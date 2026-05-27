FREE PODCAST 5/27 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Kline talk Double or Nothing fallout including MJF’s challengers lining up, Ospreay-Omega heart-to-heart, Owen Hart Cup tournament, AEW’s Top Six (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Dennis Kline to review AEW Dynamite with chat and email interactions throughout. They open with a discussion about MJF’s celebration and the line of challengers forming for his title including Mark Brisoe, Rush, and Kevin Knight. Also, Speedball reacts to Knight’s turn, Owen Hart Cup tournament, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay’s heart to heart chat, and more including a discussion of who constitutes AEW’s top six stars and who could displace some of them.
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