FREE PODCAST 5/29 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Barnett talk Cody-Gunther, Chelsea Green, Jade shining, Tag Division, KORT & QOTR, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout starting with analysis of the effectiveness of the Cody Rhodes-Gunther segment and whether Gunther might end Cody’s reign on Sunday. Also, Jade Cargill getting more comfortable, Rhea Ripley sharing her insecurities and anxiety off-air, Danhausen, the tag division, Sami Zayn’s character, Trick Willams-Carmelo Hayes-Ricky Saints dynamic, and more.
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