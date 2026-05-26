WWE RAW RESULTS (5/25): Reigns-Fatu contract signing, Penta defends IC Title against Je’Von Evans, Rollins vs. Montez, Mysterio vs. Rusev

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WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 25, 2026

COLUMBUS, OHIO AT SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORTED BY ROBERT TOMACHICK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-Raw opened this Memorial Day episode with Paul Heyman already in the ring pacing back and forth. He discussed the match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. Fans cut him off by chanting “OBA, OBA.” Heyman went on to say this would be the biggest rematch in wrestling history and that Oba Femi had no shot against the beast.

The screen went black and cut to a video of Brock Lesnar. He said Oba had humbled him so much at WrestleMania that he wanted to retire. Lesnar said he would not go out like that and promised to put a hurting on Oba Femi.

Back to Paul Heyman, he exclaimed that Oba had awakened the beast. Before Heyman could say another word, the screen went black and Oba Femi’s music started playing. He strutted to the ring, and Heyman looked terrified. Oba asked Heyman what he thought Brock Lesnar had awakened in him after taking five F5s. Oba told Heyman he would retire Lesnar for the second time. Femi pulled out the contract and signed it on Heyman’s chest. Before leaving, Oba said he would kill Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy.

-They cut to a highlight package from this past weekend’s Saturday Night Main Event.

-Back from the video package, Roman Reigns slapped a birthday cake from an employee before they cut to numerous wrestlers walking through the arena.

-The camera cut to the arena and Penta’s music began playing before his match with Je’Von Evans. [c]

(1) PENTA vs. JE’VON EVANS – Intercontinental Championship Match

Cole put over Penta’s match with Ethan Page from Saturday night as Je’Von entered the ring. Graves talked about the similarities in styles between the two competitors. They shook hands and started the match quickly. Penta tried a hurricanrana, but Evans landed on his feet. Cole made it known it was the first match between both wrestlers. They both shook hands and hit the Penta walk before Evans landed a dropkick and then jumped over the ropes onto a startled Penta. Penta regained control before landing some offense for a two count. Cole brought up Penta’s fatigue since he wrestled a big match Saturday. Je’Von ducked a clothesline and knocked Penta out of the ring. Evans tried a suicide dive but was caught and driven into the announcers’ table spine first. [c]

Evans had the upper hand even though he took a nasty-looking bump before commercial break. After a quick recap of what happened during the break, both wrestlers exchanged chest slaps. Cole talked about how Evans was all business in this match. Evans hit an OG Cutter for a two count. Penta hit a backstabber on Evans to turn the momentum for a close two count. Penta went for a Mexican Destroyer but was hit with a kick to the face. Evans set Penta up for a cutter on the ringside and it was difficult to tell who it affected more. Penta hit the Penta Driver on Je’Von for another two count. On the top ropes, Evans stopped Penta and landed a Spanish Fly. Evans tried for another OG Cutter but took a backstabber into a Mexican Destroyer for the win. After the match, Evans refused to show appreciation for Penta.

WINNER: PENTA at 12:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Evans started this match hot. His athleticism was top notch and he was someone people should have kept their eye on as he rose through the ranks. The way he connected to the home audience by talking into the camera was something unique and enjoyable. Evans showcased more versatility in his moves. The finish to the match was a fantastic spectacle from both wrestlers. It was one of the better matches Raw had featured in the past few months. Penta did not control the match as much but hit his moves when he needed to. Je’Von also showcased a bit of a heel persona by not showing respect to Penta. That should have been interesting in the months to come.)

-Michael Cole announced that Logan Paul had suffered a torn tricep from the match Saturday and would be out for a number of months.

-Backstage, Heyman was reading over the contract from Oba when Theory walked in. He wanted to give Paul the title since Logan was hurt. Heyman said Theory would have to defend his title without Logan and without Bron or any member of The Vision. Theory vowed revenge on the people who hurt Logan Paul. Heyman told Theory he knew what he must do tonight and to whom. [c]

-Joe Hendry held a concert in the ring. Theory hit him with a steel chair from behind. After about eight chair shots, Theory told Joe Hendry to keep Logan’s name out of his mouth. Theory started walking to the back but ran back and smashed Joe Hendry’s head against the post with a steel chair.

-Seth met up with Dawkins, where Seth apologized for what happened Saturday night. Seth said The Vision was weak without Logan Paul and that they should unite to attack. Montez walked in and said nothing good ever happened when Seth was around. Seth made it known they did not need to be friends, but they needed to work together to take down The Vision. Ford called out Seth for not having anyone in his corner and then challenged him to a match that night. Seth agreed to the match.

-Cole made the time change for next week’s episode of Raw known. Next Monday’s show would start at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

-WWE showcased the mask vs. mask match and AAA PLE weekend.

