AEW FEUD TRACKER: Barber’s assessment of the latest feuds coming out of AEW Double or Nothing including Knight’s turn, Fletcher’s choice, Takeshita’s big win

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HOUSEKEEPING

• AEW officially announced that the new PPV Redemption will take place on July 26 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

INTRO

Double or Nothing is behind us but the fallout is just getting started. Tonight the Owen Hart Tournament continues and two traitors answer for their actions. Oh and there’s a Philly street fight on deck as well.

The Wheels Finally Came Off

Latest Developments

Darby survived challenges from Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Speedball Mike Bailey before ultimately falling to MJF this past Sunday night.

Analysis

Over the course of the last couple weeks Darby fended off challenges from Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. With each successive match it was clear the physical toll the insane pace he was keeping was starting to catch up to him. The punishment he took in the Takeshita match alone, including an avalanche bridging German suplex, would’ve been enough to take out most men but Darby continued pushing his body.

Between Rush calling Darby out for a title match and a pep talk from Mick Foley on the Buy-in, there was some intrigue as to whether Darby might actually pull out a win. That was not to be however. Darby and MJF have fantastic chemistry and this match was no exception. They really took it to one another. Late in the match Darby placed MJF on a table by the entrance, climbed the scaffolding set, and dove the 20ft down with a Coffin Drop. Though his landing initially looked perfect, he banged his head on something and split the back of his head wide open. He still managed to drag MJF back to the ring and hit another Coffin Drop for a long two count. Despite collapsing while attempting a Scorpion Death Drop, Darby had one final burst of adrenaline, kipped up, but as he climbed the ropes MJF crotched him and hit an avalanche tombstone piledriver. Because it’s been the lynchpin of their rivalry, MJF then used a headlock takeover to pin Darby and claim the AEW title for the third time. Really good match with the expected finish. Darby’s reign was entertaining but it was ultimately unsustainable. Plus it makes more sense for Ospreay to vanquish a heel at All In.

What happened after the match was head scratching however. Kevin Knight saved Darby from a post-match assault by MJF only to hit Darby with a UFO Splash while he was lying prone on a stretcher. Yes, Knight has come across as more a cocky heel than a face in his promos of late but I feel like this turn would’ve been more effective if Speedball had been the victim. Yes Darby and Knight have had a some interactions over the last couple weeks, but this didn’t quite the punch it would have had their been a longer-term bond between the two.

Grade: B+

A-Kyle-es Heel

Latest Developments

Kyle O’Reilly locked Jon Moxley in the ankle lock until time ran out in their Continental Championship eliminator match earning himself a shot at the title.

Analysis

Back in November Kyle O’Reilly forced Jon Moxley to tap out to the ankle lock in the Blood & Guts match and then again in a one-on-one match at Full Gear. Unfortunately KOR was injured in that match and didn’t return until last month at Dynasty.

This past weekend on Collison, Kyle reignited the feud by calling out Mox for a match. Mox obliged, acknowledging that he has never been able to crack the KOR code. These two had a sensational match on Dynamite. It was like no time had passed. They didn’t miss a beat immediately taking things to the mat from the opening bell. The mat work and technical wrestling in this was a joy to watch and a change of pace from the matches that preceded it. Mox spent a good portion of the bout countering and avoiding the ankle lock until Kyle dodged a stomp, picked the ankle and synched in the ankle lock complete with a grapevine of the leg. Mox always sells the hold with a combination of terror and pain and this time was no exception. The only thing that kept him from tapping this time was the 20 minute time limit that comes with Continental title matches. By virtue of lasting the full time Kyle still earned a Continental title match at Double or Nothing.

Once again Mox and KOR put on a technical grappling clinic from the opening bell. KOR kicked the hell out of the ringpost early setting up an injury that would be his undoing. Much like their match from last Wednesday Mox spent a lot of the time finding ways to avoid the ankle lock. The finishing sequence was masterfully executed. Kyle locked in the ankle lock but the commentators deftly pointed out that he couldn’t grapevine Mox’s leg because of his own injured limb. That gave Mox enough room to push up and apply his own ankle lock. For moment there were simultaneous ankle locks happening until Mox won the battle. Kyle sold the ankle lock magnificently flailing around desperately as Mox grapevined his leg and forced him to tap.

Mox’s post-match relief at finally conquering Kyle was palpable and it was nice to see him show Kyle respect by shaking his hand. This feud elevated Kyle if only briefly. I wish he could stay in this space instead of sliding back down into the 90s sitcom world of the Conglomeration as much as I enjoy their Beverly Hills 90210 adjacent theme song.

Grade: A-

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Stampede Time

Latest Developments

Chris Jericho pinned Bishop Kaun to win the Stadium Stampede for his team meaning that his feud with Ricochet continues.

Analysis

Stadium Stampede was a decidedly polarizing match. Going into it I was a little leery myself. Unlike it’s more violent fight focused cousin Anarchy in the Arena, Stadium Stampede tends to come with a healthy dose of comedy. That turns into a weird cross between a street fight and a Benny Hill sketch. Clever spots like Jericho turning the tennis ball machine on Ricochet or ultraviolet spots like Jack Perry attempting to run down Mark Davis with the Jurassic Express bus lose their effect because of the overall context.

After the entire babyface team had put the bulk of the heels through tables around ringside, they all surrounded Ricochet in the ring. They took turns hitting finishers on him until Bishop Kaun shoved him out of the way of a Judas Effect. Kaun ate that and a Lionsault allowing Jericho to get the pin.

