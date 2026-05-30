AEW COLLISION RESULTS (5/30): Takeshita defends the International title against Garcia, Conglomeration vs. Callis Family, Hazuki vs. Maya World, Death Riders in action, TayJay vs. Divine Dominion

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

MAY 30, 2026

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. AT VON BRAUN CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 2,410 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,870.

[HOUR ONE]

Tony Schiavone and Nigel welcomed everyone to the show and attempted to run down the show, but they were interrupted by Tommaso Ciampa’s music. He made his entrance as they mentioned Ciampa would be joining commentary for the show.

-They threw backstage to the Conglomeration, where Roderick Strong yelled Takeshita’s name. Takeshita thanked them for having his back but told them it’s not over. Kyle said they’ll all be champs by the end of the night. Orange Cassidy handed Takeshita a backpack, presumably to hold his title, but he just looked confused as the Conglomeration made their entrance.

(1) THE CONGLOMERATION (Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. THE CALLIS FAMILY (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero & Lance Archer) – AEW Trios Championship match

Cassidy, Strong, and O’Reilly made their way to the ring as Ciampa said hi to Nigel and expressed surprise that Schiavone was still alive.

They threw backstage to Trent with Lance Archer and Rocky Romero. Trent said they’ve seen enough hot, sticky conglomerating all over the place. Trent said it makes him sick. Rocky said their backpacks are going to be empty when they bring the trios titles home. Lance Archer said “everybody dies” before the RPG Vice theme played to bring the Callis Family to the ring.

They asked Ciampa why he was on commentary, to which he replied that he figured Jericho would be seeking revenge from his attack on Wednesday, and he doesn’t want to get caught backstage, preferring to be out in the open where he can see an attack coming. The bell rang to start the match five minutes into the show.

Strong immediately delivered a boot to Trent’s gut. Strong hit back-to-back backbreakers and Trent tagged in Rocky. Cassidy tagged in, dodged Rocky and tagged Kyle and Strong. Strong set Rocky up in backbreaker position as Cassidy climbed to the top rope, then walked down and delivered a weak elbow.

Rocky blocked Cassidy from putting his hands in his pockets and then took Cassidy down with a running headscissor. Rocky slid and posed before ducking an Orange Punch. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets and landed a shotgun dropkick and then mocked Rocky’s pose.

Cassidy turned around as Trent tagged in and delivered a running knee. Trent pummeled Cassidy and then pushed him into the corner. Rocky tagged in and hit a series of running clotheslines before charging into a boot. Cassidy ducked a right hand from Rocky which connected with Archer on the apron.

Cassidy ducked Archer and tagged in Kyle. Kyle dodged a kick and a punch and hit a combination of low strikes on Archer, finally bringing him down with a back leg sweep. Archer charged, but Kyle ducked and pulled the rope down and Archer tumbled to the apron. Kyle took him down with a second sweep.

Kyle hit a knee from the apron on Archer on the outside, but he shrugged it off and dropped Kyle with a running shoulder tackle. Archer caught Cassidy and chokeslammed him onto the apron. Archer blocked an attempted dropkick through the ropes, grabbed Strong’s legs and swung him into the barricade. Archer told the camera that everybody dies as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Trent and Rocky chopped Kyle in the corner. Trent and Rocky ran into a boot and a back elbow and Kyle delivered a flying knee on Rocky before tagging in Strong. Strong hit Archer with running strikes and then hit Rocky with a backbreaker. Strong landed the dropkick in the ropes on Archer and then slammed Trent down face first into the mat.

Strong lifted Cassidy up and rammed him into Rocky and Trent in opposite corners. Strong tossed Cassidy into DDT position on Archer and Strong assisted turning it into a swinging DDT that planted Archer. Strong made the cover, but Rocky broke it up.

Archer dodged a high knee and squished Strong with a crossbody. Rocky caught Cassidy with a sliced bread and Trent followed up with a running knee. Trent lifted Cassidy up into a stalling piledriver and then drilled him. Trent made the cover, but Kyle broke it up. Trent took Cassidy down with a dragon screw and then mockingly hugged him. Trent went for another piledriver, but Cassidy backdropped out of it and made the tag to Strong.

