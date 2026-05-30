RADICAN AT THE MOVIES: Rachel McAdams shines in over-the-top dark comedy Send Help

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If you’ve ever worked in an environment where you were mistreated by upper management, Send Help is the movie for you. This film sees director Sam Raimi use a mix of dark comedy, bloody shock stunts, and crazy scenes that will have you laughing one moment and cringing in disbelief the next.



Rachel McAdams steals the show as Linda Little, who is a manager in the Planning & Strategy department. She is a socially awkward office worker trying to survive in an office environment where upper management is dominated by toxic males. The hair, makeup, and wardrobe team somehow managed to make McAdams appear frumpy and unattractive. She wears ugly shoes, looks plain, and even has Tuna stuck on her face from eating lunch in one scene.

Linda has been promised a promotion by the CEO of the company, but he dies and his frat boy son, Bradley (Dylan O’Brien) takes over and denies her the promotion while making her feel terrible in the process. Bradley is convinced by his team to take Linda with them on a business trip to Thailand because they feel that they can use her expertise.

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The movie ramps up once the flight takes off. We see Bradley and his team watching Linda’s audition tapes for Survivor. She catches them making fun of her right before a storm hits and the plane falls apart. Seeing the people that treated Linda terribly die in such outlandish fashion is hilarious. One man who treated Linda poorly tries to hang onto Linda, who is strapped in her seat, to avoid his demise. In satisfying fashion, she sends him packing to his grotesque death.

Linda and Bradley end up being the only survivors of the crash and they are stranded on an island. Linda nurses Bradley back to health and McAdams does a masterful job of transforming from her persona in the office environment to her island persona, which are two very different things.

The power struggle between Linda and Bradley plays out in grand fashion for the remainder of the movie. Linda is clearly fit to survive for a long time on the island, and it is evident that Bradley likely couldn’t survive without her. The highlight of the scenes on the island involves Linda’s encounter with a wild boar. The scene where Linda and the wild boar confront each other is one of my favorite all-time movie scenes with its over-the-top violence and gruesome visuals. McAdams performance in this scene is tremendous .

If there’s one thing the movie doesn’t do a good job of is it makes it hard to root for either character as their power struggle progresses on the island. It’s like the current feud between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu where for much of the feud it has been unclear who the fans are supposed to cheer for except the feud between Linda and Bradley is way more personal. The only comparison I can think of to describe what Linda does to Bradley to pay him back for bullying her in the office is the disproportionate amount of revenge Eric Cartman got on Scott Tenorman on South Park.

Overall score: ****1/4 – McAdams shows a lot of range in this movie. Her transformation from Linda the office worker to Linda the island expert, is quite impressive. Remi ramps up the wow factor with crazy scenes and over-the-top gore.. The fact that some of the scenes in this movie make you laugh and cringe at the same time is no small feat. I give this movie a strong recommendation.

Send Help is now available to purchase on digital, Blu-Ray, and 4K.

(Sean Radican has been with Pro Wrestling Torch for over 22 years. He has covered the independents, ROH, and NJPW in-depth over the years in addition to also watching all the major promotions in the U.S. PWTorch VIP members get access to his weekly Radican Worlwide podcast looking at a variety of news topics from the past week and then an in-depth Go-Home segment with a guest on a big topic of the week. You can contact him at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. You can follow him on X @SR_Torch and on Bluesky @SeanRadican.)