VIP PODCAST 5/29 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody-Gunther face-to-face, Jade vs. Bliss, Chelsea vs. Jax, Priest & Keys vs. Tama & Talla, Saints vs. Carmelo (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 29 edition of WWE Smackdown including a Cody Rhodes-Gunther face-to-face, Jade Cargill vs. Alexa Bliss, Miz vs. Axiom, Damien Priest & Royce Keys vs. Tama & Talla Tonga, Ricky Saints vs. Carmelo Hayes, and more Clash in Italy hype. Plus Danhausen challenges the electrical capacity again.
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