Strong hit a knee on Rocky and Cassidy caught Trent with an Orange Punch. Strong lifted Trent onto his shoulders as Cassidy climbed to the top rope. Archer tried to intervene, but Kyle caught him with a guillotine choke in the ropes. Cassidy stepped off of turnbuckle, onto Trent and performed a flying elbow drop onto Rocky in the center of the ring. Cassidy went for the cover on Rocky and got the win.

WINNERS: The Conglomeration in 12:00

(White’s Take: This was a match that happened. Very, very Collision. Mostly good between the ropes, but obvious winner even with the most inconsequential belts in the industry on the line.)

-They showed a video highlighting the dominance of The Divine Dominion, the return of TayJay, and the backstage attack from Wednesday.

(2) THE DIVINE DOMINION (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) vs. TAYJAY (Anna Jay & Tay Melo) – AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship five minute eliminator match

TayJay’s music played bringing Anna and Tay to the ring. As Divine Dominion’s music played, Lena Kross was speaking saying something about the divinity of Amazonian blood before Bayne saying you will bow down (it sounded like an inset promo where they forgot to show the actual video portion of it). Bayne and Kross made their entrance with the tag titles hanging from their waists. The match started 21 minutes into the show.

Kross and Bayne immediately charged, but Anna and Tay ducked their clotheslines and landed a pair of thrust kicks. Bayne tossed Tay into the corner as Kross tossed Anna into the opposite corner. They attempted to whip Tay and Anna into each other, but after a little do-si-do they hit the ropes and went for flying crossbodies, but Kross and Bayne caught Tay and Anna, slammed them into each other and executed simultaneous fallaway slams.

Bayne took Anna down with three quick clotheslines and tagged in Kross. Kross delivered shoulder thrusts in the corner and tagged Bayne back in, who delivered a bunch of shoulder thrusts as well. Kross tagged back in for a few shoulder thrusts before tagging in Bayne for, you guessed it, more shoulder thrusts.

Bayne hit a big chop and a flying slash in the corner. Bayne delivered a double underhook suplex to Anna and Kross followed up with a sliding clothesline. Kross made the cover, but Anna kicked out at two. Anna slipped out of a powerslam attempt from Bayne and hit her with a back elbow. Anna knocked Kross of the apron, dodged Bayne and crawled towards Tay for the tag, but Bayne knocked her off the apron before Anna could make it.

Anna caught Bayne with an inside cradle for a quick two count. Bayne scoop slammed Anna and tagged in Kross. Anna caught Kross with a kick to the face and dodged a charging Bayne, sending her rolling to ringside. Anna rolled under the clothesline and almost made the tag to Tay, but Kross caught her by the foot. Kross grabbed a waistlock, but Anna countered with a back elbow and a back heel kick that allowed her to slip free and get the hot tag to Tay.

Tay hit a boot and a back elbow followed by a flurry of forearms and a running pump kick in the corner. Tay added two more running pump kicks in the corner before Kross lifted her onto her shoulders. Tay slipped off and Anna made a blind tag. Anna hit a thrust kick on Kross followed by a running, flipping neckbreaker.

Tay joined Anna and they set Kross up and stuck her with a double DDT. Anna made the cover, but Bayne broke up the count at two. Ty fought with Bayne, but Bayne tossed her out of the ring as Anna took it to Kross with a series of forearm shots. Kross ducked a punch for Anna and delivered a German suplex in conjunction with a pump kick from Bayne. Kross went for the pin but Anna kicked out at two, with 30 seconds left on the timer.

Bayne tagged in and they set up for their double chokeslam, known as the Divine Intervention, but Tay slid into the ring intervened. Tay fought with Kross to ringside as Anna applied the Queenslayer sleeper hold on Bayne. Bayne backed her into a corner to break the hold, but as Bayne stumbled forward, Anna jumped onto her back and locked it in again. Bayne struggled, falling to a knee as Kross tried to slide into the ring, but she was pulled back by Tay as the clock and the crowd counted down from five. Bayne collapsed to the mat as the time limit was reached.

WINNERS: Tay Jay in 5:00 to earn a tag title shot

(White’s Take: interesting that they didn’t just have TayJay survive the five minutes to earn their title match, they strongly implied that TayJay would’ve legitimately won the match if the time hadn’t expired. This will make for some actual intrigue when the title match happens, even though I imagine Divine Dominion will continue their dominance.)

