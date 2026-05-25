FREE PODCAST 5/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Episode 7 – Totally Mid): Steph & Josh take a look at midcard titles, their value, and whether or not there are just too many titles compared to previous eras (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. Stephanie and Josh were quick to determine that there are too many titles before moving on to discuss the difference between current-day WWE and AEW in regard to the sheer number of titles. They marched through the early days of WWE and the establishment of the Intercontinental Title, the Attitude Era and WCW during that period, and finally, the brand split, which brought on even more titles. Discussion flowed back into AEW and their obsession with titles during their short history and non-title trinkets before Josh and Steph made a final decision on whether or not the midcard title situation of today is worse or better than previous eras.

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