While the right team won Jericho didn’t get the pin on Ricochet which means that feud continues. This was the perfect opportunity to give Jericho his win over Ricochet. Instead Jericho is once again needlessly dragging on a feud that should be wrapped up, clearly having learned nothing in his long layoff

Grade: C+

An Assassin’s Creed

Latest Developments

Will Ospreay returned to action with a new more intense and submission enhanced style courtesy of his Death Riders training. He then defeated Samoa Joe to advance to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Tournament.

Analysis

After spending a few weeks strengthening his neck and training with his new sensei Jon Moxley and the rest of the Death Riders, Ospreay returned to the ring against Ace Austin two weeks ago. Notably Ospreay demonstrated that he was integrating technical, submission wrestling learned from the Death Riders into his normal high-flying, hight impact style. He even tapped Austin out with a cross arm breaker aptly named Death Ground. He followed that up with a win over Shibata.

After defeating Shibata, Ospreay laid out his mission statement. He said the Death Riders killed the old version of him and rebuilt him into the assassin he was always meant to be. He said that he was going to fulfill his and his country’s dream by winning the world title in the main event of All In at Wembley Stadium. A clear, intentioned promo to set up Ospreay’s summer sojourn.

Ospreay completed the first leg of his journey by defeating Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing. Ospreay got the match started with a blitz Os-Cutter while Joe’s music was still playing. The match didn’t slow down from there. Some highlights include Ospreay hitting a ridiculous Styles Clash on Joe and Joe doing the walk away spot on a second Os-Cutter attempt. Joe survived two Hidden Blades, defiantly kicking out of the second one at one, before having his block completely knocked off with a third one to the back of the head.

With that victory Ospreay took a step towards the main of event of All In and it will fun watching his journey all summer long.

Grade: B+

A Family in Crisis

Latest Developments

Konosuke Takeshita finally defeated Kazuchika Okada in an instant classic to win the AEW International title only to be betrayed by a returning Kyle Fletcher.

Analysis

Okada vs. Takeshita II did not disappoint. The NYC crowd was on their feet practically from beginning to end as the Japanese phenom and Japanese legend took it to each other. The most pivotal moment in the match took place when Takeshita spilled to the floor after taking a Rainmaker on the apron from Okada. Okada set up for a tombstone but Don Callis jumped up from commentary and begged him not to do it. Okada relented and that opened the door for Takeshita who snatched Okada up and hit a brainbuster on the floor. Callis scolded Takeshita but Takeshita basically told Callis where he could go, seemingly splitting from the Family at last. Eventually Takeshita avoided a Rainmaker and hit a Raging Fire to win the International title.

This is where things got interesting. Members of The DCF entered the ring. Takeshita was justifiably weary, but Callis oddly tried to play peacemaker instead of chastising Takeshita himself. Kyle Fletcher’s music hit and the Protostar strode to the ring. Commentary did an excellent job pointing out how Fletcher had relationship with both Takeshita and Okada, a subplot of this intra-Family rivalry. He went to face-to-face with Okada and then stood beside Takeshita seemingly siding with the new champion. Callis backed off the rest of the Family. Fletcher hugged Takeshita, raised his arm and then clotheslined him. The heat in the building (and online) was immediate. Fletcher hit Takeshita with the sheer drop brainbuster, and then blasted him with the International title belt while Rocky Romero and Mark Davis held him prone.

I thought this played out smartly. Fletcher spent the last several months trying to be friends with both men as they feuded. Takeshita and Okada each vied for his affections. It made sense then for Kyle to have to choose once Takeshita separated himself from the Family. Fletcher opting to remain a heel and stay with the Family made the most sense. The eventual match between these two should be incredible.

Grade: B+

RANDOM QUESTIONS

– Are the Owen Hart Tournament brackets too weak? Let’s start with the men’s because it’s the simplest. Even before the brackets were announced this tournament felt like Will Ospreay’s to lose. The bracket reveal just made it a certainty. Admittedly though I was surprised to see no Kenny Omega or Konosuke Takeshita or Okada amongst the names. There’s certainly a built in story with Mark Davis, who will likely be Ospreay’s semifinal opponent, but an Omega/Ospreay match would’ve given Will a win that felt more like an accomplishment.

The women’s brackets is more wide-open in terms of a winner, but that’s because there’s no clear top woman babyface. Glancing at the brackets the four most likely potential winners are Persephone, Athena, Willow Nightingale, and Alex Windsor. Willow was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury leaving a wildcard spot. Windsor seems more likely to be in a women’s tag team title match alongside Jamie Hayter come All In. Athena is very much heel which makes her less likely to win given that the current Women’s World Champion is a heel. That leaves Persephone and to me they’d have to do a lot work to get her over to the level of making an All In title match feel like it should. This is where the wildcard comes in. If the wildcard is Mercedes Moné then it becomes her tournament to lose. She’s not a great babyface by any means but she’d instantly be the biggest star in the tourney.

– Is Shida the next TBS Champion? The Women’s World title match, despite being cobbled together, delivered on the physicality. What the four ladies lacked in story, they more than made up for by really laying it in with each other. It was the implosion of the Shida/Statlander relationship that ended up being the deciding factor. Late in the match Stat had Thekla pinned after a Night Fever when Shida absolutely blasted her in the head with the kendo stick. That allowed Thekla to hit a stomp for the win. Now Shida and Stat are set to do battle in a Philly street fight tonight on Dynamite. Given that Shida’s newly turned it only makes sense for her to win and possibly set up a run for the vacant TBS title. Right now she’s the only woman in the division aside from Thekla with any real momentum. She’d be my pick.