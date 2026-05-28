FREE PODCAST 5/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Gotham Wrestling including Five Boroughs Tournament, plus WWEID news, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland cover Gotham Wrestling, the newest program in the United Wrestling Network. The promotion begins its somewhat convoluted Five Borough Tournament, plus there’s a multi-show angle with Pat Buck and Leo Sparrow. We also hit the big news in indy wrestling for the week, including WWEID talent using their WWE names on indy shows going forward, Mance Warner’s strange weekend, and indy promotions coming to MyAEW. For VIP listeners, we review our live experiences from the past week at Jugalow Championship Wrestling and Warrior Wrestling.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com