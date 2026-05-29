WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (5/27): Aaron Rourke vs. Tristan Angels for the Evolve Title, Harlem Lewis vs. Braxton Cole, Luck & Choo vs. Jacobs & Lyons

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WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

MAY 27, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Blake Howard

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Chuey Martinez

-Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke narrated a video introduction to the show. He commented on his title defense against Tristan Angels, saying Angels earned it, but he also earned an ass-whipping. “Sorry, not sorry, pretty boy.”

(1) HARLEM LEWIS vs. BRAXTON COLE

Lewis attacked Cole as he was making his ring entrance, then pitched him in the ring. Once referee Jeremy Marcus backed them into opposite corners and determined they were ready, he called for the bell. Lewis charged across the ring, but Cole, who still hadn’t removed his ring jacket, moved out of the way and delivered a neckbreaker on Lewis after he bounced out of the corner. Cole slid out of his jacket and went on the attack, but it was short-lived. Lewis told Cole that he ruined his moment and mounted another attack.

Both men seemed pretty evenly matched, trading offense quicker than one of those quick-change artists on America’s Got Talent. Cole finally slowed the pace down by methodically working on Lewis’s left shoulder. Lewis countered with a sidewalk slam but hurt himself in the process. He fought through the pain and threw a German suplex, then followed him out to the ring, where the two traded hard blows as the referee counted. Cole reached over the barricade, grabbed a chair, and blasted Lewis in the arm right in front of the referee, who called for an immediate disqualification.

WINNER: Harlem Lewis by disqualification at 4:52.

(Miller’s Take: This was intense while it lasted, and a good opening bout. Lewis has the look of someone you wouldn’t want to make angry, while Cole seems to have the spoiled college kid character down pat. Obviously, this feud is to be continued.)

-After the match, Foreman Thatcher’s security came out, but instead of focusing on the perpetrator of the illegalities, they instead yanked up Lewis hard by his injured arm and escorted him to the back as if he was the problem. Interesting development.

-Speaking of Foreman Thatcher, Tate Wilder reported to his office as requested. After disposing of a broken pencil he was trying to fix, he told Wilder that he’d done everything that had been asked of him, beat Kam Hendrix, and proved his worth. He told Wilder that Robert Stone wanted him to focus on NXT full-time now. He muttered that Hendrix would continue to split his time, but Wilder is working Tuesday nights now. Wilder thanked Thatcher and put over Evolve and his time there before leaving. Thatcher looked into the camera and said his night had just begun. He said he was finalizing some big news that he would announce before the title match tonight. He said the winner of that match would have a huge opportunity, then exclaimed it was time to get back to work. [c]

-A video package was shown of Chazz “Starboy” Hall. He said it was all in the denim, and he had the most heart, fighting spirit, and the cutest smile.

-Tristan Angels was shown spritzing himself with oil in preparation for his upcoming title challenge.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(2) SLOANE JACOBS & NIKKITA LYONS vs. LAYNIE LUCK & WENDY CHOO

Karmen Petrovic was shown watching from the VIP Lounge before Lyons and Luck squared off at the bell. They traded rollups before Jacobs took the tag. She made a quick tag back to Lyons after some double-teaming, but Choo took the tag and showed off a little teamwork with Luck as well. Laynie showed some Sol Ruca-ish athletic ability against Lyons and Jacobs. After putting both of their opponents down on the outside, Choo and Luck posed on the apron before they cut to a single, quick commercial. [c]

Back from the break, Luck was getting worked over by the heel team. Jacobs thumped on Luck a bit before playing basketball with her head on the mat. She got a near fall, then tagged out to Lyons. Luck managed to get away from her foes and hot-tagged the champ in. Choo dropped Lyons and Sloane, then hit a high cross body for a two-count on Jacobs. Sloane caught Choo with a headscissors in the corner and pulled her head into the turnbuckle pad before releasing her into the waiting arms of Lyons, who delivered a German suplex for a two-count before Luck broke up the pin.

Lyons slipped out of a double suplex attempt and tagged Jacobs. Lyons threw a spin kick that Luck ducked, but Choo ate. Luck threw Lyons out of the ring, then was subsequently thrown out by Jacobs, who scurried over to a fallen Choo to cover her for the pin.

WINNERS: Sloane Jacobs & Nikkita Lyons at 7:16.

