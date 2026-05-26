VIP PODCAST 5/25 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Reigns-Fatu contract signing, Seth vs. Montez, Penta vs. Je’Von, Rey vs. Rusev, Theory steps up, Lesnar explains his return (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 25 edition of WWE Raw featuring a stellar Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu contract signing, a standout Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford match, Penta vs. Je’Von Evans for IC Title, Rey Mysterio vs. Rusev, Austin Theory steps up with Logan Paul out injured, Brock Lesnar explains his apparent retirement and why he returned, and more on one of the better Raw episodes in ages.

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