FREE PODCAST 5/29 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Jericho’s laughable comment about The Rock, WWE medical insurance issue, Cena-Miz, new stars, TNA (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 18 and 19, 2011.

On the May 18, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they discuss with live callers Raw on Monday, reasons for Raw’s ratings decline, overall health of WWE business vs. ten years ago, whether Michael Cole-Jerry Lawler will end at Over the Limit, TNA Impact taping impressions, de-valuing of titles in WWE and TNA, this weekend’s Internet PPVs, booking of Great Khali’s storyline with Jinder Mahn, Tough Enough impressions through seven weeks, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they dove into the McNeill Mailbag for questions on the worst wrestling promos ever, Howard Finkle and Gene Okerlund’s announcing histories, and other topics, plus the Over the Limit game!

Then on the May 19, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller flew solo with live calls on WWE requiring talent to obtain medical insurance, Chris Jericho’s laughable comments on The Rock, Mick Foley’s laughable comments on how “wrestling matters” to him, the potential finish to John Cena-Miz at Over the Limit, making new stars in WWE, Dick Ebersol’s departure from NBC, TNA’s imminent re-launch of Impact Wrestling, and more.

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