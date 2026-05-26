TNA IMPACT FEUD TRACKER: Santana vs. Maclin, Aichner vs. Cedric, Hartwell vs. Black, The Hardys vs. The Righteous, Elijah vs. Francis

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INTRO

For those who it may interest, PWTorch will have some more TNA-themed content to coincide with the Impact Feud Tracker & JB’s TNA Impact Hits & Misses, coming soon. Stay tuned for that!!! 🙂

Alright, Let’s get to it!

Impact opened this week going straight to the opening graphic followed by the commentators, Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt introducing the show, featuring a drone shot of the Sacramento area. The System, in its entirety, entered the Impact Zone to celebrate their recent dominance, highlighting Cedric Alexander’s TNA X-Division Title victory last week over Leon Slater, thwarting Slater’s hopes of becoming the longest reigning X-Division Champion in TNA history. Alexander called out Fabian Aichner to the ring, after he appeared at the end of last week’s broadcast.

FABIAN AICHNER vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Recent Happenings:

After winning the X-Division Title from Leon Slater last week, Cedric Alexander, along with his System stablemates, bragged about their recent successes. Fabian Aichner appeared again, interrupting Alexander and The System, declaring he would be a future TNA Title holder, setting his sights on Alexander’s newly acquired X-Division Championship.

Analysis:

After the last few weeks worth of shows opening with recaps, Impact opened this week with its opening montage, and skipping any sort of recap, going straight to the announcers. I like this small change in format as a viewer, to mix things up. The System promo was… a System promo, complete with Cedric Alexander’s over-modulating delivery. Fabian Aichner gave a good short promo before getting the better of the System and Alexander, positioning himself as a legitimate next contender for the X-Division Championship.

Grade: B+

DARIA RAE & STEVE MACLIN BACKSTAGE

Recent Happenings:

Daria Rae, stacking the deck against TNA Champion Santana, cleared Steve Maclin for a return and flexed him into a World Title match this week, effectively having Maclin cut in front of Eric Young who secured a Title shot after winning a battle royal a couple of weeks ago. Rae gave words of motivation to Maclin in a backstage promo to continue the build to the Santana-Maclin match.

Analysis:

Daria Rae continued her work as the heel authority figure here, positioning Steve Maclin as her sort of proxy to defeat Santana for the TNA World Championship. I’m sure they will have a good match, though my alarms are sounding for a run-in interference by Eric Young, setting up a multi-man match.

Grade: C+

ELAYNA BLACK vs. INDI HARTWELL

Recent Happenings:

Both Elayna Black and Indi Hartwell returned to TNA recently, and both were featured in a segment setting up a number of potential Knockouts Championship contenders. Hartwell-Black returned to the ring this week, going head to head for the first time.

Ariana Grace & Stacks joined the commentary team for this match, rebounding after Grace lost the Knockouts Title to Lei Ying Lee on Impact last week, by eventually interfering in the match, attacking Hartwell, giving Hartwell the victory. Grace then went on to blame her father, Santino Marella, for her Title loss. Santino and Stacks teased a fight before Daria Rae entered the segment to continue the unfinished business between Rae-Marella.

Analysis:

The Hartwell-Black match was more of a backdrop for the continuation of the Ariana Grace-Santino Marella-Daria Rae feud. The match was short with a bad finish, nothing much to it. Of the weekly storylines in TNA, I rank this one at the bottom of the list right now.

Grade: D

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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THE ELEGANCE BRAND BACKSTAGE – THE ELEGANCE BRAND vs. THE UNDEAD REALM ?

Recent Happenings:

The Elegance Brand has been working on getting heat the last few weeks; last week Mr. Elegance and the Personal Concierge provoked former cage fighter Keith Jardine, who was on the show to hype an upcoming film project “Over Your Dead Body”. The new-look Undead Realm, composed of Rosemary, Allie, and Mara Sade wrapped up a short feud with a victory over the Diamond Collective last week. In a backstage segment with the Elegance Brand this week, Mr. Elegance worked on his poses, while Personal Concierge gave an update on Ash by Elegance’s status. The lights to the dressing room cut off and then on again, to reveal a message from the Undead Realm written on the mirror; “See You Soon”.

Analysis:

The Elegance Brand is hit or miss for me, as is the Undead Realm for me and for most, it would seem. That being said, a feud between these two factions makes sense. I would definitely be using the feud to continue the progress of Mara Sade, one of the stand-out up and coming future stars of TNA.