Anna and Tay retreated up the ramp as Kross checked on Bayne recovering in the ring.

-They showed a recap of Dynamite (which is insane, because no one watches Collision and not Dynamite). It included Kevin Knight’s promo and interaction with Speedball, MJF with Rush and Briscoe, Cope & Cage’s five-second challenge interrupted by The Dogs, Davis beating Perry, Statlander beating Shida, and then Ciampa attacking Jericho.

Back in the arena, Ciampa was in the ring with a microphone. The crowd chanted for him, but he interrupted them and said that Chris Jericho wasn’t even in the building. Ciampa addressed Jericho and said he doesn’t have just one reason for hating Chris Jericho. The crowd interrupted him with a “bald” chant before he told them to shut up. Ciampa continued that he doesn’t have one reason to hate Jericho, and as he pulled out a long sheet of paper, as from an early nineties printer, sad he has 1,004 reasons he hates Chris Jericho. Number one: Fozzy sucks. Two: Light-up, sparkly jackets. Three: Crappy cruises. Four: Jericho’s armbars. Five: Stupid, full head of hair, which brought on another “bald” chant. Ciampa told the crowd to shut up, since he’s not Ricochet. He said he’s known Jericho for 30 years, and he’s seen all the versions, but he knows that he is scum. Ciampa said a snake is always a snake and signed off by saying “I’ll see you when I see you.” [c]

(White’s Take: This was a fun segment, but I’m kind of disappointed he stopped at six. I appreciate the callback and number four being “armbar,” but it would’ve been complete if they had gone to commercial while he was reading and then returned with him still reading, like the original segment. Also, there are so many more reasons not to like Jericho, but getting into some of those would maybe not be best for business.)

-They returned from commercial as Persephone made her entrance to take her place at the commentary desk, still selling the black mist in the eye from weeks ago.

(3) HAZUKI vs. MAYA WORLD

Unfamiliar music played an Hazuki made her entrance, with a belt on her shoulder, so she’ll fit right in on AEW television. Slightly more familiar music played and Maya World stepped out onto the stage with Hyan before making her way to the ring alone. The bell rang to start the match 37 minutes into the show.

Maya escaped a wristlock and grabbed her own before Hazuki slipped out. Maya went for a sunset flip, but Hazuki rolled through and made a jackknife cover. Maya bridged out, which took two attempts, before getting a backslide for a two count. Hazuki landed an armdrag and then they both went for simultaneous dropkicks.

Maya dropped Hazuki with a shoulder block and then delivered a kick to the gut. Maya hit a running bulldog through the ropes, slamming Hazuki’s face into the middle turnbuckle and landing on the apron. Maya hit a kick to Hazuki’s neck from the apron and then slid into the ring for the pin, but Hazuki kicked out at two. Hazuki came back with a running headscissors and a running low boot with Maya lying across the bottom rope as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Maya and Hazuki traded forearms in the center of the ring. Hazuki caught Maya with a German suplex. Hazuki charged Maya in the corner, but Maya ducked and boosted Hazuki onto the middle ropes and delivered a kick to her back. Maya executed a springboard into a sunset flip powerbomb, and rolled through into a bridging pin, but Hazuki kicked out at two.

Hazuki came back with a pump kick and added a running pump kick in the ropes to the side of Maya’s head. Hazuki dragged Maya through the middle rope and planted her with a draping DDT. Hazuki made the cover, but Maya kicked out at two. Hazuki climbed to the top rope and leapt over May as she charged. Maya connected with a running uppercut.

Hazuki rolled to the outside of the ring and Maya hit her with a suicide dive through the ropes. Maya rolled Hazuki into the ring and turned around as Persephone was clapping for her. When Maya turned back around, Hazuki landed a suicide dive through the ropes. Hazuki stared down Persephone before tossing Maya back into the ring.

