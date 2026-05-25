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VIP PODCAST 5/25 – Greg Parks Outloud! Review of James Dixon’s book “Titan Shrinking,” chronicling the World Wrestling Federation in the year 1992 (20 min.)

May 25, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at the recently-released book Titan Shrinking by James Dixon, addressing the WWF in 1992 as well as the ring boy scandal and steroid controversy that dogged the WWF during that period.

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