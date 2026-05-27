FREE PODCAST 5/27 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks discuss whether CM Punk would be better fit in AEW or WWE if he returned, pros and cons of Ultimate Warrior documentary, fans returning (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-25-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist and podcast host Greg Parks. They discussed Adnan Virk’s departure including why he was hired and what caused his departure, extensive thoughts on the strengths and weaknesses of A&E’s Ultimate Warrior documentary and how they feel about Warrior’s “redemption story,” WWE returning to fans in stands and whether they should be nervous about fans returning, AEW Double or Nothing PPV thoughts including which match is actually the main attraction or main event of the show, some thoughts C.M. Punk’s impact if he were to return and whether AEW or WWE would be a better fit, some Raw and Smackdown ratings news, and more.

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