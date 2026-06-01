FREE PODCAST 6/1 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Barbati talk Reigns-Fatu-Usos dynamic, King of the Ring, Oba’s trajectory, Sol Ruca, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Nicholas Barbati. They discuss the latest developments with Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Jacob Fatu, plus Oba Femi’s response to Brock Lesnar loss, King of the Ring possible winners pros and cons, Sol Ruco, and more from Raw with live caller and chat interactions throughout.
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