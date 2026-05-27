AEW COLLISION RESULTS (5/27): Ospreay teams with the Death Riders, Ace Austin vs. Andrade, Statlander vs. Shida in a Philly Street Fight

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

MAY 27, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT LIACOURAS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Taz

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 3,848 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,144. The arena has a capacity of 9,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

After Mark Davis’ win, Don Callis entered the ring with a microphone to call out Will Ospreay. He said Ospreay was never the chosen one. He said that Takeshita also wasn’t the chosen one. The only chosen one is Kyle Fletcher.

On cue, Fletcher’s music played, and he made his way to the ring followed by Rocky Romero. Fletcher took the mic and told Don to give him some sugar. After a hug with Callis, Fletcher, implying people have been asking how he came back from injury so quickly. He said he’s a genetic anomaly, the picture-perfect performer, and he’s 100% cleared. Fletcher said he wanted to be the one to cut loose the dead weight of the Callis Family. He said he wanted to sit atop the world of professional wrestling, but Takeshita is a selfish prick.

Takeshita’s music played and he stepped out to the stage with the International title. The Conglomeration stepped out behind him and he walked to the ring with Orange Cassidy, Roderick strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Brsicoe. As they slid into the ring, the Callis Family scattered. Takeshita grabbed the microphone. He said he got the title back and stopped while the crowd chanted “you deserve it.” Takeshita said he wants Fletcher.

(White’s Take: Nice to have Fletcher back, he looks great and him setting his sights on Takeshita should make for a great series of matches.)

-Will Ospreay congratulated Mark Davis on his win. He said that Davis lived with him and didn’t pay rent. He noted that Davis beat him by doctor stoppage when he was 50%, but now he’s at 100%. The Death Riders bumped fists with Ospreay before he came out, except Pac refused.

(1) WILL OSPREAY & THE DEATH RIDERS (Pac & Jon Moxley w/Marina Shafir) vs. THE RASCALZ (Dezmond Xavier 7 Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)

Ospreay’s music played and he came through the curtain and made his way to the ring. The Death Riders’ music played and the group walked out from backstage, through the crowd, and to the ring. The Rascalz’s music played and they made their way to the ring as a trio. The belr ang 27 minutes into the hour.

Xavier took Ospreay down with a headscissor and made a cover, but Ospreay kicked out at one. Xavier went for a leapfrog, but Ospreay booted him out of the sky. Ospreay hit short kicks to the head before Pac tagged himself in aggressively.

Pac took Wentz down with a hiptoss and tagged in Moxley. Wentx hit a few chops on Moxley, but he absorbed them. Wentz hit the ropes and Moxley dropped him with a back elbow. Ospreay tagged in but Wentz ducked a springboard forearm attempt. Reed, Xavier, & Wentz all hit running strikes in the corner on Ospreay. Reed and Wentz hit simultaneous dives onto Pac and Moxley at ringside as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Wentz hit a handspring high knee on Ospreay and tagged in Xavier. Ospreay made a hesitant tag to Pac who charged in and hit a series of kicks of Xavier before dropping him with a lariat. Pac hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on Reed and a belly-to-belly suplex on Wentz. Xavier got a German suplex and Pac overhead suplexed Reed onto Wentz in the corner. Pac made the cover, but Reed kicked out at two.

Moxley tagged in and he Pac and Ospreay hit a train of running strikes in the corner on Reed. Moxley hit Reed with a cutter as Pac and Ospreay hit simultaneously flipping dives onto Wentz and Xavier at ringside. Moxley hit Reed with a piledriver in the center of the ring and made the cover, but Reed kicked out at two.

Reed countered a Death Rider attempt with a roll up for a two count. Reed ducked a lariat and hit Moxley with a cutter. Reed charged Moxley, but Moxley caught him with a lariat. Ospreay got the tag and came in with a doublesotmp to the arm of Reed followed by spinning armbar takedown (aka La Mistica and/or Dirty Diana). Moxley grabbed a sleeper on Wentz as Pac took Xavier down with a crossface and Ospreay locked in his flying armbar on Reed. Reed, the legal man tapped out.

