract from the action inside the ring. At their best, however, they elevate the presentation and create an atmosphere that comes through even on television. Some of the most memorable live crowds of the last decade have come from European cities, where the audience’s passion for the product — and desire to become part of the show itself — has evolved from novelty into expectation.

In this week’s article, I selected three notable matches that took place in Europe. As these examples will show, the atmosphere of a European crowd, combined with the specific time and place of each event, plays a major role in what makes these matches worth revisiting today.

Then: Macho Man Randy Savage vs. Shawn Michaels

(UK Ramage 1992- Apr. 19, 1992)

As a long-time WWE fan, the WWE Vault YouTube channel has become a true blessing for discovering hidden gem matches and events. Many of these rare bouts originate from the classic Coliseum Home Video releases. One such hidden gem is a rare matchup between then-champion “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Shawn Michaels during the post-WrestleMania European tour in 1992. Taking place in Sheffield, England, on April 19, 1992, this contest stands out for reasons far beyond just featuring two future Hall of Famers.

First, the match offers the last glimpse of peak Randy Savage in the WWF. In 1992, Savage still possessed his signature frantic energy, fleet-footed athleticism, and crisp execution. His ability to effortlessly leap from the ring to the floor, confidently ascend the turnbuckle, and sprint across the canvas is fully on display.

Simultaneously, the bout provides an early look at Shawn Michaels navigating his new “Heartbreak Kid” persona. While his elite bumping and selling are already present, his connection with the audience through character work was still a work in progress. To help establish Michaels as a credible singles competitor, peak Sensational Sherri serves as his “main squeeze.” Her managerial work is fantastic, masterfully drawing heat and acting as the final foil before the babyface triumph.

Speaking of a happy ending, this match also marks the final WWE appearance of Miss Elizabeth. Her arrival at the end felt special for the live crowd in Sheffield, and knowing it was her curtain call makes it even more significant in retrospect.

Strangely enough, the transition from the cartoonish “Hulkamania” era to the “New Generation” happened right before our eyes, yet occurred when most fans weren’t looking. It took place without an overt torch-passing moment or a definitive conclusion followed by a fresh start. Given these circumstances, it feels fitting that this clash between a tentpole of the Hulkamania era and a pillar of the New Generation took place in Europe, taped for a limited video release rather than a major pay-per-view or weekly television. The match was neither purposely hidden nor heavily advertised, yet it perfectly captures a unique moment of evolution in professional wrestling.

WATCH HERE (match starts at 40 minutes)

Now: Gunther vs. Shemus

(WWE Clash at the Castle- Sept. 3, 2022 )

When recommending WWE matches that took place overseas, nothing feels more appropriate than two European-born competitors trading heavy blows before a passionate local crowd. This Intercontinental Championship bout is the epitome of that dynamic.

Earlier in his career, Sheamus was a formidable bully heel. Today, he plays the rugged old-timer standing up to the new bullies. Enter Gunther, who is perhaps the best bully heel I have ever witnessed in professional wrestling. Gunther’s brilliance lies in his restraint; his bullying doesn’t rely on bombast or over-the-top arrogance. Instead, it takes place entirely between the ropes. The success of his persona is rooted in his actions rather than his words, making the character grounded, realistic, and deeply believable.

On this night in Cardiff, Wales, you could see, hear, and feel the violence. To complement the raw, visceral action, we get a beautifully simple story told by two masters of psychology who understand how to manipulate human emotion. Sheamus sells like a textbook babyface. He refuses to relent, continuously fighting through Gunther’s onslaught to get back to his feet. Because he refuses to quit, the fans refuse to quit on him. Conversely, Gunther is a brutal antagonist who pauses to admire his destruction and gloat, giving the audience a window to verbally express their displeasure. Both competitors do a phenomenal job of giving the Cardiff crowd reasons to oscillate between sheer excitement and utter vexation.

Ultimately, this is a match where a standard, blow-by-blow analytical report fails to capture the true artistry of the performance. A text list of the maneuvers would look deceptively repetitive on paper. The true magic lies in the execution, the visible physical toll inflicted on both men, and the raw emotion generated in real time.

WATCH HERE

Forever: Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena

(Raw, April 23, 2007)

In the closing minutes of the RAW main event between Shawn Michaels and John Cena on April 23, 2007, Jim Ross proclaimed it one of the greatest matches in RAW history. That was not hyperbole. Given the quality of the match and the fact that it took place in London, it remains an easy choice for any list of must-watch WWE matches in Europe.

The first thing that makes this match stand out is its duration. Bell to bell, the contest runs just a few minutes short of an hour. Yet despite its length, this is neither an Iron Man Match nor a two-out-of-three falls contest. It is simply a one-fall singles match between Shawn Michaels and John Cena. Because the bout aired on television, it is interrupted by multiple commercial breaks. For some viewers, that disrupts the flow of the match, but I have always felt the breaks divide the contest into chapters.

In the opening chapter, Cena outwrestles and frustrates Shawn. In another, Shawn targets Cena’s injured shoulder. Later, Cena focuses his attack on Shawn’s ailing back. By the final chapter, both men are taking greater risks and desperately searching for a way to put the other away. The match evolves naturally in stages, with each commercial break serving as a bookmark between them.

As for the performances themselves, both Shawn and Cena are at the top of their game. Serious and determined Shawn Michaels has always been my favorite version of Shawn. From the moment the bell rings, he carries a focused scowl across his face. Whether performance or reality, the expression sends a clear message: tonight, I am going to prove I am the best wrestler in the world. For nearly sixty minutes, Shawn wrestles with that intensity and confidence. His work is as smooth as ever, but this match also highlights how much he improved later in his career when it came to storytelling through facial expressions and emotion.

While few would call this John Cena’s greatest match, I would argue it is his most impressive performance as a professional wrestler. There are no shortcuts here: no weapons, no gimmicks, no stipulations, no run-ins, no excessive finisher kick-outs, and very few flashy high spots. This is Cena responding directly to the “you can’t wrestle” chants by captivating a live audience for nearly an hour through the fundamentals of professional wrestling alone.

WATCH HERE