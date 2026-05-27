VIP PODCAST 5/27 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Jericho vs. Ricochet, MJF’s title win celebration, Perry vs. Davis, Brody vs. Claudio, Knight explains himself (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 27 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet, Claudio vs. Brody King, Kevin Knight explains himself, Jack Perry vs. Mark Davis, MJF celebrates his win as new challengers step up, and more.

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