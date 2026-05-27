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VIP PODCAST 5/27 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Nick Khan and Vince McMahon sanctioned in shareholder lawsuit, New Japan and Progress ownership changes, Athena, Mick Foley, WWE youth movement, Reigns-Fatu (68 min.)

May 27, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Nick Khan and Vince McMahon sanctioned in shareholder lawsuit
  • New Japan and Progress ownership changes,
  • WWE’s new rising stars stepping up including Montez Ford, Austin Theory, Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight
  • Where is the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu storyline headed?
  • Mick Foley’s comments about AEW
  • Athena’s comments about ROH and AEW

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