WINNERS: The Death Riders & Will Ospreay in 11:00

(White’s Take: Heel and face dynamics go out the window along with any doubt about the winner. The Rascalz looked decent in defeat against a trio much higher on the card. Good action throughout while furthering the Ospreay character development in the ring.)

-The Opps were standing by where Samoa Joe said it hasn’t been the best week, but the mission hasn’t changed. He said The Opps provide opportunities. He said Hook just filmed a movie, and he is stepping away for Hollywood as well. As Joe walked off screen, Hook stepped to the center, presumably assuming the role of leader again.

-They showed a video of the feud between Shida and Statlander. Statlander said she knew it was Shida who hit her from behind with the kendo stick. Statlander challenged Shida to a Philly Street Fight, Shida said her patience with Statlander has run out, and she accepted the match. [c]

-Lexy attempted to get a word with TayJay, but they were immediately blindsided by The Divine Dominion.

(2) ANDRADE EL IDOLO vs. ACE AUSTIN

Andrade’s music played and he entered with the IWGP Global Championship, while the announcers put over Andrade’s desire to become AEW champion. Ace Austin’s music played and he made his entrance with the rest of The Bang Bang Gang, who returned tot eh back as he made his way to the ring. They showed a replay of Ace Austin picking up the win in a 10-man match against The Callis Family a few weeks ago. The bell rang to stat the match 47 minutes into the hour.

Andrade attempted to leapfrog Ace, but Ace caught him on his shoulders. Andrade elbowed his way out of it. They traded arm drags before Ace shoved Andrade into the ropes. Andrade caught himself like a spider in the ropes and posed as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Ace dodged Andrade in the corner. Ace went for a springboard kick, but Andrade shoved him over the rope, sending Ace crashing off the apron to the floor. Andrade hit a tornillo over the top rope onto Ace at ringside. Andrade found a lady at ringside who take a selfie with.

Back in the ring, Andrade went for a suplex, but Ace countered it into a roll up for a two count. Ace hit a knee strike followed by a back suplex and a standing leg drop. Ace lifted Andrade onto his shoulders and squatted him, but Andrade escaped. Ace charged into a boot in the corner. Andrade hoped onto the top rope, but Ace hit a kick to the head that stunned him. Ace took Andrade down with a headscissor from the apron into the ring.

Ace lifted Andrade onto his shoulders again, squatted him and delivered a Death Valley Driver. Ace made the cover, but Andrade kicked out at two. Ace lifted Andrade onto the top rope and climbed up with him. Andrade landed a few elbows and executed a sunset flip into a powerbomb.

Ace dodged Andrade in the corner and hit a springboard roundhouse. Ace charged in for The Fold but Andrade caught him with his feint kick into a back elbow. Andrade hit Ace with The DM and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Andrade El Idolo in 9:00

(White’s Take: Ace Austin continues his streak of looking good in defeat while Andrade continues to look good by every possible definition. Fun match. I was surprised and/or delighted by the shortness of the match, but they managed to pack in plenty of crisp athleticism.)

(3) KRIS STATLANDER vs. HIKARU SHIDA – Philly Street Fight

They announced the match as “lights out” before Stalander’s music played and she made her entrance. Shida’s music played and she came out with a pair of kendo sticks. There was a series of signs that read “ShidaBestThereIs.” The bell rang to start the match two minutes after the hour.

Statlander ducked a kendo stick and tackled Shida to the ground. They rolled around and Shida pummeled Statlander. They got to their feet and Statlander hit Shida with a. thrust kick. Shida rolled out of the ring and Statlander jumped from the apron onto Shida at ringside. Statlander rammed Shida into the ringpost and delivered a chop before returning her to the ring.

Statlander pulled a chair out from under the ring and slid it under the ropes. As she slid in, Shida grabbed the chair and hit Statlander in the gut. Shida set the chair onto the top rope and charged into a shoulder block from Statlander. Statlander catapulted Shida towards the corner, but she seemed to miss the chair on the turnbuckle.