Hazuki went for a meteora from the middle rope, but Maya caught her and delivered a fallaway slam bridged into a pin, but Hazuki kicked out at two. Maya went for a double jump moonsault from the middle rope, but Hazuki rolled out of the way. Hazuki hit a missile dropkick that knocked Maya into the corner. Hazuki set Maya up in the middle rope and delivered a lungblower in the corner from the second rope. Hazuki climbed to the top rope and connected with a flying senton. Hazuki made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Hazuki in 11:00

(White’s Take: I get that they want to establish Hazuki for American audiences who aren’t familiar with her, so her winning makes perfect sense, but this match seemed much more about Maya World. There were some overly ambitious spots that became clunky spots, but it was still good overall.)

-Persephone climbed into the ring and stood face-to-face with Hazuki as they showed the brackets from the Women’s Owen Hart tournament, highlighting Persephone and Hazuki next week.

-Tony Schiavone recognized Dennis Condrey, who lived in Huntsville and passed away recently. Schiavone reminisced about Dennis and the Midnight Express as they showed historical photos and video footage. [c]

-They returned from commercial and threw to a hype video for Lee Moriarty, showing highlights while he noted he’s been the longest-reigning ROH Pure champion.

(4) LEE MORIARTY (w/Shane Taylor & Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean & Trish Adora) vs. TIM BOSBY

The words “Tiga Style” preceded Lee Moriarty’s music and he made his way out followed by Shane Taylor Promotions. Tim Bosby, who looked as intimidating as that name, was waiting in the ring. The bell rang to start the match 57 minutes into the show.

Moriarty dodged Bosby in the corner, slipped to the apron, slid in and took him to the mat. Moriarty locked in a submission, but Bosby got his foot on the rope to break it. Moriarty celebrated, allowing Bosby to land a few European uppercuts as Nigel said on commentary that he intends to win the Pure title from Moriarty.

Bosby lowered the straps on his singlet to the delight of the crowd, but he charged right into a jumping kick from Moriarty. Moriarty took both of Bosby’s in a straight jacket and slammed him face-first into the mat. Moriarty transitioned in the Broder City Stretch and Bosby tapped out quickly.

WINNER: Lee Moriarty in 2:00

After the match, Shawn Dean told the crowd to give it up for Moriarty before calling the crowd dumb. Carlie Bravo stopped him and told Shawn not to call the people dumb, but to call them “stupid” instead.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) THE DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Pac w/Marina Shafir) vs. THE INFANTRY (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo w/Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty & Trish Adora)

The Death Riders’ music interrupted Shane Taylor Promotions in the ring and the camera cut backstage to Moxley, Pac, and Marina, who made their way through the crowd and to the ring. The Infantry were waiting in the ring, which makes sense, as they were already there, but it’s also the classic jobber non-entrance. The bell rang to start the match two minutes into the second hour.

Moxley escaped a wristlock from Bravo and dropped him with a shoulder block before tagging in Pac. Pac took Bravo down with a hiptoss and then delivered a combination of kicks. Pac hit the ropes, but Trish Adora tripped him up. She got onto the apron, but Marina stepped up to her and she backed down as the crowd let Trish know she effed up.

Pac hit the opposite ropes, and Dean swept his legs out from under him and dragged him to the outside, Dean stomped on him at ringside and was joined by Bravo. Moxley marched around the ring to break it up and grabbed a chair, causing Dean and Bravo to retreat. Meanwhile, Shane Taylor stepped off commentary and hit Moxley with a big sucker punch as the ref was dealing with Bravo and Dean. Pac fought off Dean and Bravo at ringside before Bravo dived through the corner turnbuckles into a DDT (like Sami Zayn used to do) that planted Pac on the floor and they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Bravo knocked Moxley off the apron and caught Pac with a drop toe hold before tagging in Dean. Bravo rolled Pac into a German suplex from Dean. Dean called out “B.B.C.” before hitting Pac with a Bronco Buster in the corner. Dean made the cover, but Pac kicked out at two.

Moxley paced on the apron as Pac escaped a headlock with a jawbreaker, Pac dodged Dean and tossed him out of the ring. Pac went for the tag, but Bravo grabbed him and rolled Pac out of the ring. Dean jumped from the stairs at Pac, but he sidestepped him and hit a release German suplex on the floor.

Moxley go the hot tag and hit Bravo with clotheslines before tossing him out of the ring. Dean slid into the ring and hit Moxley with a couple forearms. Moxley came back with chops and delivered ten punches in the corner. Moxley lifted Dean onto the top turnbuckle and hit ten more punches before biting his face.

