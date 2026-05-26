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NXT PREVIEW (5/26): Announced matches, location, how to watch

May 26, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame (with Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) – NXT Women’s Championship match
  • Sean Legacy vs. Dorian Van Dux – WWE Men’s Speed Tournament match
  • Nathan Frazer vs. Romeo Moreno – WWE Men’s Speed Tournament match
  • Jaida Parker vs. Layla Diggs
  • Charlie Dempsey vs. Shiloh Hill
  • Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair (with Kendal Grey)
  • The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (5/19): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Vanity Project vs. DarkState for NXT Tag Titles, Bourne & D’Angelo vs. Hendrix & Rook, Morena vs. Angels, Paxley vs. Rain

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: The developmental cycle, a formula that worked in one match and not in another, good showings from several newcomers

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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