FREE PODCAST 5/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review Double or Nothing, MJF regains the World Championship, Foley’s debut, Fletcher returns, Knight turns heel (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner review last Sunday’s super successful Double or Nothing PPV from New York. Plenty of storyline developments with Darby Allin’s title run coming to an end, Kyle Fletcher returning to turn on Takeshita, Foley involved in angle with MJF, and Kevin Knight turns heel and begins story with Mike Bailey.
All this and more including the always appreciated email and trivia from Zach and our awesome listeners.
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
For more, check out Gregg’s Dynamite Hits & Misses column on PWTorch.com
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