FREE PODCAST 5/25 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Next Breakout Star, Arn Anderson, Sting vs. RVD, TNA’s “Wrestling Matters” campaign, Smackdown ratings drop, Jericho and Batista (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 6 and 9, 2011.
On the May 13, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discusses with live callers last night’s Impact show & ratings & re-branding, Chris Jericho and Batista potentially returning to WWE, The Pope suggesting he might be leaving TNA, titles & title matches lacking value in WWE (in-depth discussion begins at 60:00), plus Sean Radican calls in around 15:00 to discuss technology advancements affecting pro wrestling and how independent promotions can better market & distribute their product.
Then on the May 16, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell, they discussed the TNA “Wrestling Matters” campaign, Smackdown ratings hitting a 2011 low, Impact quarter-hours showing an encouraging trend, and more, and then they take calls on Sting vs. RVD, Chikara, New Japan Pro Wrestling in New York, Arn Anderson, the Next Breakout Stars, and more.
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