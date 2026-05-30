WWE CLASH IN ITALY – PLE PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Javier’s look at Reigns vs. Fatu, Cody vs. Gunther, Oba Femi vs. Lesnar, Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill, Becky vs. Sol Ruca

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On May 31, 2026, the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy will host Clash in Italy.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu, World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat match

After Roman Reigns successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship from Jacob Fatu, Fatu attacked Reigns after the match. Fatu ended up hurting several officials who tried to stop the attack, putting Fatu’s continued WWE employment in jeopardy. The following Raw, Reigns prevented GM Adam Pearce from firing Fatu before Fatu needed to “acknowledge” Reigns as his tribal chief. Fatu refused and this resulted in a brawl that left Reigns and the Usos incapacitated. They remixed this the following week but this time Reigns and the Usos stood tall. Before Pearce could officially fire Fatu, Fatu challenged Reigns to Tribal Combat for the title, and right to be tribal chief.

Prediction and analysis: There are two equally plausible scenarios. Reigns wins and Fatu is forced to acknowledge him. This sets the stage for Reigns trying to “domesticate” Fatu. Jey would likely take issue with this and the drama shift towards the likely acrimony there.

The other scenario, Fatu wins and Reigns disappears for a time leading to the Usos being forced to acknowledge Fatu. I can see Jimmy falling for Fatu’s more violent direction while Jey resists. Much drama to be mined there. Fatu can usher in a more chaotic reign of terror that only Reigns could quell.

While option two has more storyline potential option one is safer thus the more likely outcome. Reigns wins.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther – Undisputed WWE Championship match

After winning a match on Smackdown, Cody Rhodes was jumped from behind by Gunther who the posed with Cody’s Undisputed WWE Title. Paul Heyman owed Gunther a favor and on the Smackdown following Gunther’s surprise attack, it was revealed that the favor was to arrange Gunther’s transfer to Smackdown and a title match against Cody. Some irrelevant stuff happened to fill up tv time before their match In Italy.

Prediction and analysis: More relevant has been Sami Zayn and Cody’s increasing animosity towards each other with Sami complaining about Cody being the “Golden Boy”. I bring this up since there is a chance Sami gets involved in the match causing some shenanigans that would lead Gunther to capture the title or call into question Cody’s victory leading to even more issues and maybe ultimately a three way for the title.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

After Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Lesnar decided to call it a career and retired. The Lesnar temporarily un-retired and F5ed Oba Femi four times and challenged Oba to a rematch at Clash.

Prediction and analysis: Lesnars real retirement will likely take place at SummerSlam so Lesnar likely wins to set up that rubber match. But you can still get the with an Oba victory with Lesnar putting his career up at SummerSlam as a stipulation to get one more match.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill, WWE Women’s Championship match

Rhea Ripley defeated Jade Cargill at WrestleMania and won the WWE Women’s Championship. After some time off Jade returned and attacked Rhea after a match. Jade challenged Rhea for the title at Clash in Italy and Rhea accepted.

Prediction and analysis: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have been teaming with Rhea Ripley to take care of multiple problems. Charlotte and Rhea have traditionally not gotten along. Jade and Charlotte have crossed paths teasing a future clash. I think we’re heading to a Triple H patented two babyfaces with a strained relationship, plus a heel tiple threat down the road. I think Jade having the title and Rhea and Charlotte getting in each other’s way is the likeliest scenario, so Jade wins, likely with Charlotte’s inadvertent help.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

WWE Intercontinental Champion, Beck Lynch, believes that referee Jessica Carr is out to get her. Becky’s blamed the referee for several of her losses. Beck has also pulled Jessica into harms way, most recently feeding Jessica to Sol Ruca’s Soul Snatcher finisher which led to Jessica disqualifying Becky. Now the Sol Ruca has another shot at Becky’s title and presumably Jessica will be the referee.

Prediction and analysis: While I was being snarky as I described the journey to this match, it does seem like a set up for a rumored Jessica Car versus Becky match. On the other side of the equation, the “b” side if you will, is Sol Rucka who, since her official debut has several losses due to mistakes and just hasn’t looked as good as advertised. They are treating her like a prodigy since she only started wrestling a few years ago. This is by design and so Sol will “rock the world” with a surprise win over Becky Lynch and capturing her fist title. Becky will then likely get physical with Jessica at some point leading to a match between the two.