Dean shoved Moxley off and jumped at him, but Moxley caught him with a boot to the gut. Moxley set up a DDT and Bravo came in for the save, but also got a boot to the gut, and Moxley hit a double DDT on Dean and Bravo. Moxley hit a running clothesline on Dean in the corner and went for a second one, but Dean ducked it. Dean caught Moxley’s foot and Bravo hit Moxley with an enzigrui and a neckbreaker.

Pac charged in, but Dean and Bravo hit him with a back suplex and jumping neckbreaker combination. Dean climbed to the top rope and went for a splash, but Moxley got his knees up. Moxley hit Bravo with a cutter and then he and Pac hit a train of running strikes in the corner on Dean. Trish got back on the apron, distracting the ref, so Marina joined the group with a running clothesline on Dean in the corner.

Pac ping-ponged back and forth before hitting a big lariat on Dean. Moxley followed up with the Death Rider and made the cover for the win.

WINNERS: The Death Riders in 11:00

(White’s Take: Fine match. Obvious winner and completely pointless, but a fine match nonetheless.)

-Renee was backstage with The Triangle of Madness. Thekla said that everyone saw what happened at Double or Nothing. Thekla said since she got “fired from Japan,” if the president of Stardom shows up at Forbidden Door, she’ll get him kicked out of the country because she runs things. Renee brought up The Owen Hart Tournament, and Thekla said the only one she is afraid of is Skye Blue. Skye said she’s been waiting for a chance, and she’ll take it. Thekla asked if she’d take a chance or just get herself injured again. Thekla laughed, then they argued, and Hart tried to play peacemaker until Thekla and Blue hugged each other. Thekla told all the “dumb bitches” that nothing can come between them, and nothing can come between her and the title. [c]

-The Conglomeration were backstage, happy to remain trios champions. Kyle said if anyone tries to interfere in Takeshita’s match, they got his back. Strong yelled Kyle’s name and asked about the random spinning umbrella just offscreen. Lio Rush revealed himself under the umbrella and said something about the rain. Cassidy told everyone not to move, because he can’t see you if you don’t move. Lio walked past with his umbrella, saying, “It’s fine.”

(6) THE DOGS (David Finlay & Clark Connors) vs. THE GUNNS (Colten Gunn & Austin Gunn)

Finlay and Connors were backstage as their music started. Connors took a picture of a random worker backstage with one of the disposable cameras from Wednesday before they made their way out. Both were wearing t-shirts showing them standing over Copeland and Christian. Connors handed out some of the cameras.

Finlay took a microphone and said they’ve introduced a new five-second pose. Finlay implied the crowd was too stupid to use a smartphone as Connors handed out disposable cameras. Finlay said “guns down” and they set up a pose before The Gunns music started, and the lights went out. Austin & Colten appeared on the stage and they made their entrance with Juice Robinson & Ace Austin, who returned to the back before the match. Moxley joined the commentary team and said he liked The Gunns’ music before the bell rang to start the match 22 minutes into the hour.

The crowd chanted “guns up” as Colten locked up with Finlay. Colten hit a few shoulder blocks before Austin stepped in and they hit a kick to the gut and a running back elbow. Connors tagged in an Austin took him down with an ankle pick before hitting a combination of jabs. Austin hit a jumping flatliner on Connors and then a hiptoss on Finlay. Austina nd Colten landed a double hiptoss on Finlay and then double clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. The Gunns posed in the ring as the Dogs paced at ringside and they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Connors shoulder blocked Austin as he was hanging off the apron. Finlay choked him on the middle rope and stuck a picture of their previous pose on Austin’s face. Austin made a diving tag to Colten who took down Finlay and Connors with clotheslines and then gave Finlay a back body drop. Colten hit Connors with a neckbreaker and delivered a back suplex into a sideslam to Finlay.

Moxley was concerned that The Dogs weren’t taking The Gunns seriously due to their pants, which were white and frilly. Austin charged Finlay, but Connors blindsided him with a pounce that sent Austen tumbling into the corner. Finlay whipped Connors into a spear in the corner and they gave Colten a double biel sending him across the ring. Finlay and Connors ran Colten over with a double shoulder block. Connors made the cover, but Colten kicked out at two.