-Je’Von ran into Penta and apologized for his actions in the ring but said he would be coming for the title again. Rey Mysterio appeared to talk to Penta. Penta suggested a match between the two. Rey accepted. [c]

(2) THE JUDGEMENT DAY (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez) vs. BAYLEY & LYRA VALKYRIA

Judgement Day quickly attacked Bayley and Lyra before the tables turned and the match started with Roxanne and Lyra. Lyra made a quick tag and they double teamed Roxanne. Another tag put Lyra in the match as Roxanne got control and tagged in Raquel. Bayley and Lyra kept Raquel in the corner making quick tags. Raquel hit a crossbody taking out both Bayley and Lyra. Raquel took control and started working over Lyra. Raquel put her in the corner and worked some elbows on her. Roxanne stomped Lyra’s arm in the corner while the referee was distracted by Raquel. [c]

Raquel was sent over the top rope as Lyra looked to make a tag. Rodriguez grabbed her out of the ring but was thrown into the ring post. Lyra tagged in Bayley, who hit a suicide dive on Raquel. Then Bayley hit an elbow to the back of the neck for a two count. Raquel tagged Roxanne, who was hit with a sunset flip into the turnbuckle. Bayley tagged Lyra as they double teamed Roxanne for what should have been a three count, but Liv put Perez’s leg on the rope to break the count. Liv got ejected from the match. Back in the ring, Lyra tagged in Bayley as Dominik distracted the referee. Roxanne hit Pop Rox for a very close two-and-a-half count. Dominik jumped back onto ringside and threw his AAA Championship into the ring. Bayley and Roxanne fought over it, but Bayley got the upper hand and pushed Perez into Dominik. Bayley rolled up Roxanne for the win.

WINNER: Bayley & Valkyria at 11:00.

(Robert’s Recap: This was a fast-paced match between all four women. They were given time and limited commercials to showcase their talents. More interference came into play, which was something fans had grown accustomed to when it came to The Judgement Day. However, this time it backfired. Maybe this would have led to the inevitable breakup of The Judgement Day, though that still seemed unlikely. Bayley and Lyra were a good team and the women’s tag division was pretty thin, but another singles run from Bayley still would have been welcomed.)

-Highlights from the Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu segment from last week aired.

-Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce talked backstage about the Jacob Fatu issue. Roman demanded there be consequences in the contract and then told Adam Pearce that if he lost, then they were -all screwed.

-A tribute to the troops honoring Memorial Day played. [c]

-LA Knight came down to cut a promo. He thanked the troops for their service. He announced himself as a contender in the upcoming King of the Ring tournament. Knight called out The Usos and Roman, calling Reigns corrupt. Jimmy Uso came out and told Knight he had a lot of respect for him. Jimmy told Knight he understood his concerns about The Bloodline reforming but assured him this time around it was different. The Usos would not intervene if Knight won the tournament and faced Roman. Knight told Jimmy he was a third fiddle to Roman. Knight tried bringing up Jacob before Jimmy shut him down, saying it was family business and Knight needed to stay out of it. Knight grabbed Jimmy as he tried to walk away and told him Roman Reigns was his problem. Knight told Jimmy he would take the family business and run them out of business before leaving the ring.

-Pearce congratulated Mysterio on his General Manager role in AAA. Ethan Page interrupted, asking for a rematch. Adam told him rematches needed to be earned. Rusev entered the conversation and was told by Page that Pearce was skipping over Rusev to give Rey Mysterio a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) SETH ROLLINS vs. MONTEZ FORD

Both men started with a quick conversation in the middle of the ring before they locked up. A shoving match led to a headlock as they hit the ropes and Seth knocked Montez down with a shoulder bump. Seth knocked Ford down for some ground-and-pound before Ford rolled him over. They traded suicide dives and then collided into each other with a double crossbody. [c]

Back from commercial, both men were on their knees trading punches. Ford landed some punches to the back of Seth as Rollins tried reversing it into a Pedigree but was reversed himself. Montez climbed to the top rope, but Seth jumped up and superplexed him into a Falcon Arrow. Rollins went for the Pedigree again, but Ford countered and they rolled into several near falls. Trading superkicks, Rollins finally hit the Pedigree but only for a two count. Seth tried talking sense into Montez and said they needed to work together. Ford slapped Rollins across the face and ended up taking two buckle bombs. A third buckle bomb was reversed, and Seth was sent to the floor. Ford flew from the ring over the turnbuckle to take down Seth. Montez rolled Seth back into the ring for a Frog Splash, but Rollins kicked out at two. Ford tried a 450 Splash, but Seth moved out of the way and hit the Stomp to win. Dawkins started making his way to the ring but got hit from behind with a chair by Theory.

WINNER: Rollins at 10:00.

