AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (5/27): Copeland and Christian fun with disposable cameras, Omega and Ospreay’s heart-to-heart, Knight explains himself, wrestlers circling around MJF and his AEW Title, Jericho winning fans back, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

OMEGA-OSPREAY HEART TO HEART

This drama was a solid way to start the show. Kenny Omega asked the question most fans would be asking: “Why the Death Riders?”. And it was a fair question. I liked Ospreay’s response questioning Omega and his absences from Dynamite. This was compelling and continues a storyline that will likely pay off months down the line. Moxley walking in at the end was great stuff and just added tension to the room. Was this a foreshadowing of a future World Title match between Ospreay and Omega? I’d like to think so!

KEVIN KNIGHT’S EXPLANATION

Okay, so the logic was questionable and Knight did have to resort to taking a shot at the 76ers, but he really didn’t have to. The fans letting Knight have it was confirmation that the story worked to make Knight a hated man. So, for that reason, I call the segment a success. In addition, Speedball Bailey is just so likable! “Make things right… apologize… do the right thing,” he said to his long-time friend. You could see the sneak attack coming, but it was effective in furthering Knight’s descent. All in all, I think the segment did what it was supposed to do, but for Knight to really become a hated heel main-eventer, the follow up needs to be a little better than this.

COPELAND & CHRISTIAN FUN

I have to admit, there have been some eye rolls over the months with the Copeland & Christian presentation, but for someone who watched them in their prime, I really enjoyed their in-ring promo on this show. It was fun, it was funny, the crowd loved it, and they both seemed to be having a great time. Copeland passing out disposable cameras while Taz complained was a bonus! We almost got the five second pose, but alas The Dogs came out to attack them and set up what is the next story for both teams. The stair stomp on Christian’s arm was pretty brutal. It was a solid beatdown and it should be a good feud moving forward.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

QUICK HITS

– The Philly fans gave Chris Jericho a lot of love in his match against Ricochet. They sang the song, cheered for his moves and chanted his name. What a change from a little over a year ago when most fans wanted him gone forever. The match was good, though it would have been better if it was about five minutes shorter. Jericho winning makes sense after he was defeated multiple times previously and it played well in front of a crowd that was really behind him. Tomasso Ciampa attacking Jericho afterwards sets up the next feud, but I’d prefer Ciampa be the one who is elevated when it’s all said and done.

– It was dumb, but the tentative light kicks by Orange Cassidy to Lio Rush was very amusing to me. The whole four-way match was very “independent wrestling,” so if you like that style, it worked.

– The Mark Briscoe video package was very well done.

– The MJF celebration segment was vintage MJF. He was effective, but the part I liked the most was once again having wrestlers circling around the World Title and that’s been the best thing AEW has done in 2026. Max vs. Rush next week for the title should be a good one!

– The Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King tournament match was a physical hard-hitting battle that can really stand out when they do it right. And they did it right. King winning was the right choice and sets up one hell of a fight with Swerve Strickland in the semifinals.

– It’s amazing how my view of Mark Davis as a character has changed from a big man who takes losses like Lance Archer to a legitimate powerhouse who looks like a monster in the ring. Davis beating Jack Perry was the right call to set up a tournament semifinal match with Will Ospreay.

– As for Jack Perry, he should be a little less cryptic with his promos and just be a likable babyface. I think that would make him more effective in his role because he has a built-in fan base that just likes him. Don Callis did a great job putting over Perry so Davis’ win makes both of them look that much better.

QUICK MISSES

– Why aren’t there disqualifications in a four-way match? Because WWE told us so? Change that please.

– It would have been nice to have a competitive women’s match during the Dynamite portion of the show. TayJay got very little reaction from the crowd and they were into everything on the show. That’s not a good sign.

Please check out the weekly free podcast I’m part of, “The All Elite Conversation Club” that drops on Fridays the PWTorch Dailycast lineup. Joel Dehnel and I have a great time breaking down all things AEW. Search “pwtorch” on your podcast app to subscribe. Send questions and comments to allelitecc@gmail.com.