(Miller’s Take: This match should have been better than it was, considering the talent involved. Luck looked most impressive. Lyons continues to improve every week. Jacobs has an attitude and a marketable look and seems to be a decent hand in the ring. Choo’s work was solid, if a bit unimpressive. I’d rather Choo focus on defending her title against competent competition than get mired in a tag team feud that’s going to go nowhere.)

-After the match, Chuey Martinez caught the winners at ringside for a post-match interview. He told Jacobs she got her shot against Choo next week. Jacobs bragged about getting a title shot so quickly while Lyons made faces, clearly unimpressed. Jacobs said she couldn’t have done it without Big Kat Kita. Lyons said, “I’m so happy for you. Go get it, girl.” Lyons rolled her eyes as Jacobs embraced her.

-Foreman Timothy Thatcher was with EliJah Holyfield in his office. Thatcher told Holyfield he had the pedigree, but it wouldn’t get him far around here without hard work. Holyfield told Thatcher to line them up, and he’d knock them out. He said he’d go through the whole roster, then walked off after Thatcher told him his next match was next week. The Foreman then announced Evolve Succession III for June 24th on Tubi. He said both titles will be on the line that night. He was interrupted by Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins bursting into his office. Hendrix complained about having to split his time between Evolve and NXT while Wilder gets the spotlight for himself. Riggins complained about Romeo Moreno and asked for a match with him. Thatcher told him to be careful what he asks for, then granted him the match.

-Tristan Angels and Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke made their ring entrances before they cut to another quick commercial. [c]

-A brief video re-introducing P.J. Vasa was shown.

(3) AARON ROURKE (c) vs. TRISTAN ANGELS – Evolve Championship Match

Mike Rome handled the official ring introductions for the main event. It’s Gal was shown in the VIP Lounge, chanting, “Let’s go dummies!”. Angels backed Rourke into the corner and said, “I told you Sparkle City dies today.” Rourke shoved Angels to the mat and said, “You need to learn how to shut your mouth.” Angels showed great ring presence during an offensive charge. Rourke came back with some fancy offense that took the challenger to the mat. He hit a handspring into a double-handed chest chop that blistered Angels.

Angels came back to lift Rourke by the arm and drop him unceremoniously over the top rope. Angels continued working over the champ’s arm, but woke up Rourke when he started shoving him in the face. Rourke sent Angels crashing to the floor with a dropkick, then hit a meteora before rolling him back into the ring. He looked down at It’s Gal, who was cheering him on, and told him to go away because he didn’t need him. Gal sulked off while Angels took advantage of the distraction to take control of the match. [c]

Rourke came back to life, flipped to his feet, and went for a Molly-Go-Round, but Angels moved out of the way. With Rourke perched on the top turnbuckle, Angels kicked him off. He went for a tornado DDT off the turnbuckle, but Rourke yanked him hard to the mat and applied a figure four, then arched into a figure eight. Angels broke free and hit a double thrust to the throat. Rourke slipped in a backslide and floated over with it for extra leverage for the pin.

WINNER: Aaron Rourke at 11:20 to retain the Evolve Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was a fine main event title defense. Rourke looks sharp as a tack. Having his waist adorned by that title belt has given him confidence and swagger. He carries himself like a champion in and out of the ring. Angels has all the tools to become a major player in WWE with a lot more seasoning.)

-As Rourke celebrated his successful title defense, The Mog Squad came out. Max Abrams said the main man needs the main title. With that, Abrams, Jacari Ball, Santi Rivera, and C.J. Valor surrounded the ring. Rourke was ready to take them all on when Cappuccino Jones arrived. He motioned for someone else to come out, and Sam Holloway and Marcus Mathers ran out. The three of them jumped into the ring to make if a four-on-four fight. A brawl ensued as “to be continued” flashed on the screen before the show abruptly ended.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was an average outing for the purple brand. The first match was intense, even though cut short by Cole’s illegal shenanigans. The match in the middle wasn’t much more than filler and seemed to move in slow motion. The last match had it going on, with the fabulous Rourke upstaging the arrogant Englishman. With the show-ending brawl, Rosenberg remarked that it was ID 2.0 vs. ID 1.0. It will be interesting to see where It’s Gal will fit into all of this. Gal sitting on a couch, chanting, “Let’s go dummies,” was a personal favorite moment of the night. See you next week!