AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/20): Keller’s report on Ricochet vs. Jericho, Perry vs. Davis in Owen Cup Tournament, Statlander vs. Shida, plus promos by Knight, Fletcher, MJF

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 27, 2026

PHILADELPHIA , PA. AT LIACOURAS CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix last reported that 3,535 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,025. The arena has a capacity of 9,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

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PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Dennis Kline to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show. PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair will join as an on-site correspondent also.

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[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with pyro blasting on stage and wide shots of the crowd as Excalibur introduced the show. They did a great job with camera angles making a crowd of around 4,000 look bigger. He recapped the Owen Hart Tournament developments.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Will Ospreay who said he is over the moon about his win and ready for the next round. The camera followed him into the trainer’s room where Kenny Omega was getting treatment. Omega asked to talk to him about his alliance with The Death Riders. He warned Ospreay that he can’t trust them. He said he would do anything for Ospreay and help him realize his dream to be champion. “Why didn’t you ask me?” he said. Ospreay said he’s not there every week. Omega said he lost his chance and he has his own way of going about things. He said it’s not just physical, but also mental. He said he’s not the same guy he used to be, but if they stick together, they can do amazing things. He admitted he got the appeal of the Death Riders as the get the job done and they are serious. He said he wasn’t saying not to trust them, but be careful. Jon Moxley walked in and said it’s good advice. He said they all have their skeletons. “Don’t we?” he asked. Omega looked down and then told Ospreay he would leave him to do whatever he does with the Riders. As Omega walked away, Ospreay told him not to give up on his World Title dreams.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment. All three played their roles there believably. I do wish AEW would invest a few hundred dollars in a portable acoustic wall to make those segments not sound as amateur as ROH’s VHS tape backstage promos in the mid-2000s, though.)

-Kevin “The Jet” Knight made his entrance. Schiavone commented on a replay of what he did to Darby Allin at Double or Nothing. Fans chanted, “F— you, Kevin!” He said he shouldn’t have expected anything less from the “meathead” fans. He said he told Darby not to let him and the fans down, but “he blew it.” He said he blew it like the Sixers did against the Knicks. (So he’s trying to be a babyface in New York?) He said he decided not to “trust the process” anymore (another reference to the Sixers) so he did what he had to do. He asked who the last person was that MJF looked up at. He said he was the last one who humbled MJF. He said it should have been him in the main event on Sunday, but he had to watch from the bench. He asked if they looked like a bench player. Fans chanted, “Yes!”

He asked if he’s a highlight every time he steps in the ring. He said he isn’t there just to take part, he’s there to take over the whole damn company. He said he put trust in Darby. He said Darby told him not to waste time, so when he saw he couldn’t get the job done, he didn’t waist anytime leaving him in a pool of his own blood with The Jet standing over him. “Speedball” Mike Bailey’s music played and he marched out.

Speedball said, “I hear what you’re saying.” He said he is ambitious and that’s both his best and worst quality. He said he impatient and gets ahead of himself and makes mistakes. He said what he did to Darby was a mistake. He said he can fix it if he apologizes. “We can make things right,” he said. He offered a handshake. Fans chanted, “Say you’re sorry.” Knight looked at his hand, paused, walked past him, then turned and clotheslined him.

-Renee interviewed Ricochet and GOA backstage. She asked if he thinks Chris Jericho has momentum after Stadium Stampede. Toa Liona complained they jumped him seven-on-one. Bishop Kaun said it was a travesty. Ricochet said Jericho doesn’t have six other guys to save his ass tonight. Kaun said Jericho has “a weak ass Lionsault.” He said Jericho will learn he is “simply out. of this world.”

(1) CHRIS JERICHO vs. RICOCHET

Jericho made his entrance first, then Ricochet. The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. They fought at ringside early. Back in the ring, Ricochet landed a shooting star press for a two count at 1:00. Jericho leaped off the top rope at Ricochet at ringside, then played to the crowd. He threw the lid off the announce desk and cleared the top. Ricochet recovered and dropped Jericho onto it. Jericho countered Ricochet and applied a Walls of Jericho. Ricochet shoved Jericho into the ringside steps. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

Jericho and Ricochet battled on the ring apron after the break. Jericho gave Ricochet a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Jericho rallied in the ring and landed a top rope chop to Ricochet’s head. He followed with a leaping face plant. He then hit a bottom rope springboard back elbow and then a brainbuster suplex for a two count.

After more back and forth action, Jericho almost bumped into the ref. Ricochet gave Jericho a low-blow and then a Ricosault for a near fall at 12:00. Jericho avoided a Ricochet 630 off the top rope and then landed a Code Breaker for a two count. He followed with a Judas Effect. Instead of going for the pin, he went for a Lionsault. He kinda landed on his own head in addition to Ricochet, but got a three count. Excalibur said Jericho proved he is one of the greatest of all-time.

WINNER: Jericho in 13:00.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet – Everyone Banned From Ringside

Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida – Lights Out Philly Street Fight

Mark Davis vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal match

MJF’s Three-Time AEW World Championship Celebration

“The Jet” Kevin Knight to speak

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage’s Wednesday Night 5-Second Pose

Renee Paquette to interview Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis