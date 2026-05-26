Pro Wrestling Noah Update: Key matches from latest events at Korakuen Hall including Alpha Wolf vs. Marufuji for the GHC National Title, Kiyama vs. Kitamiya in Hair vs. Hair, Kenta vs. Haste for GHC Title

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Pro Wrestling Noah presented a couple of semi-major shows at Korakuen Hall recently. Here’s a look at the top matches.

5/5

Kaito Kiyama beat Masa Kitamiya in a hair vs. hair match. Kiyomiya had been the ace of the promotion until being surpassed by Ozawa and more recently, Yoshiki Inamura. It was a pretty good match. Kitamiya already had a buzz cut so didn’t have much hair to lose. He took the razor and shaved his own hair and eyebrows.

Naomichi Marufuji pinned Alpha Wolf to win the GHC National Championship. Marufuji became the first person in the Noah history to win every championship in the promotion. The National Championship was created just a few years ago. Marufuji has been with the promotion from the start and is one of its biggest stars in history. He’s also one of the best and most innovative wrestlers of the last 25 years who has influenced many wrestlers all over the world. He’s in his mid 40’s now but can still go when he has to. Crowd was happy to see him win.

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5/13

Ozawa pinned Yoshiki Inamura with a backslide. Ozawa avenged his loss to Inamura in a GHC title match on 1/1 which was the main event of their annual New Year’s show. That’s two big wins in a row for Ozawa and two big losses in a row for Inamura. Ozawa may get a GHC Title shot soon. Good match.

Shane Haste retained the GHC Championship over Kenta. These two are part of the same stable called White Raven Squad. Very good match. The crowd was more for Kenta but was into both guys. After the match, another member of White Raven Squad, Tetsuya Endo challenged Haste to a title match. They do a comedy gimmick where Kenta has to translate for Haste since he doesn’t speak Japanese. Here, he had to translate despite just losing to Haste.