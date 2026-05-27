NJPW announces sale of company, update on status of relationship with Stardom

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NJPW announced today that its parent company, Bushiroad, which owned the majority of shares in the company, had transferred its shares to TV Asahi and CyberAgent.

Bushiroad, which took ownership of NJPW in 2012 and saw the company through its boom period and led international expansion into several foreign markets, is stepping away from its stewardship of NJPW as the company attempts to find relevance again both in Japan and internationally after nearly all of its top talent either signed with AEW and WWE in recent years.

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The high point for Bushiroad in recent years came this year with a sold out Tokyo Dome for WrestleKingdom in January, which featured Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement match against Kazuchika Okada. NJPW president Hiroshi commented on the sale on NJPW’s Japanese language website saying the mission for NJPW remains the same. “Our mission to create the best ring and entertain everyone remains unchanged,” said Tanahashi. “We sincerely ask for your continued support and encouragement.”

The last several years has seen NJPW attempt to rebuild in real time. NJPW will become a consolidated subsidiary of TV Asahi once the deal is completed according to the press release issued by NJPW on their website.

TV Asahi already owned 22.7 percent of shares in NJPW before today’s announcement. Bushiroad owned 70 percent of NJPW before the sale. After the transfer today, 3,550,200 shares went to TV Asahi and 6,950, 200 shares went to CyberAgent. TV Asahi and CyberAgent now own an equal number of shares in NJPW with both companies owning 46.3 percent of the company. The overall transfer works out to approximately 3.6 billion yen, which converts to around $22.6 million.

CyberAgent, through its subsidiary CyberFight, also owns Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling, and Tokyo Joshi Pro. It also operates the streaming platform Abema. NJPW does not plan on making any changes to how it operates its business according to the press release. “Currently, we have no plans to make any changes to our various business operations, including events we organize, as a result of this transfer,” said NJPW.

Stardom is still owned by Bushiroad. Stardrom president Taro Okada, who also works for NJPW, announced on X that NJPW and Stardom will continue to work together.

No changes were announced for NJPW’s streaming platform NJPW World. TV Asahi has been part owner of the service since its inception and controls the video library. A statement from Bushiroad indicated that TV Asahi’s strong broadcasting and video business platform and CyberAgent’s expertise in digital media operations would be best for NJPW moving forward.

“In addition, from the perspective of promoting diversified monetization through the utilization of video content assets and distribution platforms, the Company determined that conducting NJPW’s business under TV Asahi, which has long been a major shareholder of NJPW and possesses a strong broadcasting and video business platform, and CyberAgent, which has outstanding expertise in digital media operations, would be the better option to maximize NJPW’s video and digital strategy for corporate value enhancement and to achieve sustainable growth and further enhancement of corporate value,” said Bushiroad. “Accordingly, the company decided to proceed with the share transfer.”

Bushiroad president Takaaki Kidani issued a statement on the sale NJPW’s Japanese language website reflecting on his time in charge of NJPW. “In 2012, at a major turning point when New Japan Pro-Wrestling was aiming for its next phase of growth, we had the privilege of welcoming the company into our group,” said Kidani. “Over the past 14 years, believing in the power of pro-wrestling as a wonderful form of entertainment, we have worked tirelessly alongside all of you to bring its appeal to an even wider audience.

“Thanks to these efforts, at the Tokyo Dome event on January 4 of this year, we recorded an attendance of 46,913, achieving a sold-out crowd for the first time in 28 years. Having overcome the challenge of generational transition, young stars in their 20s and 30s are now rising one after another, shining brilliantly in the ring. As Bushiroad, it is a great source of pride in my life to have witnessed New Japan Pro-Wrestling grow so powerfully and to be able to pass the baton to the next generation.”