Connors and Finlay set up for the high and low as Colten stumbled to his feet. Colten stumbled out of the way, causing Finlay and Connors to run into each other. Colten crawled towards Austin in the corner and made the hot tag. Austin came in with a flying crossbody from the top rope onto Finlay and Connors. Austin hit Connors with a Famouser and made the cover, but Finlay made the save.

All four men traded punches in the center of the ring until the Gunns blocked and hit a combination of jabs until Connors and Finlay raked the eyes of Colten and Austin in sync. Austin came back with a clothesline on Finlay as Colten landed a dropkick on Connors. The Gunns set up for the 3:10 to Yuma, but Finlay hit a chop block on Colten, who had recently returned from a leg injury. Austin and Connors traded roll-ups, with each getting a two count. Connors kicked out of an O’Connor roll that shot Austin into the ropes, where Finlay cracked him over the head with the shillelagh. Austin stumbled into a spear from Connors, who made the cover and picked up the victory.

WINNERS: The Dogs in 11:00

After the match The Dogs attempted to attack The Gunns more, but Juice and Ace hit the ring to run them off.

(White’s Take: Good tag team match. The Gunns got in a lot of offense before The Dogs pulled out the win with nefarious tactics, giving them some momentum heading into their presumed feud with Copeland and Cage.)

-They showed a replay of Kevin Knight attacking Speedball on Dynamite, with Speedball saying he will win the TNT Championship.

-They explained the TBS title situation and explained that they are going to have the first time ever Survival of the Fittest match, a six-way to crown a new TBS champion. They showed some highlights from the ROH versions as they explained the concept. [c]

(White’s Take: Underwhelming announcement, but I guess it’s better than another tournament, or a battle royale, or another casino gauntlet. Could make for an interesting match, as the field seems wide open for the TBS title.)

(7) THE CALLIS FAMILY (Brian Cage & Jake Doyle) vs. TOMMY MARS & JIMMY WILD

Schiavone said they have a standby match as Brian Cage and Jake Doyle made their entrance. Meanwhile, Tommy Mars and Jimmy Wild were waiting in the ring. The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour.

Doyle charged right through Wild and then slammed his face repeatedly into the mat. Doyle stood on the back of his neck before deadlifting him into a fallaway slam. Cage tagged in and hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. Cage hit an enziguri followed by a big German suplex.

Mars charged in and hit a pair of chops that didn’t affect Cage. Cage dropped Mars with a clothesline. Doyle hit him with a swinging side slam as Cage deadlift suplexed Wild into the ring. Doyle hit a sitout powerbomb on Mars as Cage hit the Drillclaw on Wild. Doyle made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Callis Family in 2:00

(White’s Take: They’re back to using the standby match when it makes sense. Also good to see Doyle back, and him teaming with Cage works about as well as with Davis.)

(7) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. DANIEL GARCIA (w/Marina Shafir) – International Championship match

Doyle and Cage were exiting up the ramp and had to be held back as Takeshita’s music played. Takeshita held the title up in their faces as he passed on his way to the ring. Garcia appeared backstage and made his entrance through the crowd with Marina while Moxley on commentary was the only one who seemed to care. The bell rang to start the main event 47 minutes into the hour.

Takeshita took Garcia down with a side headlock, but Garcia escaped by pulling Takeshita’s hair. Takeshita got to his feet and stared down Garcia. Garcia ducked a forearm in the corner and hit a boot to the gut before grabbing a headlock. Takeshita shot Garcia off the ropes and dropped him with a shoulder block. Garcia elbowed out of a waistlock but then charged into a boot. Takeshita hit Garcia with a flying clothesline.

Garcia took Takeshita down with a leg scissor, but Takeshita got back to his feet. Takeshita went for a high knee, but Garcia dodged and rolled out of the ring to safety. Takeshita followed Garcia out delivered a punch before rolling Garcia back into the ring. Garcia rolled out the other side of the ring as Takeshita slid in.

Takeshita stepped out to the apron, and Garcia pulled him down by the leg while pulling out the ring skirt. Takeshita got hung up in the ring skirt and Garcia took advantage with a dragon screw. Garcia gave Moxley a high five as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Garcia hit Takeshita with a chop block from behind. Marina had taken Moxley’s place on commentary and said she’s waiting for Garcia to put Takeshita’s toe in his butthole. Nigel said it was a surprising submission maneuver, and Marina offered to show him next week.

