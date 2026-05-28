FREE PODCAST 5/28 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: The Usos vs. Street Profits, Natalya & Tamina vs. Riott Squad, Rollins’s direction, more with live callers (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (5-28-2021), PWTorch’s Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg take calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss The Usos vs. Street Profits, Natalya & Tamina vs. Riott Squad, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella, Kevin Owens vs. Apollo Crews, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable, Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Seth Rollins’s direction, Roman Reigns’s grasp over his cousins, and more.
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