VIP PODCAST 5/27 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Nick Khan and Vince McMahon sanctioned in shareholder lawsuit, New Japan and Progress ownership changes, Athena, Mick Foley, WWE youth movement, Reigns-Fatu (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Nick Khan and Vince McMahon sanctioned in shareholder lawsuit

New Japan and Progress ownership changes,

WWE’s new rising stars stepping up including Montez Ford, Austin Theory, Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight

Where is the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu storyline headed?

Mick Foley’s comments about AEW

Athena’s comments about ROH and AEW

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