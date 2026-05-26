CMLL Update: Latest top matches to seek out incluiding Mistico & Ultimo Dragon vs. Averno & Barbararo Cavernario, Sky Team vs. Ultimo Guerrero & Averno & Volador Jr., Templario vs. Yutani

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Here’s a look at the top matches from the week in CMLL.

5/12 Arena Mexico

Templario pinned Yutani with a powerbomb into a backbreaker. Very good match. Yutani landed on his head while attempting to reverse a top rope power bomb into a huracanrana. He got up and finished the match like nothing happened but ended up missing his match on the Friday show due to injury.

5/12 Guadalajara

Mistico & Ultimo Guerrero beat Averno & Barbararo Cavernario in a good match. Guerrero and Mistico are long time rivals. I’m not aware of them teaming before but if they have it has to have happened rarely. Guerrero looked to be having a lot of fun playing technico. There are no guardrails in this arena so the fans surround the ring after the match to get pics and autographs which is a cool scene.

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5/15 Arena Mexico

Sky Team (Mistico & Mascara Dorada & Neon) beat Ultimo Guerrero & Averno & Volador Jr. when Mistico got La Mistica on Averno. This match celebrated 20 years of his entrance song “Me Muero” Natalia Jimenez, the singer of the song was there to sing the song live in Arena Mexico. She sat in the front row with the mini-mascot Kemilito and watched the match. Crowd went crazy for Mistico’s entrance. The idea was the opponents were three of Mistico’s biggest rivals. Guerrero at first tried to act like he and Mistico were friends based off them teaming a few days earlier. Great match with great heat. Jiminez, Kemilto and Sky Team all celebrated in the ring after the match. It was a memorable spectacle.