(Robert’s Recap: This was somewhat of a lackluster match between Ford and Rollins, more than likely due to the story being told. Both men were capable of more, so if this led to a rivalry down the road then it would have been worth it. Still, it was a solid ten-minute match, nonetheless. Seeing Ford jump over the turnbuckle never got old. It was good to have The Street Profits back in the ring. It would have been interesting to see how those three worked together to overtake The Vision.)

-Ford checked in on Dawkins with Adam Pearce backstage. Rollins showed up to check in as well. Ford agreed that Rollins was right after Theory’s actions that night. Montez agreed to work with Seth for the sake of Angelo. Seth told Pearce he wanted Bron Breakker.

-Cole announced that the Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill matches at Clash in Italy would air in the first hour on ESPN for free.

-Cath Kelley interviewed Becky Lynch. They discussed Sol Ruca’s injury. Becky said Sol now realized she was in over her head for challenging Becky. Becky mentioned Sol had never won a match since being called up. [c]

(4) REY MYSTERIO JR. vs. RUSEV

Ethan Page sat at ringside on commentary for this match. Rusev and Rey sized each other up before Rusev pushed Rey down. Mysterio used his speed to get Rusev out of the ring. Rey tried a 619 but was hit with a vicious back elbow. Rusev started throwing Rey around the ring. “Rusev sucks” chants started raining down from the crowd. Rey hit a nice-looking slide into a powerbomb on the outside of the ring. Rusev caught Rey as he went for a hurricanrana and threw him into the boards.

Rusev worked Rey in the corner and got him up to the second rope before Rey knocked him down and hit the senton. A springboard moonsault from Mysterio led to a two count. Mysterio got slammed and a Machka Kick turned the momentum of the match. Rusev tried throwing Rey out of the ring before a 619 to the midsection stopped that. A failed 619 led to an attempted Accolade, but Rey rolled him up for the win. After the match, Rusev beat down on Rey, but Dragon Lee came out to make the save. Ethan Page ran into the ring but could not help the cause.

WINNER: Mysterio at 9:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Some of my favorite matches growing up involved Rey Mysterio facing off against a giant. Rusev was a giant and it was fun seeing him work with Mysterio. If only more undersized wrestlers could have understood the psychology of working with a giant. It truly was an art form that Rey Mysterio had mastered. Ethan Page on commentary was a gem. He was great on the microphone and told his story perfectly. It was also a nice surprise seeing Rey wrestle on a Raw show. Overall, this was a great match, but unfortunately it was more than likely just a one-off between the two since Rey was now the GM of AAA.)

-Adam Pearce told Theory that he would not stand for his actions that night and that he was done for the evening. Heyman intervened to get Theory away from Pearce. They walked down the hall and stopped when they saw Alpha Academy. Otis was not feeling their presence, but Maxine told them they had a lot going on.

-WWE aired a highlight package of Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. [c]

-Jacob started in the ring with just Adam Pearce. Pearce handed him the contract, and Jacob signed it. Afterwards, Fatu started throwing chairs and the table out of the ring. Roman’s music started playing and he came out to the ring. Roman got into the ring and immediately signed the contract, making the match at Clash in Italy official.

Roman told Adam Pearce that Jacob Fatu signed the contract and a blood oath that he could not be touched until the match Sunday. Roman let Jacob know he messed up and that all he had to do was acknowledge him just like the crowd did. Jacob said Roman was the reason why their family was on top right now, but he could only take the family so far. Fatu challenged Roman on whether he bent the rules to beat him. Roman let him know that if Jacob won then he would become head of the table and Roman would follow. If he did not beat him, then Roman would domesticate him and make him acknowledge him. Jacob Fatu mentioned that even if he lost, he would still have a job in WWE. Fatu went on to say that when he won, Roman and everyone else would acknowledge him. They faded to black as the two shook hands in the middle of the ring.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a very entertaining go-home Raw before Clash in Italy. Although the only storylines that had anything to do with Clash in Italy involved contract signings, plenty of storylines still progressed. Seth and Montez teaming up could have sent ripples through the friendship of The Street Profits if somehow, they found themselves facing The Vision for the Tag Team Championships. Maxine sticking up for The Vision could have meant they were getting their first female member soon.

The mid-card continued progressing as Rusev, Rey, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans all showed they were more than capable of holding the Intercontinental Championship. On the women’s side, there could have been more friction within The Judgement Day as Dominik was the one who cost Raquel and Roxanne the match. There were only two matches featuring Raw talent at Clash in Italy, but those two matches could have ended up being the best matches on the card. Clash in Italy should have been fantastic, and fans would have to wait until next Monday to see the fallout from it. Fans also were reminded that next week’s show would air live from Turin, Italy, meaning it would start at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.)