Garcia jumped onto Takeshita’s back and Takeshita slid him forward into tombstone position, but Garcia kept sliding and grabbed Takeshita by the ankle. Garcia locked in a leglock, but Takeshita stood up out of it and delivered a German suplex. Moxley rejoined commentary as Marina went to yell at Garcia, with Moxley verbally urging her not to hit Garcia.

Takeshita hit a big running boot on Garcia in the corner. Takeshita went for a blue thunder bomb, but Garcia spun out of it, picked Takeshita’s ankle and applied an STF. Takeshita crawled toward the rope, but Garcia rolled Takeshita back to the center of the ring and set up for a piledriver. Takeshita lifted his way out of it, but Garcia flipped over and went back after Takeshita’s leg, knocking him to his knees. Garcia set up again, and this time stuck the piledriver.

Garcia looked on in disbelief as Takeshita stumbled to his feet out of the piledriver and delivered a running knee to Garcia before collapsing to the mat. Takeshita went for a second running knee, but Garcia blocked it and delivered a big right hand that knocked Takeshita down. Takeshita fired up and Garcia hit an overhand chop. They traded strikes until Garcia hit the ropes and ran right into a blue thunder bomb. Takeshita held on for the pin, but Garcia kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Takeshita got back to his feet. Takeshita set up for another running knee, but when he charged his knee gave out, and he collapsed to the mat. Garcia took advantage and delivered a stomp to Takeshita, Garcia set Takeshita onto the top rope. Garcia tweaked Takeshita’s knee before climbing up for a superplex attempt. Takeshita blocked and landed a few headbutts. Takeshita went for a big lariat from the top, but Garcia countered it into a top rope arm drag.

Back on the mat, Garcia set up the Dragon Tamer. Garcia locked it in in the center of the ring. Takeshita struggled, and Garcia sat all the way back. Too far back, actually, as Takeshita reached back, grabbed Garcia’s head and pulled him over, breaking the hold. Takeshita went for the Raging Fire, but Garcia countered it with a knee into a roll-up for a two count.

Garcia kicked Takeshita in the damaged knee and went for a body scissor, but Takeshita caught him in midair. Takeshita delivered the Hitodenashi Driver into the big wheelbarrow suplex. Takeshita hit a stiff forearm and then delivered the Raging Fire, holding on for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 15:00

(White’s Take: This was objectively a very good match. Good action, two pros, fun counters, interesting story through the match. But there is no world where Garcia could possibly have won this match. Furthermore, newly crowned champion Takeshita looks somewhat weak, not being able to take out lowly Daniel Garcia in less than 15 minutes. Still very enjoyable if you can suspend your disbelief for that long.)

After the match, The Callis Family hit Takeshita immediately from behind. Moxley wasn’t sure what to do, as he dislikes the Callis Family. Shane Taylor Promotions showed up and attacked Moxley and company. Speedball’s music hit and he charged the ring followed by The Conglomeration. Moriarty tossed Yuta over the announce desk at Nigel. The multiple factions continued to brawl while Carlie Bravo got in Nigel’s face. Nigel punched Bravo as the brawling continued around the ring. Speedball hit a moonsault from inside the ring onto Callis Family members on the outside. The heels eventually retreated, leaving Takeshita, Speedball, and The Conglomeration in the ring. The Death Riders also remained and left after a staredown with the other group. Schiavone ran down some matches from Dynamite as they went off the air.

(White’s Take: Every once in a while, ending the show in a free-for-all brawl is fun. However, the quality of participants in the brawl in question brings it down several notches. Shane Taylor Promotions, the bottom-rung Callis guys, and the Conglomeration? Guys like Moxley and Takeshita don’t need to be seen with these types of talents.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: On paper the card looked like a run-of-the-mill Collision, and that’s exactly what it delivered. Good matches. Obvious winners. Baby steps for storylines. Utterly skippable. Delivered a very good main event, worth seeking out for work rate junkies. Otherwise, the announcement of TBS title situation, TayJay earning a tag title match, and Ciampa’s fun in-ring segment were the only things that one would really miss if they skipped the show.