Grade: C

THE HARDYS vs. THE RIGHTEOUS

VINCENT (w/ DUTCH) vs. “BROKEN” MATT HARDY (w/ JEFF HARDY)

Recent Happenings:

The Righteous sought to bring the Broken Brilliance out of the Hardys, and they succeeded. After several weeks of video package promos continuing the build to an eventual tag match, Vincent-Matt Hardy met one on one with their respective tag partners, Dutch-Jeff Hardy handcuffed to the ringposts. Even with the stipulation dictating that the tag partners were restrained to the ringposts, the match still featured some interference by Dutch throughout its duration. More shenanigans began to commence as a ref bump led to Vincent acquiring the key to the handcuffs, until Brother Nero’s alter-ego, Willow the Whisp, appeared after a lights-out spot, leading to Matt Hardy securing the victory.

Analysis:

I am enjoying the feud between the Hardy’s-The Righteous. There are obvious limitations for the Hardy’s in the ring, but the story and build to an eventual tag match has been among my favorite things on Impact lately. The feud feels like an old school tag team feud. I’ll reiterate that I wish the TNA Tag Titles were still involved in this feud, as I believe that would be better for the Titles than having them hang around in The System, but maybe we will get back to that.

Grade: B

BACKSTAGE WITH ELIJAH-AJ FRANCIS – ELIJAH vs. AJ FRANCIS

Recent Happenings:

Following a dangerous match with Frankie Kazarian a few weeks ago, and nearly winning the battle royal to become Number One Contender for the TNA World Championship, Elijah found himself backstage playing guitar. Francis was also looking for a next step, coming out of a victory last week against his former partner, KC Navarro. Francis suggested that he and Elijah collaborate on some music in the future, to which Elijah responded that he walks alone, as he..walked away. Francis said Elijah would regret rejecting Francis’ offer.

Analysis:

Since starting the Tracker, I have enjoyed AJ Francis’ work, both in-ring and on-mic. I wondered what would be next for him, and a feud with fellow musician-wrestler, Elijah, makes as much sense as anything. I’m sure in the coming weeks, we will get a few music-inspired segments, for better or worse. Overall, the position of both wrestlers on the card leads me to believe this could lead to either: an eventual Elijah heel turn, or a steady push of AJ Francis. I personally would be more invested in Francis, as he is one of the best heels TNA has right now. I’d like to see them continue to build him up. I could also see Elijah becoming a challenger for Mustafa Ali’s TNA International Title in the future.

Grade: B-

IMPACT INJURY REPORT

The Injury report went ahead stating that KC Navarro and AJ Francis would both be held out of action this week, but would be cleared going forward, after their match last week. Tom Hannifan stated that the medical team has updated Moose’s injury report, that he is still not cleared to return to action after being beat down by The System a couple weeks ago. The report also labeled Indi Hartwell as under evaluation following the attack by Ariana Grace earlier in the show. The report concluded with clearing both Mike Santana and Steve Maclin for the TNA Title match taking place later in the broadcast.

Analysis: Continuing the theme of the first few Trackers, I am still enjoying the weekly Impact Injury Report as a clever way to present the sports-like feel in wrestling. I would like for there to be some more meaningful developments out of the Injury Report, but, overall, good stuff.

Grade: B

SANTINO ANNOUNCES A CHAMPION’S CHALLENGE, ONE FOR MEN, ONE FOR KNOCKOUTS – SANTINO vs. STACKS, THE SYSTEM vs. FABIAN AICHNER

The Champion’s Challenge will consist of two teams; One team of TNA Champions, captained by the TNA World Champion, and another team of TNA All-Stars. As Santino announced the Champion’s Challenge matches, Daria Rae entered the segment to reveal a one on one match between Santino Marella-Stacks. Rae also then made a match for Eddie Edwards to go head to head against Fabian Aichner next week.

Analysis:

The Daria-Santino struggle was a show-long affair this week, with the announcement that Santino would face Stacks one on one next week. Along with that, I would tap Aichner as being part of a developing team that could be formed by Moose to combat The System. We’ll see as this continues.

