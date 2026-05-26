FREE PODCAST 5/25 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Hubbard talk about Best Raw In Ages from Montez to Lesnar to Seth to Theory to Lesnar to Reigns to Fatu to Oba to Knight to Evans (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Derrick Hubbard. They discussed why this might have been the best episode of Raw in ages with standout performances from so many and effective storyline advancements in so many places. Montez Ford, Austin Theory, Je’Von Evans, Brock Lesnar, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns, and others shined.

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