VIP PODCAST 5/30 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” The Mr. Kareem Muhammad Show featuring the stars of 1985 Memphis and a breathless edition of 2000 Nitro (195 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by his old wXw commentary partner Jeremy Graves for the May edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This time around the guys were treated to shows that would have needed three days to give the detail they warrant, but you’ll have to settle for three hours! There was so much to talk about. There’s no surprise when it comes to a 2000 Nitro; it’s going to be a mile a minute and this “FUBAR”/”FUNB” era episode barely stayed on the tracks as it raced through a million angles and developments over the course of the show. Flair family drama, Falkinburg family drama, and Hogan family drama are just the start as we also see Sting and Vampiro with their weird relationship, Lex Luger’s latest disguise, and vehicles… so many vehicles. Things are a lot more low key in the studios of Memphis wrestling back in 1985 but no less noteworthy. The episode in question sees us get very well acquainted with orator extraordinaire Mr. Kareem Muhammed, as he takes over the show and ruffles quite a few feathers. Summer is around the corner and the outdoors awaits, but it’s okay to relax on the couch for a bit and check out what’s on the telly with us!

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