Statlander charged Shida in the corner, but Shida got her hands on the kendo stick and hit a pair of strikes to Statlander’s midsection. Shida got an apple from someone in the crowd and hit Shida with it. Shida punched at Statlander in the corner of the barricade. Shida stuck the apple in Statlander’s mouth and delivered a roundhouse to the head.

Shida climbed onto the apron, but Stat caught her with an overhand chop. Statlander lifted Shida from the apron and powerbombed her onto the floor. Shida tossed Shida up the aisle and they fought to the backstage area. Statlander propped up a metal guardrail and attempted to suplex her onto it. Shida blocked the suplex and delivered a suplex of her own onto the guardrail. Shida dragged Statlander back through the curtain as they cut to commercial. [c]

They returned from the final break and Statlander delivered a superplex onto a pile of steel chairs in the center of the ring. They got to their feet and Statlander knocked a kendo stick from Shida’s hands with a chair before delivering a Michinoku driver. Statlander held on for the pin, but Shida kicked out at two.

Statlander went for a moonsault from the top rope, but Shida rolled out of the way. Shiada hit a meteora from the middle rope into a pin, but Statlander kicked out at two. They traded punches in the center of the ring. Statlander hit a roundhouse, and Shida came back with an enziguri. Shida delivered a falcon arrow straight into the pin, but Statlander kicked out and kipped up straight out of the pin onto her feet.

Statlander threw a chair that connected with Shida’s face. Shida rolled out of the ring and Statlander pulled out a table from under the ring. Statlander set the table up as Shida set up a pyramid of three chairs on the other side of the ring. Statlander charged Shida, but she hit a drop toehold, and Statlander went face-first into the chairs.

Shida attempted to suplex Shida onto the set of four chairs, but Statlander blocked it, lifted Shida onto her shoulders, and dumped Shida onto the chairs. Statlander retrieved a bundle of fluorescent light tubes from under the ring, Shida begged Statlander not to use them, and she actually set the light tubes down in the ring. Shida raked Statlander’s eyes and hit a high knee.

Back in the ring, Shida drilled Statlander with her Katana kick. Shida blasted Statlander with the light tubes, which exploded everywhere. Shida hit Statlander with the falcon arrow and held on for the pin, but Statlander kicked out at two. Shida grabbed a kendo stick and delivered shots to Statlander’s bloodied back.

Shida set Statlander up against the rope against a chair. Shida got a running start, but Statlander threw the chair into Shida’s face. They fought to the apron in front of the table Statlander had previously set up. Shida went for a kendo stick strike, but Statlander caught it, broke it in half, and stabbed Shida in the face with the broken end. Stalander delivered the Staturday Night Fever from the apron, crashing through the table to the floor.

Statlander rolled Shida into the ring and slid in behind her. Harley Cameron ran down to the ring and handed Statlander a kendo stick. Statlander drilled Shida with the kendo stick and then hit her again with another Staturday Night Fever. Statlander made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 17:00

(White’s Take: It’s nice to see the women main eventing the show. Sorry, it WOULD be nice to see the women main event the show, but no one considers the last match of the single hour of Collision tacked onto Dynamite as the main event of anything. That said, the match was worthy of a true TV main event. It was long, but didn’t really drag. It was violent, but not overly so, even as I could generally do without light tubes. And for a real change of pace, it seemed like either competitor could actually win the match. It was surprising to see Statlander win, as it seemed like Shida has more going for her, cutting better promos than Statlander even though English isn’t her first language. No idea why Harley ran down at the end, but if that means Statlander will head to the tag division to team with someone with some personality, that could work.)

Harley Cameron celebrated with Statlander as she walked up the aisle and Excalibur ran down some matches for next week.

FINAL THOUGHTS: I don’t really know what the make of these third-hour-of-Dynamite-or-one-hour-Collisions. As a standalone show, it’s worth the investment, featuring a fun opening match with stars like Moxley & Ospreay and a good main event grudge match between Statlander and Shida. I’d say if you tuned out after Dynamite proper, it’d be worth checking back in for a few good matches and some light storyline development.