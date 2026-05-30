VIP 2006 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #915 (May 27, 2006): ECW about to relaunch, Bruno Sammartino interview, WWE Judgment Day PPV Report and Roundtable, Keller on ECW vs. TNA

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #915 cover-dated May 27, 2006: This issue includes a cover story on ECW’s pending national TV clearance… In-depth 2/11 ROH Unscripted DVD analysis including Keller’s match report with star ratings and the Roundtable Reviews… In-depth coverage of WWE Judgment Day… Columns by Pat McNeill, James Caldwell, Wade Keller, and Bruce Mitchell… Part two of the “On Point Interview” with Bruno Sammartino… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, Big Story Reports on Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, the Weekly Events Schedule, 1996 Backtrack, The Top Five Stories of the Week, Wade Keller’s End Notes, Quotebook, and more.

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #915

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

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