NXT TV RESULTS (5/26): Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame for NXT Women’s Title, Charlie Dempsey vs. Shiloh Hill, Sinclair vs. Jordan, Parker vs. Diggs, plus Speed matches

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NXT TV REPORT

MAY 26, 2026

ORLANDO, FL AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Blake Howard, Sarah Schreiber

[HOUR ONE]

-Vic Joseph introduced the show. NXT Women’s and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice was shown walking through the parking lot. The Culling were shown participating in a photo shoot. The three remaining members of DarkState were shown walking in the back. Joseph said they’d explain themselves tonight regarding their beatdown and ousting of Saquon Shugars.

(1) WREN SINCLAIR (w/Kendal Grey) vs. KELANI JORDAN

Jordan decked Sinclair before the bell. Referee Victoria D’Errico pulled her off as she was stomping on Sinclair, then called for the bell after Wren said she could go. Sinclair ducked Jordan as she rushed in the corner, letting her get a taste of the turnbuckle pad, then rolled her up for a one-count. Sinclair hit a pair of beautiful armdrags, then dropkicked her out of the ring. Jordan took control of the match briefly when she got back in the ring, but then they started throwing hands at each other.

Sinclair sank in a deep armbar and wrenched (pun intended) back on it. She continued working on the left shoulder and upper arm before they took the action to the floor. Surprisingly enough, there was no commercial break. Sinclair’s leg buckled during a crisscross, which Jordan zeroed in on by yanking her out of the ring by her leg. Sinclair backdropped Jordan on the floor. This time, the opportunity for a commercial break wasn’t missed, as they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

Panda Express, Dupixent (which apparently has a ton of side effects), and other uninteresting stuff were advertised on the right screen while Jordan took control of the match. She pulled hard on Sinclair’s leg, but Wren inched her way to the bottom rope to break the hold. Jordan wrapped Sinclair’s leg over the top rope and leaned back on it while standing on the apron. Ouch. She nonchalantly booted Sinclair in the face, which woke her up. She cut loose with a flurry of offense that rocked Jordan. She tossed Jordan with a couple of gut-wrench suplexes, but Jordan came up to work on the knee again. She missed a split-legged moonsault but came back to apply an STF. She maneuvered around on the mat, placed her foot behind Sinclair’s knee, and pulled back hard until Sinclair was forced to tap out.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan at 11:26.

(Miller’s Take: Jordan is in the beginning stages of superstardom and really needed this win to further establish herself as a top player. Sinclair looked as good as ever and could take the loss with the free pass of wrestling with a knee injury that wasn’t quite healed. Jordan’s work on Sinclair’s knee looked legit painful. Maxxine Dupri should take notice.)

-After the match, Grey checked on Sinclair while Jordan gloated all the way to the back.

-Speaking of the back, that’s where Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley and Lizzy Rain were having a little discussion. Paxley apologized to Rain for Zaria ruining their match last week. Rain said she wasn’t going to stand for it. Shiloh Hill walked up to them and handed them his petition to become Mr. NXT. Tristan Angels walked up and ridiculed Hill. He grabbed the clipboard and read off the signatures, which included Papa Shango, Marie Curie, Timothee Chalamet, and Mike Tyson. He told Hill you can’t just get random signatures; there must be judges. He then told Hill that he hoped Charlie Dempsey would stretch some sense into him. After he left, Rain said she was going to go redhead hunting. Hill asked if he could come along. Paxley told Rain he’s good at scheming. Rain motioned for him to tag along.

-The Progressive NXT Spotlight was on DarkState and their ousting of Saquon Shugars last week. [c]

-Three spotlights shone in the crowd on the members of DarkState, who seemed to have dropped the masked bandit gimmick. Osiris Griffin took the mic to talk first. He ran down each member’s athletic credentials. Dion Lennox ran down Saquon Shugars, as did Cutler James, who said Shugars failed them. The crowd chanted, “We want Saquon, no we don’t.” They seemed refocused and intense. Not sure why they couldn’t have cut promos like that before.

-In the back, Kendal Grey was with Wren Sinclair in medical as she iced her knee. Lola Vice walked up to offer some encouragement before Kali Armstrong entered the picture, made fun of Sinclair and Grey, and had words with Vice, who added Armstrong to the list of people she wanted to knock out. [c]

(2) SEAN LEGACY vs. DORIAN VAN DUX – Speed Tournament Match

Legacy took the early upper hand, tripping up DVD, who ate the mat before Legacy stomped on his back, then dropkicked him out of the ring. He dove through the ropes onto DVD but overshot his mark and nearly landed on his head. DVD picked him up and pitched him into the ringpost before chucking him back in the ring. Both men continued to battle pretty evenly until Legacy hit a Frankensteiner off the top rope. DVD put the knees up to defend himself from a 450 splash. He went to the top rope but got caught with a dropkick on the way down. Legacy landed a Spanish Fly on DVD as time ran out and the bell rang.

WINNER: 3-minute time limit draw. As a result, both men were eliminated.

(Miller’s Take: This was about what you’d expect to see in a Speed match featuring these two. Legacy is outstanding, and DVD is proving more to me with every appearance. Interesting choice to have this one be a draw.)