Grade: B

TNA INTERNATIONAL TITLE OPEN CHALLENGE – MUSTAFA ALI [c] vs. CHAZZ STARBOY HALL

Recent Happenings:

Mustafa Ali has been defending the TNA International Title in open challenge matches for the last few weeks. Frustrated with the failures of his fellow Order Four faction-mates, Ali declared last week he would be the one to get them back to their winning ways. The broadcast team highlighted that, the Denim Dragon, Starboy Hall had recently appeared on WWE’s Evolve and NXT programs, but seemingly indicated that he had recently signed with TNA. After a fast paced match, and a short showcase for Starboy Hall, Ali retained the International Championship.

Analysis:

Another open challenge match for Mustafa Ali, another successful defense of the TNA International Championship. This match featured young standout Chazz Starboy Hall who has been making the rounds in Pro Wrestling lately, wrestling in Evolve and then in NXT before arriving in TNA. They did not make it abundantly clear if Hall was signed to a contract with TNA, but I would hope so. Hall showed a lot in the short match with Ali. I would like to see more of him. Ali continues good heel work as International Champion, and there has yet to be a viable challenger emerge for his Title.

Grade: A

BACKSTAGE WITH KEITH JARDINE & MARA SADE

Recent Happenings:

Last week, the Elegance Brand provoked Keith Jardine, as stated earlier in this week’s Tracker. The Undead Realm also all-but challenged the Elegance Brand members. During another backstage segment, Keith Jardine and Mara Sade made a deal to have Jardine counteract Mr. Elegance and the Personal Concierge during a match next week.

Analysis:

This was a more straightforward build to a match between the Undead Realm-Elegance Brand with some involvement from Jardine. I liked to see Mara Sade get some promo time, even if it was short. She has good charisma, eager to see her get more opportunities.

Grade: B

BACKSTAGE WITH ERIC YOUNG-STEVE MACLIN

Recent Happenings:

Eric Young gave his own motivational speech to a stoically-sitting Steve Maclin leading into the TNA Title match. In the promo, Young detailed the path Maclin has been on, and how their paths always seem to intersect.

Analysis:

I have really liked Eric Young’s promos lately. I was caught a bit off-guard when Maclin was inserted into the title picture because I felt that the Mike Santana-Eric Young feud was readymade. I was also surprised that Young’s character did not take any issue with Maclin being put in front of Young in line to the TNA Title, but I enjoyed the promo.

Grade: A

Jada Stone vs. Xia Brookside

Recent Happenings:

Xia Brookside’s first match on Impact in several weeks took place against Jada Stone. Xia has been in an ongoing feud with newly crowned TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee. The match started out at an athletic pace, but then Brookside focused in on working over Stone’s legs, using her technical background.

Analysis:

A quick squash match between Brookside-Stone was primarily a backdrop to continue strengthening the Xia Brookside heel character. Jada Stone looked pretty good in limited action. Brookside remains one of the top contenders for Lei Ying Lee’s TNA Knockouts Championship.

Grade: C

TNA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – MIKE SANTANA vs. STEVE MACLIN

Recent Happenings:

Steve Maclin returned to Impact, at the orders of Daria Rae, to face Santana for the TNA Title, after being medically cleared. The match was supposed to take place at Sacrifice, but ended prematurely after a scary concussion spot. Though there was not much build to this match until last week, the show-long storylines and promos helped make the main event match feel important. Both wrestlers went after each other early, and the match was back and forth for most of its duration. After pushing Maclin through a table on the floor from the turnbuckle, Santana got a near-fall. Following another flurry of back and forth moves, Santana was able to pick up the victory after hitting his Spin-the-Block finisher, to retain the TNA World Title.

Analysis:

Mike Santana is on a roll right now. Every time he steps into a ring, he knocks it out of the park. Tonight’s Impact main event match was no exception. Steve Maclin made for a good heel opponent for another Santana TNA Title defense, and they delivered a solid match to close this episode of Impact. Santana is the obvious high point in TNA right now. I love his promos, and he is hitting his stride in the ring, as well. I think it was also a good plan to have the Maclin-Santana match as soon as Maclin was medically cleared, while having the next challenger already set, in Eric Young. The finish of the match will lead to a nice build to the Young-Santana match, and should also set up something between Young-Maclin in the future, as teased by the pre-match promo by Eric Young. Overall, this week was a fast-flowing episode of Impact with a good main event, and the TNA World Title is in a strong place with Santana.

Grade: A