WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: Saturday Night’s Main Event Edition – Penta Rules, Bland Brie, Profits Are Up, B-Flat, Michin is MVP, Sol Botcher

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Saturday Night’s Main Event continues to carve out a unique lane in WWE’s ecosystem, something between a trimmed-down PLE and a supercharged house show, with a light dose of 1980’s nostalgia. It’s light on promos, heavy on in-ring action, and increasingly useful as a temperature check for the roster.

On Saturday’s show, no titles changed hands, but that didn’t stop the show from offering plenty of excitement and some clarity on who’s heating up – and who’s losing steam.

Rising Star of the Week: Penta

Penta feels like a star the moment he steps onto the entrance stage. He looks otherworldly, like some heavy-metal demon samurai. His music and pyro hit. The crowd reacts. As my teen daughter would put it, this guy’s got ‘rizz.

More importantly, when the bell rings, Penta can deliver.

His match against Ethan Page was a statement performance, showcasing creativity, intensity, and pacing that elevated both men. “All Ego” is a viable rising star, but another important takeaway was WWE’s clear investment in Penta. They resisted the urge to hot-shot the title to newcomer and instead reinforced Penta’s standing.

That’s how you build a star—presentation, protection, and performance. Right now, Penta is checking all three boxes.

The only weakness in Penta’s game has been his limited involvement in backstage segments and storylines. I can only imagine his limited English is a factor.

Here’s hoping creative finds a fitting drama for this remarkable performer.

First Runner-Up: Street Profits

The Street Profits are back, and they’re re-energized.

There’s a noticeable edge to their work – more urgency, more physicality, and stronger crowd engagement. Montez Ford, in particular, continues to flash main-event upside, which only raises the long-standing question: why hasn’t he been given a true singles run?

The tease of another breakup lingers, but at least it’s something resembling forward momentum. After years of running the same playbook with the same catchphrase “We want the smoke” and Montez’s same improbable flip dive over the ringpost, even this new version of familiar story is enough to give fans hope.

A move to Raw is a great start. On a less crowded tag landscape, there’s room for the Profits to finally stand out instead of getting lost in the shuffle.

Second Runner-Up: Michin

Michin quietly turned in one of the most valuable performances of the night.

Tagging with Jade Cargil and B-Fab, she carried the bulk of the in-ring workload, doing the heavy lifting and keeping the match on track while her partners looked on from the apron. That kind of reliability doesn’t always get spotlighted, but it should.

She’s a classic “good hand,” but there’s still a ceiling unless she finds a way to distinguish herself. The alliance with Jade Cargill gives her a spotlight, but it needs a hook—a character trait, an edge, something memorable to help us connect with her character.

In the ring, though, she’s making the most of every minute she gets.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Fading Star of the Week: Brie Bella

Brie Bella still looks like a star—but once the interview begins or the bell rings, the illusion fades. She fails to emote effectively in the ring and has little connection with fans besides performing the “Yes” kicks to remind us of her more talented spouse.

Her limitations are hard to ignore. She’s always worked best alongside Nikki, where their personal chemistry and familiarity helped mask her shortcomings.

Her partnership with Paige has been far less fruitful, in spite of their tag team championship. Brie’s gaps are being exposed and right now, they’re glaring. The apathy fans feel towards Brie is obvious and undermines her partner’s potential.

The rapid pace by which the champions have been matched up against nearly every female tag team on the main roster offers hope that these matches are being burned through because their championship reign and tag team will end soon. Since they’ve yet to face Fatal Attraction, it seems possible that the newcomers will take the titles and end this failed experiment.

Brie might have more success turning heel on Paige – in whom fans are far more invested – or taking another hiatus until her sister is ready to return.

First Runner-Up: B-Fab

With the recent round of roster cuts, it was a surprise to most that B-Fab remains while far more talented wrestlers were let go.

B-Fab continues to feel like someone surviving on opportunity rather than capitalizing on it.

Her alignment with Jade Cargill offers a rare second chance to prove herself and potentially a launching pad. Instead, she blends into the background or stands out for the wrong reasons. B-B-Fab has youth and intensity, but little impact on the mic and even less between the ropes.

At this point, she’s not adding value to the group—just occupying space.

That has to change – and quickly.

Second Runner-Up: Sol Ruca

Sol Ruca has a highlight-reel finisher and a growing problem.

As a rookie talent with limited charisma, the “Sol Snatcher” should be Ruca’s ticket to getting over. Instead, it’s becoming a liability.

Two straight mistimed or botched attempts—first against Becky Lynch on Raw, then again at Saturday Night’s Main Event—have undercut the move’s credibility. The Sol Snatcher requires perfect timing, positioning, and execution, and Ruca hasn’t been up to the task.

And that’s a major issue when your entire presentation is built around one signature moment.

The frustrating part? She’s been working with Becky Lynch, one of the most giving and adaptable veterans on the roster—someone who has elevated far less polished talent in the past.

Opportunities like that don’t come around often.

If Ruca is going to break through, it starts with hitting that move clean—and making us believe in it.