-Both men stood and shook hands after the match.

-Nattie approached Layla Diggs in the locker room and thanked her for standing up to Jaida Parker and knowing how to treat a legend. Diggs said one thing about her is she pushes back. Nattie said she wanted to be in Layla’s corner, and they walked off together.

-Jaida Parker made her ring entrance before the next commercial break. [c]

(3) JAIDA PARKER vs. LAYLA DIGGS (w/Nattie)

It was a little odd seeing Diggs come to the ring with the stoic Nattie by her side instead of her partner in crime, Masyn Holiday, dancing along with her. Diggs danced and ran her mouth before the bell, prompting Booker T to exclaim that if she didn’t get her head together, she was going to “get the hell beaten out of her.” Diggs pranced and posed after an early flurry of offense, prompting Parker to make Booker T’s prediction come true.

They both got in some offense before trading blows in the middle of the ring. Miss Parker took Diggs down with some clotheslines and propped her up in the corner before delivering her springboard hip attack. Diggs pulled a couple of tricks out of her Evolve bag, ducking a Parker elbow by flipping twice and landing a pele kick. She climbed the turnbuckle to deliver a beautiful floating moonsault as she did with Anya Rune on Evolve last week. Unlike last week on Evolve, Parker moved out of the way. To be honest, with Layla’s hang time, anybody could move out of the way. Parker delivered a Hipnotic, followed by a two-handed chokeslam into a sit-out powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Jaida Parker at 4:01.

(Miller’s Take: Parker really needed this win, and it being a short and decisive one over an Evolve talent is a decent enough start. Parker is high on the food chain of NXT talent, as is evident by her pairing with main roster gatekeeper Nattie. Diggs is a very good talent who has been honing her craft in Evolve and is coming along nicely, so I’m glad to see her get introduced to NXT fans. Surprisingly enough, Nattie wasn’t a factor in the outcome of this match.)

-Parker and Nattie eyed each other as Parker backed up the ramp.

-Blake Howard was with BirthRight. He told Speed Champion Lexis King he would now face the winner of Romeo Moreno vs. Nathan Frazer. He said he wasn’t worried because he was the fastest. Fraxiom walked up to deny that claim. They joked with each other as they laughed off King.

-A brief video of NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-Back live, D’Angelo made his ring entrance. He said there has been an influx of young, hungry talent. He said he gets Kam Hendrix next week. Then he said he wanted to talk to Naraku.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

-Naraku answered the champ’s call at the top of the hour. D’Angelo told Naraku that he talked in riddles and hidden messages, but he was more of a straight shooter, and asked him to admit that he wants a shot at the NXT championship. Naraku responded that he was there to keep D’Angelo and his championship safe. Tony D. said he’d take care of him after he takes care of Kam. Naraku said he’d make sure D’Angelo remained the champion, because it was their destiny to go to war.

-Kam Hendrix interrupted a brief stare down to come out and run his mouth. He said he’d destroy the pillar of NXT. Tony D dismissed Hendrix’s boasting and walked away from him. As Hendrix prepared to attack D’Angelo from behind, Naraku hooked Hendrix’s arm, forearmed him a few times, then clotheslined him over the top rope. He bowed to D’Angelo before calmly leaving the ring.

-In the back, Tavion Heights was apologizing profusely to NXT North American Champion Myles Borne for the accidental contact last week. They argued briefly before being attacked by DarkState, who beat the stuffing out of them before walking away. [c]

-The Vanity Project were walking backstage, bragging about retaining their tag team titles and breaking up DarkState before running into fellow Evolve alumnus Tate Wilder. Brad Baylor asked Wilder what hurt worse, falling off his bike or getting stitches from Keanu Carver. Drake told Wilder he had a lot to learn. Wilder challenged him to a match next week.

(4) NATHAN FRAZER (w/Axiom) vs. ROMEO MORENO (w/Noam Dar) – Speed Tournament Match

The match started with Frazer running the ropes at about 100 m.p.h. before nailing Moreno. He dove over the top rope (sort of) onto Moreno. Back in the ring, Moreno attempted a springboard, but Frazer joined him on the ropes and executed a Spanish Fly from the second rope for a near fall. Frazer caught Moreno coming off the ropes with a kick. He climbed the ropes, but Moreno returned the favor by joining him to deliver a German suplex. Both men were laid out with one minute to go. They traded blows briefly before Moreno flipped Frazer onto the floor, then landed a springboard dive off the top rope onto Frazer. With 18 seconds left, Moreno rolled Frazer back in the ring. He climbed to the top rope, but Frazer jumped up with him and delivered a superplex. He attempted to roll with it into another suplex, but Moreno caught him with an inside cradle for the pin.

WINNER: Romeo Moreno at 2:58 to advance.

(Miller’s Take: Frazer wasn’t doing anything important on the main roster anyway, so why not ship him back to NXT to let him job to the new kid on the block? Seriously, though, this made sense to me, considering the relationship between Moreno and Dar that’s played out lately. Seeing Fraxiom on NXT again, albeit very briefly, was fun.)

-After the match, Frazer congratulated Moreno and raised his hand as BirthRight watched from the balcony.

