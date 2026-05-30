VIP PODCAST 5/30 – Bottom of the Third: Jeff and Jamie discuss Roman Reigns’ early work with the Usos, the first time he shared a ring with Sami Zayn, his wellness policy violation and suspension, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Bottom of the Third,” PWTorch columnist Jeff Rush and co-host Jamie Buckner continue to discuss Roman Reigns’ many struggles as the face of WWE from 2015-2017. This episode features discussion on the first time Reigns worked alongside the Usos, including the earliest reference to “The Bloodline” as a group, and also the infamous 12-minute chorus of boos he sustained on the Raw after WrestleMania 33.

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