-Izzi Dame and Niko Vance were warming up in the back. Dame asked Vance where Shawn Spears was. Vance went looking for him. [c]

-Vic Joseph plugged the stacked card for Clash in Italy before the camera cut to GM Robert Stone walking in the back with Mason Rook, who told him that Hendrix wouldn’t have a title match if it weren’t for him. Stone said he was glad Rook did what he did after the match, but Hendrix did defeat Myles Borne. He told Rook to see how next week pans out. Rook said maybe he should do something about it, then. Naraku approached him and said he’d do no such thing, because he would not allow anyone to ruin that match.

-As OTM made their way to the ring, Shawn Spears attacked them from behind with a chair. Several referees ran out to put a stop to it, along with Niko Vance, who asked Spears incredulously what he was doing.

-Sarah Schreiber stood outside the women’s locker room. Evolve Women’s Champion Wendy Choo and Masyn Holiday exited, followed by Kali Armstrong, who Schreiber pulled aside for an interview. She talked about going after both titles. Thea Hail came out and told her that was easier said than done. Armstrong dismissed the comment and walked away.

-Elsewhere in the back, Shiloh Hill asked Zaria to sign his petition. She refused, but the distraction set her up for a sneak attack from Lizzy Rain. Officials ran in to separate the two as they fought.

(5) CHARLIE DEMPSEY (w/BirthRight) vs. SHILOH HILL

This match was presented as a standby match after Spears ruined the earlier tag team match that was supposed to take place. Dempsey used his grappling skills to take control at the bell, but Hill showed he was no slouch in that department, either. Hill slipped out of an abdominal stretch and clotheslined Dempsey to the floor before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

Charmin, Burger King, Crest, and others attempted to divert our attention from the action in the ring until they returned to full screen. Hill powered out of an armbar with a slam, then decked Dempsey a couple of times before delivering a standing somersault senton. They both traded stiff offense before Hill sneaked in a pin when he backdropped Dempsey and held him down for the three-count.

WINNER: Shiloh Hill at 9:04.

(Miller’s Take: This was good, and a particularly satisfying win for Hill over a tough opponent. Hill’s quirky personality, which is so over with the fans, is backed up by his in-ring intensity and some pretty good skills for a guy his size.)

-After the match, the prissy Tristan Angels came out and said Robert Stone agreed to hold a Mr. NXT pageant in two weeks.

-In the back, Izzi Dame was giving Shawn Spears hell over his actions earlier. He tried explaining himself by saying he was trying to right the wrong of scheduling a tag team match on the same night as her title match. She dismissed Spears by telling him he was right before they made their ring entrance. Yeah, Spears is gonna get Shugared. Possibly tonight. [c]

-Vic Joseph ran down next week’s card, including Zaria vs. Rain, and Borne & Heights vs. DarkState.

(6) LOLA VICE (c) vs. IZZI DAME (w/The Culling) – NXT Women’s Championship Match

Dame was aggressive out of the gate, backing Vice into the corner, then taking her down and stomping on her. Vice cocked her leg in the corner and kicked Dame away. Vice disposed of Dame to the floor, then jumped on her off the apron, driving her down onto the mats outside. He pitched Dame back in the ring, but Spears grabbed her leg as she tried to climb through the ropes. A desperate Vance ran over to stop him from getting Dame disqualified, but OTM rushed to ringside to avenge the earlier beatdown from Spears. OTM and The Culling fought their way to the back, leaving a flustered Dame all by her lonesome before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

When they returned to full screen, Vice unloaded on Dame with rapid-fire kicks, then landed a hip attack in the corner. Dame cut off a second hip attack with a big boot. Vice tried to lock in an armbar, then a triangle, but Dame reversed it into a crab variation. She didn’t get it locked in, and Vice kicked her way out of it. Vice ducked away from a flying knee by Dame, which took out the referee instead. The ladies continued to fire away at each other until Vice hit a back fist. The referee recovered enough to crawl over and make the count, but Dame kicked out at two.

With the referee still groggy, Dame pitched the title belt to Vice, then kicked the belt into her head as she caught it. Vice kicked out at two and hit another back fist shortly thereafter for the pin.

WINNER: Lola Vice at 10:58 to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Very good main event matchup. Dame pulled out all of the stops, but the story here was the quick downslide of Shawn Spears from Culling mastermind to weak link. Dame has appeared to be the de facto leader for months now, with Spears essentially taking a backseat. Now Spears is screwing up left and right and apologizing to Izzi like a kid being scolded by his mother.)

-DarkState was shown exiting the Performance Center, very full of themselves for the beatdown they gave Heights and Borne. As they left, in the distance, a silhouette was visible standing in the night sky on top of a tractor-trailer that was easily identifiable as Saquon Shugars.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good show from top to bottom. DarkState seemed reinvigorated after ousting Shugars, but we all know what payback is, don’t we? Dame got a chance to shine tonight as The Culling leans closer toward becoming a duo. The infusion of new blood in NXT is coming along nicely, with Rook, Hendrix, Wilder, Naraku, and Armstrong getting some time to acclimate to their new surroundings. See you next week!